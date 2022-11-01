Read full article on original website
Using molecular isomerization in polymer gels to hide passcodes
A team of researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, working with a colleague from the State University of New Jersey, has developed a gel-based code-hiding system that uses combinations of water, light and heat to hide and reveal hidden codes. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes how their gel is made and the possible uses for it.
Phys.org
Antibiotics boosted with new targeted delivery system
Hung-Jen Wu, associate professor in the Artie McFerrin Department of Chemical Engineering at Texas A&M University, is working to defeat bacteria that have become resistant to multiple types of antibiotics. To achieve interdisciplinary results, Wu is collaborating with researchers in the Texas A&M College of Engineering and the Texas A&M Health Science Center.
Phys.org
Simulation software for studying accumulation mechanisms of radiation damage in nanocrystalline materials
A research team led by Prof. Liu Changsong from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has developed a set of simulation software for accumulative displacement damage in nanocrystalline metals, which was named iterative object kinetic Monte Carlo (iOKMC). Using this software, the research team...
Phys.org
The direct measurement of a proton's generalized polarizabilities in the strong quantum chromodynamics regime
Quantum chromodynamics is an area of study that explores the strong interactions between quarks mediated by gluons. Quarks are elementary particles with an electric charge, which are building blocks of composite particles, such as hadrons and protons. Some aspects of the strong interactions in the quantum chromodynamics regime are still...
Phys.org
Research team reconstructs gravity to find a more robust way of understanding the cosmos
Scientists from around the world have reconstructed the laws of gravity, to help get a more precise picture of the universe and its constitution. The standard model of cosmology is based on General Relativity, which describes gravity as the curving or warping of space and time. While the Einstein equations have been proven to work very well in our solar system, they had not been observationally confirmed to work over the entire universe.
Phys.org
Common path principle improves shape metrology of complex precision optics
In order to push the performance of optical systems, aspheric- and freeform surfaces are used in state-of-the-art optic design for correcting aberrations. The production of these complex-shaped surfaces requires measuring the surface deviation from the nominal design. There are a lot of optical measurement methods, such as pointwise and stitching methods.
Phys.org
How a quest for mathematical truth and complex models can lead to useless scientific predictions
A dominant view in science is that there is a mathematical truth structuring the universe. It is assumed that the scientist's job is to decipher these mathematical relations: once understood, they can be translated into mathematical models. Running the resulting "silicon reality" in a computer may then provide us with useful insights into how the world works.
Phys.org
Combining neutrons and X-ray imaging, scientists study meteorites to explore how Earth acquired its water
Each year, hundreds of meteorites—rocky bodies left over from the formation of the solar system—bombard Earth, delivering minerals, metals and water to our planet. Analyzing the crevices and mineral-rich deposits inside meteorites not only reveals the early history of planet formation but may provide clues about how the young Earth acquired water and other ingredients essential for life.
Phys.org
Liquid crystal metasurface could enable multi-dimensional light field sensing
While conventional photodetectors can only measure light intensity, the light field contains much richer information. This information includes but is not limited to phase, polarization, and spectrum. The measurement of multi-dimensional light field information can find its application in various fields. For instance, polarization measurements can reveal objects' material composition...
Phys.org
Sustainability claims behind booming food technologies lack evidence, study finds
A new analysis reveals significant gaps in evidence related to the sustainability claims of new food technologies such as vertical farming, blockchain, food deliveries and plant-based alternatives to animal products. Money is pouring into food tech. But despite rosy claims, food innovations are rarely empirically assessed from a broader sustainability...
Phys.org
The surprising thermal properties of cellulose nanofibers
Plant-derived materials such as cellulose often exhibit thermally insulating properties. A new material made from nanoscale cellulose fibers shows the reverse, high thermal conductivity. This makes it useful in areas previously dominated by synthetic polymer materials. Materials based on cellulose have environmental benefits over polymers, so research on this could lead to greener technological applications where thermal conductivity is needed.
Phys.org
Sunlight-absorbing organic compounds are produced on the wet surfaces of atmospheric particles
Heterogenous oxidation reactions can occur upon mixing chemicals that are in two different physical states, such a liquid and a gas; for example, in the atmosphere the reaction of gaseous nitrate (NO3) free radicals reaching the wet surface of aerosol particles containing aromatic pollutants from wildfires. In such a situation,...
Phys.org
Quantum materials enable next-generation photonics and mobile networks in the terahertz regime
Terahertz light, radiation in the far-infrared part of the emission spectrum, is currently not fully exploited in technology, although it shows great potential for many applications in sensing, homeland security screening, and future (sixth generation) mobile networks. Indeed, this radiation is harmless due to its small photon energy, but it...
Phys.org
Hazardous chemicals knowledge graph, an improved model for risk assessment
An improved model for extracting risk information about hazardous chemicals from a database is reported in the International Journal of Reasoning-based Intelligent Systems. Guanlin Chen, Qiao Hu, and Bangjie Zhu of Zhejiang University City College, Qi Lu of China National Air Separation Engineering Co., Ltd, and Kaimin Li of City Cloud Technology (China) Co., Ltd all in Hangzhou, China, are developing a model that combines word features and character features and encodes them using a bidirectional label distribution transfer model and a self-attention mechanism. The resulting knowledge graph can then provide a timely risk assessment based on inventory information in a warehouse for instance.
Phys.org
Gaining structural insight into the influenza virus
A team of scientists at University of Oxford have worked with multiple techniques at Diamond Light Source, to solve the structure of the influenza replication machinery and to determine how it interacts with cellular proteins. This research furthers our understanding of influenza replication and how the virus adapts to different hosts.
Phys.org
Blue whales eat 10 million pieces of microplastic a day: study
Blue whales consume up to 10 million pieces of microplastic every day, research estimated Tuesday, suggesting that the omnipresent pollution poses a bigger danger to the world's largest animal than previously thought. The tiny fragments of plastic have been found everywhere from the deepest oceans to the highest mountains, and...
Phys.org
The future of space food: Using bioengineered yeast to feed humans off-Earth
Take a common form of yeast, a 3D printer, and some clever science, and what do you have? A versatile and nutritious food system for tomorrow's discerning space traveler. In a new Nature Communications paper, researchers from Macquarie University and the ARC Center of Excellence in Synthetic Biology outline a vision for a customizable food system that provides dishes with the taste, texture and nutrients of their Earth-bound counterparts.
Phys.org
Team adds powerful new dimension to phenotyping next-gen bioenergy crop
Miscanthus is one of the most promising perennial crops for bioenergy production since it is able to produce high yields with a small environmental footprint. This versatile grass has great potential to perform even better, as much less effort has been put into improving it through breeding relative to established commodity crops such as maize or soybean.
Phys.org
Creating high-quality, thick graphite films
High-quality graphite has excellent mechanical strength, thermal stability, high flexibility and very high in-plane thermal and electric conductivities, and therefore it is one of most important advanced materials used in many applications, including light thermal conductors in cell phones. For example, a specific type of graphite, Highly Ordered Pyrolytic Graphite (HOPG), is one of the most frequently used lab materials.
Phys.org
'Click' chemistry may help treat dogs with bone cancer, study finds
In September, researchers from California and Denmark were awarded a Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their development of "click" chemistry, a process in which molecules snap together like LEGO, making them a potentially more efficient transportation device in delivering pharmaceuticals to cancer tumors. Now, in a recent study, a researcher...
