Owner Missing After Boat Washes Up With No One On Board At Smith Point Beach

The 25-foot-boat found without its owner onboard. Photo Credit: US Coast Guard

Authorities are searching for the owner of a 25-foot pleasure boat that washed ashore on Long Island.

US Coast Guard Petty Officer Ryan Schultz said the boat washed ashore around 8:15 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, on the ocean side of Smith Point Beach.

There was no one aboard at the time it was found, but all of the electronic equipment was "energized" and working, Schultz said.

The Coast Guard was alerted by the Suffolk County Police who took part in a massive search for the owner that included boats and aircraft on Monday, Oct. 31.

Schultz said the owner of the boat was confirmed seen at 10:40 a.m., and again at 5:30 p.m. off Moriches Inlet on Sunday.

The owner of the vessel has been identified by police, but his name has not been released.

The Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau said they plan to resume a search on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Coast Guard officials have suspended their search and will not resume unless additional information is received, Schultz added.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

