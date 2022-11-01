Canada targets record 500,000 new immigrants in 2025
Reuters
5 days ago
OTTAWA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Canada plans to welcome a record 500,000 new permanent residents in 2025, and has boosted its targets for the next two years, as it looks to ramp up arrivals to address an acute labor shortage, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said on Tuesday.
The country increased its 2023 immigration target to 465,000 and its 2024 target to 485,000, up 4% and 7.5% respectively.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Canada has deported 242 North Korean escapees since 2018, and is in the process of sending home 512 more, after finding that many had gained South Korean citizenship before coming to Canada, RFA has learned from two Canadian government agencies.
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
The State Department is pushing back against the notion that a U.S. resolution proposing a rapid reaction force to Haiti is in peril and expects the dimensions of a force to be settled by early November.
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s interior minister faced criticism Tuesday for describing migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats as an “invasion,” days after an immigration center was attacked with firebombs. Home Secretary Suella Braverman used the term while defending conditions at a processing center for...
A prominent Chinese commentator has warned Australia that China's missiles 'fly faster' than the US's nuclear-capable B-52 bombers - amid plans to station them in the country's north. The ominous message was posted to Twitter by a commentator who is closely linked to the Communist Party regime after reports the...
One of the potential 'consequences' for Saudi Arabia backing an oil production cut is coming into focus, with a report the Biden administration may urge U.S. businesses not to invest in Saudi Arabia. The move, while voluntary in nature, could chip away at longstanding U.S.-Saudi business ties, at a time...
More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
The German government is allowing a Chinese shipping firm to buy a roughly 25 percent stake in one of the four major container terminals in its largest port city, Hamburg. The move comes as international observers have raised concerns Germany could become increasingly beholden to Chinese influence as China seeks to become the dominant global power. The move also comes as Germany is facing economic woes for its heavy reliance on Russian energy.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has approved a resolution that imposes sanctions on Jimmy Chérizier, leader of a powerful gang federation in Haiti, who is accused of threatening the country’s peace, security or stability. It also places a travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo on Chérizier and would establish a committee to designate others to be put on a sanctions list.
Photos show US and Russian troops shaking hands and taking pictures together in Syria. The photos, published by AFP, were taken as both forces patrolled territory near the Turkish border. In 2020, a similar run-in saw Russian soldiers forcing their US counterparts off the road. Two years ago, when US...
Efforts to prevent a young Sudanese woman being stoned to death, after she was convicted of adultery, are being hindered by the absence of government ministers in the country. Sudan has been run by a military junta since a coup one year ago. Campaigners say the 20-year-old didn't get a...
A group of roughly 30 Venezuelan migrants were surprised to learn that they will be returned to Mexico under a new Department of Homeland Security policy announced on Wednesday. Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins approached the migrants in Eagle Pass, Texas, shortly after they were apprehended Thursday. "Did you know...
BRITISH households should prepare for blackouts ‘between 4pm and 7pm’ over the winter, the boss of National Grid has warned. John Pettigrew said the firm, which oversees the UK’s electricity and gas networks, would need to introduce rolling power cuts on ‘really, really cold’ weekdays in January and February if the UK failed to secure enough natural gas from Europe.
An aide to Vladimir Putin has said freeing WNBA star Brittney Griner from prison 'is not a priority' for the Kremlin. The 31-year-old, a two-time Olympic basketball gold medalist, was arrested in February after she was allegedly caught carrying two vape cartridges containing cannabis oil at a Moscow airport by a police dog.
A lengthy Washington Post investigation has found that since 2015, at least 500 retired United States military members, including generals and admirals, have accepted plum jobs for foreign countries like Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and other nations known for abuses of human rights and political repression. Mostly working as civilian contractors, some of them are being paid seven figures to help these countries strengthen their militaries. Since 2016, according to the Post, 15 retired U.S. generals and admirals have turned to working for Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry. American intelligence agencies believe the country’s leader Mohammed bin Salman ordered the 2018 death of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi. Among the other paid American advisers in Saudi Arabia are former Marine General James L. Jones, who was a national security adviser to President Barack Obama, and former Army General Keith Alexander, a former National Security Agency leader for Obama and George W. Bush.Read it at The Washington Post
Elon Musk suggested that a conflict between China and Taiwan would be hard to avoid but recommended the island become a "special administration zone" similar to Hong Kong. Taiwan has asserted for decades that it is an independent country, but China instead maintains Taiwan is a part of China and hopes to restore control.
Russian tycoon Yevgeniy Prigozhin met with Putin in private this month, The Washington Post said. It said Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner Group, criticized the handling of the Ukraine war. Such an encounter would be a rare moment of dissent for Putin. Prigozhin denied it happened. The Russian billionaire who...
Comments / 17