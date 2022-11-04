ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Croton-on-hudson, NY

Brand-New Coffee Shop Up, Running In Northern Westchester

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

A new coffee shop is open for business in Northern Westchester.

Matters Coffee is located at 50 Maple St. in Croton-on-Hudson.

The coffee shop focuses on offering responsibly-sourced and sustainable beverages, according to the Matters Coffee website.

Throughout the fall, Matters Coffee is also offering a seasonal menu, with caffeinated and non-caffeinated options, including pumpkin pie chai, apple cider, pumpkin cinnamon iced coffee, and caramel apple steamer.

"I'm so glad this coffee shop opened up!! It's convenient, great parking, delicious drinks, friendly staff," Kristen M. wrote in a Yelp review. "I visited for the first time this past Saturday (got the salted Carmel drink advertised outside the shop) and returned on Sunday (white mocha iced coffee-I think that's what I called it). Very clean, nice open concept, looks comfy to sit and hang out. I can't wait to go back this weekend!"

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Harckham Wins Heated State Senate Race Representing Much Of Northern Westchester

After a tight race, New York State Sen. Peter Harckham, D-Lewisboro, emerged victorious and was reelected to represent District 40, which represents much of the region. Harckham, who ran against and defeated Republican candidate Gina Arena, was originally elected to the seat in 2018 and 2020 and will now serve a third term representing citizens of the district, which encompasses much of Northern Westchester, Putnam County, and parts of Dutchess County, according to Ballotpedia.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Fiery Crash Closes Route 9 Old Bridge

There was a serious crash on Route 9 southbound in Old Bridge, authorities said. Route 9 remained closed as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 511nj.org reported. The 2:30 a.m. crash closed all lanes on the major roadway, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. News 12 reported that...
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

WINNERS: 3 NJ Powerball Players Take Home $1M

Three lucky New Jersey Lottery tickets matched five of the five white balls drawn winning the $1 million second-tier Powerball prize drawn on Tuesday, Nov. 8. One California Lottery player won the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. The cash value is $997.6 million. The million-dollar tickets were sold at...
Daily Voice

Six Lucky Pennsylvania Powerball Players Win $1.5 Million

Six winning Pennsylvania Powerball tickets have been sold in six different Pennsylvania counties in the drawing the day before the historic $2.04 billion Powerball drawing on Tuesday, Nov. 8. A $1 million ticket, less withholding sold at the Turkey Hill located at 7601 Allentown Boulevard, Harrisburg, Dauphin County; which earns...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Here's What To Expect From Tropical Storm Nicole As It Approaches Maryland

Tropical Storm Nicole is slowly strengthening into a hurricane as it makes landfall in the south, but it could be until Friday when the DMV area feels its effects. The National Weather Service is advising residents in Maryland and Virginia to enjoy the sunny skies of the past few days, because come Friday morning, they are likely to be replaced by whipping winds and drenching rain.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

28-Year-Old MontCo Man Killed In Crash: Coroner

A 28-year-old Montgomery County man was killed in a crash on Monday, Nov. 7, officials said. Justin Minnucci, of Souderton in Franconia Township, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest of multiple blunt force injuries due to the 11:45 a.m. crash on West Cherry Lane and Souderton Hatfield Pike, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

‘I Had A Good Run’: Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney Concedes To GOP's Lawler In NY's 17th District

In a stunning defeat for Democrats, five-term New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney has conceded to Republican state Assemblyman Mike Lawler in the closely-watched contest for the 17th Congressional District. Speaking at a press conference at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) headquarters in Washington, DC on Wednesday morning, Nov....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
401K+
Followers
59K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy