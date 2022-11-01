ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada targets record 500,000 new immigrants in 2025

 5 days ago
OTTAWA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Canada plans to welcome a record 500,000 new permanent residents in 2025, and has boosted its targets for the next two years, as it looks to ramp up arrivals to address an acute labor shortage, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said on Tuesday.

The country increased its 2023 immigration target to 465,000 and its 2024 target to 485,000, up 4% and 7.5% respectively.

Comments / 17

Louis Iorio
4d ago

Our Canadian neighbors are very compassionate from what I’ve been told. Your land mass is enormous and very low population. Please take all of our illegals

Reply(1)
5
Juan Acevedo
5d ago

That's nothing compared to what our garbage president done to this country

Reply
21
Fauci Lied
5d ago

Wow. A whomping 500,000??? Aren't those Canucks generous....

Reply(2)
15
Reuters

Reuters

