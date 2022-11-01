Oklahoma museum hosts celebration of states’ only mummy

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Although spooky season is behind us, an Oklahoma museum is providing a special event for the state’s only mummy.

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is hosting Mummy Day on Saturday, Nov. 5.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors to the museum will be able to learn more about Oklahoma’s only mummy, Tutu.

“Tutu is a favorite of many visitors, from schoolchildren to adults,” said Dane Pollei, Director and Chief Curator of the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art. “The process of mummification is intriguing and interesting, and we are excited to share more information about Tutu and our collection at Mummy Day.”

The museum will offer free admission all day and guests can participate in mummy-themed activities.

Dr. Bob Pickering, Ph.D. Professor Emeritus of Anthropology at the University of Tulsa, will provide insight into Tutu’s story as well as information about mummification through “Ask the Mummy Expert.”

