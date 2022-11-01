Dark Star has closed North America on Spanish horror film “The Elderly” (“Los viejos”) which world premiered at Montreal’s Fantasia Festival winning lead Zorion Eguileor best actor for what Variety called his “disturbing yet strangely affecting turn.” Directed by Raul Cerezo and Fernando González Gómez, “The Elderly” went on to screen at Austin’s Fantastic Fest and Spain’s Sitges Film Festival, completing a prestige genre fest trifecta. In further sales, Lighthouse has taken on German-speaking Europe, whilst Creative Century has acquired rights for Taiwan. The film stars Eguileor, memorable in Netflix mega-hit “Platform, as well as Gustavo Salmeron (“Lots of Kids,” “A Monkey and a Castle”),...

