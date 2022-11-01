ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, NY

'Be Aware Of Your Surroundings': Multiple Coyote Sightings Reported In Rye

By Ben Crnic
 5 days ago
A coyote was spotted in a neighborhood in Rye in the area of Osborn Road and Woods Lane, police said. Photo Credit: City of Rye Police

Police in a Westchester County city are warning people to be extra vigilant for coyotes when outside after multiple reported sightings.

The coyotes were seen in Rye in the area of Osborn Road and Woods Lane, City of Rye Police announced on Monday, Oct. 31.

"If you see a coyote, do not approach it," police said, also saying that people should "be aware of your surroundings."

Authorities said that there would be extra patrols in order to keep residents safe and that anyone that sees a coyote in their neighborhood should call police.

