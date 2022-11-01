Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD – WEEK 11
Thursday: College Station 42 Pflugerville Hendrickson 14.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUBS SET BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFF GAME
The Brenham Cub Football Team has set their Bi-District Round playoff game. The Cubs, who are the District 10-5A Division II runners-up, will face Dayton, who are the third place team from District 9-5A Division II, on Friday at 7:30pm at Cub Stadium. KWHI will broadcast the game live beginning...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM – LAKE CREEK MATCHUP MOVED UP TO 5 P.M.
The start time for the Brenham Cubs' District Championship bout with the Lake Creek Lions tonight (Friday) at Montgomery ISD Stadium has been moved up due to the threat of severe weather. The game is now set to start at 5 p.m., with 4:30 p.m. pregame on KWHI AM 1280,...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUBETTES SWEEP GEORGETOWN EASTVIEW TO WIN AREA ROUND
The Brenham Cubettes won the Area Round Championship last (Thursday) night with three set sweep over Georgetown Eastview at Giddings High School. Brenham won the sets by scores of 25-18, 25-8, and 25-14. Brooke Bentke, 16 kills. Sienna Kelm, 19 digs. Charli Crowson, 29 assists and 10 digs. Lillie Thibodeaux...
kwhi.com
WEIMAR ENDS BURTON’S SEASON WITH A 3-1 VICTORY
The Burton Lady Panther Volleyball Team saw their season come to an end at the hands of the Weimar Ladykats last (Thursday) night in Columbus. Burton won the first set 27-25, but Weimar came back and won the final three sets 25-14, 25-12, and 25-12. Liesha Aguilar, 13 kills and...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Tatum rolls in second half to spoil Darty’s outstanding effort for Rabbs
TATUM, Texas — Atlanta’s Stacy Darty scored three spectacular touchdowns in the first half Thursday against Tatum, but the Eagles outscored the Rabbs 28-0 the final two quarter en route to a 56-27 victory. Trailing 7-0 with 8:59 left in the first quarter, quarterback Peyton Harrison scored on...
kwhi.com
RADNEY FOSTER, DARDEN SMITH PERFORMING SATURDAY AT THE BARNHILL CENTER
The Barnhill Center in downtown Brenham will host two of Texas’ most renowned singers, songwriters and authors tomorrow (Saturday). Radney Foster and Darden Smith will appear together on stage at 7 p.m. Both artists are revered in the music industry for their songwriting, which has produced many hits for themselves and other stars.
kwhi.com
11 BURTON LADY PANTHER VOLLEYBALL PLAYERS RECEIVE ALL DISTRICT HONORS
OVERALL MVP – MYCAH SIMANK. 1ST TEAM ALL DISTRICT- REAGAN ROEMER AND VICTORIA WIESEPAPE. 2ND TEAM ALL DISTRICT – BAILEY GLAESMANN, AERYNN HUNTSMAN, AND JYNISHA RANDLE. HONORABLE MENTION ALL DISTRICT – KELSIE HOHLT, REECE MAHLMANN, AND AMAYA WILLIAMS. The Burton Lady Panthers went 24-22 on the season,...
kpyn.net
Queen City Bulldogs End Football season with a win vs New Diana
The old adage “Bulldog Pride Never Dies” showed up Friday night at Smith Wall Stadium. As the Queen City community celebrated the Senior of 2023, the Bulldog football team pulled together in the fourth quarter and overcame a 34-12 deficit to take the win 42-36 in overtime. New...
kwhi.com
JENNIFER ECKERMANN, BBA ARCHITECTS RECEIVE AWARDS AT TEXAS DOWNTOWN CONFERENCE
Downtown Brenham was well represented this week at the annual Texas Downtown Conference in San Marcos. Winners for the 2022 President’s Awards Program were announced on Wednesday, and Brenham brought home two awards: the Susan H. Campbell Award for Professional Excellence and the President’s Award for Best Renovation/Rehabilitation/Restoration.
Mount Vernon, November 05 High School 🏐 Game Notice
wtaw.com
Former Texas A&M Football Player Demond Demas Returns To The Brazos County Jail
Former Texas A&M football player Demond Demas returns to the Brazos County jail for the fourth time in less than two years. That’s after a Brazos County district judge approved the district attorney’s office request to keep Demas in jail due to violating bond conditions. The bond followed...
kwhi.com
MUSIC FRIENDLY COMMUNITY WORKSHOP MONDAY FOR NAVASOTA
The Texas Music Office (TMO) and the City of Navasota will co-host a virtual Music Friendly Community workshop on Monday. TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will join the virtual workshop, set for 9 a.m., to explain the Music Friendly Community designation and answer questions. Participation in TMO’s...
cspdailynews.com
Majors Management Acquires 10 C-Stores in East Texas
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Majors Management LLC has acquired 10 Chevron-branded convenience stores, the dealer wholesale business and the commercial fuels and lubricants business and associated bulk plant facility in East Texas from Morgan Oil Co. Inc., Nacogdoches, Texas. Founded in 1935, Morgan Oil has marketed Chevron and unbranded petroleum...
lightandchampion.com
Information sought on Willie McGuire
The Shelby County Sheriff ’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Willie Daniel McGuire, 61, of Timpson. McGuire is described as a black male, 6’1” tall, 200 pounds, bald, with brown eyes. McGuire was reported missing October 27, 2022. He was last seen leaving Nix Forestry, his...
easttexasradio.com
Three Confirmed Tornadoes, So Far
Athens – The Athens Steel Building Corporation on Loop 7, and Animal Rescue Shelter damaged. Animals reported safe. A lot of damage in the northwest part of McCurtain County with multiple homes damaged in east Idabel. New Boston – Businesses and homes damaged, with a gravel company leveled. Paris...
cbs19.tv
HOOKED ON EAST TEXAS: Fall fishing patterns
TYLER, Texas — Fall is here and that means a different way to fish. East Texas fishing guide Robert Walls showed us the fall weather pattern approach to catching bass. Colder mornings are dropping the water temperature in East Texas lakes. That means fish are more active, more agitated and even more aggressive.
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In Texas
Warning: This Is the Most Dangerous Lake in Texas
Fall fishing season is in full swing, and there are plenty of lakes all over Texas to help you catch your fill. However, there are some places in the Lone Star State that are safer than others when you're on the water. AZ Animals states that the main cause of...
kwhi.com
WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BRENHAM, SURROUNDING AREAS
Severe weather is expected this (Friday) afternoon and evening around Brenham and the surrounding areas. The National Weather Service anticipates scattered thunderstorms to develop generally north of I-10 in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong, particularly late in the afternoon and evening. A line of storms is predicted to...
Comments / 0