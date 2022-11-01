ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok is back online following an hour-long outage that left UK users unable to view videos

By Shivali Best For Mailonline
 5 days ago

TikTok is back online following an hour-long outage that left UK users unable to view videos.

According to DownDetector, the problems started at around 15:21 GMT and affected users across the country.

MailOnline attempted to access the app, and found no videos were loading.

TikTok's issues come just one day after rival app Instagram suffered a four-hour outage that saw users' accounts suspended.

And only last week, WhatsApp experienced a two-hour outage that left users globally unable to send or receive messages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KPzq8_0iuTGNrd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iavZV_0iuTGNrd00
More than 1,200 problems were logged on DownDetector, with 65 per cent of people reporting problems with the app, 23 per cent with the server connection, and 12 per cent with their feed.

Several frustrated users took to Twitter to discuss the outage.

'Is anyone else’s TikTokdown? Or is my account just getting deleted. I can’t see my posts or likes,' one wrote.

Another tweeted: 'IS TIKTOK DOWN??? My videos are gone.'

Another added: 'Why is my tiktok doing this? My videos keep disappearing?'

MailOnline has contacted TikTok for comment.

It's the second major social media outage in as many days
One TikTok user posted to Twitter: 'IS TIKTOK DOWN??? My videos are gone' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gXEPI_0iuTGNrd00
Several frustrated users have taken to Twitter to discuss the outage, which TikTok is yet to address
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O8r7y_0iuTGNrd00
Twitter user @Pirvinsha13 said: 'After refreshing my page like a million times, logging in and out, checking my Wi-Fi only to come on twitter and realise what's going on'

TikTok's problems come soon after a 'bug' at rival Instagram meant users were told they'd been 'suspended' from their accounts for no real reason.

Instagram's bug was still affecting users on Tuesday morning, even after the photo-sharing app said it had solved the issue.

Instagram is one of several platforms owned by Meta, the firm owned by Mark Zuckerberg, along with WhatsApp and Facebook.

But Meta and other social media companies are having trouble keeping up with the popularity of TikTok, which is owed by Beijing company ByteDance.

It was recently revealed that TikTok users spend 197.8 million hours a day scrolling through the app – 10 times what Instagram users spend on its equivalent Reels.

WHAT IS TIK TOK?

TikTok is a Chinese social media app where users can live stream, create short videos and music videos and Gifs with a host of functions.

TikTok's tagline is 'Make every second count'.

It was the most downloaded app in the US in 2018 and the world's fourth most downloaded app in 2018, ahead of Instagram and Snapchat.

TikTok is known in China as Douyin where it was launched in 2016 and then made more widely available around the world in 2017.

Douyin is still the version of the app used in China, available to download separately to TikTok.

The app was merged with popular music video lip-syncing app Musical.ly, also with headquarters in China.

Most children use the app to film themselves lip-syncing to chart hits.

It offers users a raft if colourful modification and editing tools including overlaying music, sound, animated stickers, filters and augmented reality (AR) for creating short videos.

The Beijing based social network has more than 500 million active users and the company is now worth more than $75 billion (£58 billion).

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

Comments / 0

