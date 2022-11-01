A Bronx-based development firm has its sights on a self-storage building in Mott Haven for its next affordable housing project. Joshua Weissman’s JCAL Development is planning to build a 13-story, 218,000-square-foot mixed-use project at 261 Walton Avenue in the Bronx, according to building permits filed this week. The development would consist of 195 units, of which at least two-thirds would be affordable, and about 19,000 square feet of retail.

