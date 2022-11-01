ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former 55 Main Restaurant Location To Become Mediterranean Eatery With Flemington Family Ties

By Valerie Musson
 5 days ago

A Mediterranean eatery is coming to the location of recently closed Flemington staple 55 Main — and it’s owned by someone who has a brother in the local food business as well.

Mayor Betsy Driver made the announcement on Facebook on Monday, Oct. 31, stating that Eyad Shehawy, brother of Little Egypt Oasis owner Moe, is bringing a Mediterranean-style eatery into the space.

The news comes about a week after 55 Main — a beloved borough staple for 14 years — announced its abrupt closure on its website citing staffing problems and “constantly increasing costs,” DailyVoice.com reported.

“More great food coming to Main Street,” Mayor Driver writes. “Eyad Shehawy is thrilled to be moving into the former 55 Main location.”

Little Egypt Oasis, conveniently located right down the road at 79 Main St., is all about the blissful and beautiful bubble tea.

The menu is also chock full of handmade ice cream rolls with your choice of toppings, as well as fresh juices, milk teas, slushies, smoothies, green teas, and other specials.

They’ve even expanded to open a second location on Union Avenue in Middlesex.

While minimal details have been shared about 55 Main’s Meditteranean fate for now, you can still follow Little Egypt Oasis Flemington’s location on Facebook for some delicious updates.

“Welcome to Main Street Eyad!” Mayor Driver says. “We are looking forward to your Mediterranean International cuisine.”

