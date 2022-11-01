Read full article on original website
Chetrit plans Upper East Side condo development
On the heels of one of New York’s worst months for new development sales in years, the Chetrit Group is betting buyers will come around. The developer filed to build a 20-story condominium project at 260 East 72nd Street on the Upper East Side. Chetrit’s development will span 190,000 square feet and include 53 apartments and 3,400 square feet of commercial space.
SL Green, Cappelli join PRCP to redevelop Galleria White Plains
A four-decade-old mall in Westchester County is being eyed by developers for a residential and retail project. Pacific Retail Capital Partners and Aareal Bank, the owners of the Galleria White Plains, have teamed up with SL Green Realty and the Cappelli Organization to turn the 10-acre site into a mixed-use development “centered on residential development and amenity-based retail,” PRCP CEO Steve Plenge said.
Urban Commons in danger of losing FiDi hotel
Legal issues continue to mount for Los Angeles hospitality firm Urban Commons. It is now facing the loss of the hotel portion of The Wagner at the Battery in Lower Manhattan as a lender attempts to foreclose on the asset. The lender, an entity tied to Westbrook Partners, claims that...
JCAL plans 195-unit affordable housing project in Mott Haven
A Bronx-based development firm has its sights on a self-storage building in Mott Haven for its next affordable housing project. Joshua Weissman’s JCAL Development is planning to build a 13-story, 218,000-square-foot mixed-use project at 261 Walton Avenue in the Bronx, according to building permits filed this week. The development would consist of 195 units, of which at least two-thirds would be affordable, and about 19,000 square feet of retail.
SL Green wins rejection against HNA transfer of Loop tower
A U.S. bankruptcy court judge roundly rejected an HNA Group affiliate’s reorganization attempt involving a Loop skyscraper, handing SL Green a victory in the dispute between the two firms. HNA, a Chinese conglomerate, wanted to transfer the 50-story property at 181 West Madison Street to a group of China-based...
Construction worker dies at Rabsky Group’s 625 Fulton
A 27-year old construction worker died Wednesday after he fell while installing a beam at a Rabsky Group development site in Downtown Brooklyn. Raul Tenelema Puli of Queens was installing an i-beam for a sidewalk shed in front of the site, 625 Fulton Street, when he and the beam fell about 20 feet to the ground, according to a spokesperson for the Department of Buildings. Police arrived and found Puli unconscious.
New development sales fell off a cliff in October
Icarus has finally crashed down to earth. After a run in which New York’s new developments routinely posted more than 350 deals a month, activity fell solidly below pre-pandemic levels across the city in October, according to a new report from Marketproof. Developers reported 171 deals last month, down 20 percent from September and 36 percent from October 2019.
Northeast industrial market still breaking records, but may have peaked
The Northeast market for industrial property has had its hottest year ever, even as concerns about economic conditions have grown. Industrial tenants and owners have occupied a net amount of 44.5 million square feet in the region so far this year, the most in the market’s history, according to a new report from brokerage firm JLL.
Long Island landlord forks over $15K to settle voucher case
The owner of two multifamily properties in Suffolk County will hand over a modest sum to settle housing discrimination claims. Renaissance Management, owner of both Renaissance Bay in East Patchogue and Renaissance Hills in Hauppauge, will pay $15,000 under the settlement with Long Island Housing Services, Newsday reported. The real...
Billionaire Dan Loeb selling Wynwood site to Brooklyn developer
Billionaire hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb is in contract to sell a Wynwood site to Brooklyn developer LIVWRK for about $20 million, The Real Deal has learned. It will mark the second acquisition in Wynwood for LIVWRK, led by founder and CEO Asher Abehsera. The company paid about $25 million last year for a 2.5-acre assemblage at 2400 and 2500 North Miami Avenue.
AG suit piles on Brooklyn developer accused of stealing deposits
New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against a Brooklyn developer accused of stealing more than $5 million by fraudulently selling fake condos. The attorney general on Wednesday announced the lawsuit against Xi Hui “Steven” Wu, accusing him of cheating at least 20 families of Chinese immigrants. The suit comes after affected families filed lawsuits of their own.
