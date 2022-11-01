‘We don’t like y’all either’: Udonis Haslem claps back at Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce after Heat’s 2-5 start

Read full article on original website
Steve Kerr teases big changes coming for James Wiseman, bench after another debacle vs. Magic
The Golden State Warriors squandered another double-digit lead in typical early-season fashion on Thursday, falling to the Orlando Magic 130-129 for their fourth straight loss. The defending champions face their toughest test in the final game of this disastrous road trip in less than 24 hours, traveling to meet Zion...
Steve Kerr slaps truth bomb on Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism controversy
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, among the NBA’s the loudest and most respected voices on sociocultural and political issues, responded to Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic Twitter post before his team’s game against the Orlando Magic on Thursday. Framing Irving’s implicit support of an antisemitic movie through the...
Kevin Durant trade: 4 teams that must go all in on blockbuster deal after Kyrie Irving’s suspension
As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to rebuild their roster, All-NBA forward Kevin Durant may appear on the trading block once again. Keep in mind that the Brooklyn Nets are in shambles. They simply haven’t looked good on the court, and they’ve been an even more comedic circus of blunders off the court. Kevin Durant won’t say it, but he’d be better off out. Here we will look at the four teams that must go all in on a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade after Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
‘We could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet’: Kevin Durant clarifies these comments after breaking silence on Kyrie Irving controversy
Kyrie Irving’s recent comments on Twitter has caused a massive stir amongst NBA fans. The Brooklyn Nets star became the center of media attention after his latest tweets promoting antisemitism. Eventually, the team decided to suspend Irving for five games after his tweets. After the Nets’ announcement of Kyrie Irving’s suspension, Kevin Durant talked about […] The post ‘We could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet’: Kevin Durant clarifies these comments after breaking silence on Kyrie Irving controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘We don’t wanna be insane’: Stephen Curry hints at looming changes amid Warriors’ slump
Stephen Curry followed the lead of Steve Kerr and Draymond Green after his team’s dispiriting 130-129 loss to the Orlando Magic on Thursday, telling reporters changes were coming for the Golden State Warriors’ struggling bench. Here’s what the reigning Finals MVP and four-time champion said in response to...
Jalen Rose issues public apology for major misstep on Celtics coach Ime Udoka’s affair scandal
The Boston Celtics never named the woman that was involved in an alleged affair with head coach Ime Udoka. Initially, this did not sit well with ESPN broadcaster Jalen Rose, who himself demanded that the woman’s name be made public. Rose has now realized the error in his ways,...
Stephen A Smith reveals what’s really holding Nets back from dropping Kyrie Irving
Is Kyrie Irving’s career with the Brooklyn Nets over? ESPN’s Stephen A Smith definitely seems to think so. The renowned broadcaster has always been a big fan of Kyrie the basketball player, but at the same time, Stephen A has never been shy of criticizing the enigmatic point guard for all of controversies off the court. Right now, amid Kyrie’s most recent scandal, Smith firmly believes that the only thing holding the the Nets back from dropping him is the fact that Irving is still under contract with the squad (via SiriusXM NBA Radio on Twitter):
Nikola Jokic resets Wilt Chamberlain record that will stand the test of time
Nikola Jokic continues to do amazing things in the NBA. The Denver Nuggets unicorn center added to his resume Thursday night with another triple-double, but it wasn’t just a normal trip-dub. By posting at least 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in Denver’s road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jokic has finally passed the […] The post Nikola Jokic resets Wilt Chamberlain record that will stand the test of time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike Brown drops truth bomb on De’Aaron Fox’s ‘superpower’ after thrilling Kings win vs. Magic
After missing a game, Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox returned to active duty Saturday night against the Orlando Magic and again played the hero role for the team. Fox buried a game-winning shot from near half court to cap off another strong performance by the former Kentucky Wildcats star.
NBA Odds: Cavaliers vs Lakers prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022
The Cleveland Cavaliers will travel to Southern California to take on the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com for a Sunday matinee. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Lakers prediction and pick. The Cavaliers defeated the Detroit Pistons 112-88 on Friday night, routing them on the...
Stephen A Smith reveals why NBA stars have kept mum on Nets star Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic saga
There’s been a whole lot of buzz surrounding Kyrie Irving and his most recent saga. This time around, the Brooklyn Nets superstar got himself in a whole lot of trouble after promoting an antisemitic movie on Twitter, which naturally, drew the ire of more than a few folks out there. Curiously enough, however, you don’t […] The post Stephen A Smith reveals why NBA stars have kept mum on Nets star Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA YoungBoy puts Dejounte Murray on blast over issue with rapper’s son
By and large, Dejounte Murray has proven that the Atlanta Hawks were correct in shipping off a boatload of picks to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for his services. His latest effort, in particular, was a masterpiece that etched his name into Hawks lore after he dropped a career-high 36 points to go along with nine dimes and six swipes against the New York Knicks.
Nike’s shocking decision to cut ties with Nets star Kyrie Irving has NBA Twitter blowing up
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is learning firsthand that while he could freely say or put his name behind whatever cause aligns with his view of the world, he is not free from the consequences of his actions. The Nets suspended Irving for five games after his staunch refusal to give an apology for his […] The post Nike’s shocking decision to cut ties with Nets star Kyrie Irving has NBA Twitter blowing up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Kevin Durant saving Nets with clutch dagger
LeBron James had to pick up his jaw off the floor as he watched Kevin Durant lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 98-96 win on the road over the Charlotte Hornets. The Los Angeles Lakers forward is known to watch big-time games on off days and he made sure not to miss the Nets’ showdown with Charlotte.
Stephen Curry, Warriors stars get shocking update ahead of Pelicans game
Major lineup changes are definitely coming for the Golden State Warriors on Friday. Just don’t expect their matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans to be any indicator of what the Warriors will look like once Steve Kerr finally figures out a successful rotation. Golden State is resting Stephen Curry,...
‘I’m not even gonna waste my time’: Chris Mullin names 2 best players in the NBA today
The likes of Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant are all in the MVP conversation–and they are certainly balling like one so far–but NBA legend Chris Mullin doesn’t think they are among the Top 2 best players in the league today. For him, that honor goes to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry. “Right now, […] The post ‘I’m not even gonna waste my time’: Chris Mullin names 2 best players in the NBA today appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBPA president CJ McCollum breaks silence on Kyrie Irving controversy
The Kyrie Irving antisemitic film controversy has been rocking the NBA headlines of late. NBPA president CJ McCollum finally weighed in on the matter after the scandal had taken several turns, including the suspension of the Brooklyn Nets star. The New Orleans Pelicans guard believes that what’s important is that Irving is not repentant after […] The post NBPA president CJ McCollum breaks silence on Kyrie Irving controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raptors hit with Pascal Siakam injury setback
The Toronto Raptors have gotten off to a very solid start to the season. However, they were recently met with some news that should worry them despite their early success. As they shine on both sides of the ball, they will now have to look to keep that up without Pascal Siakam, who will be out for a while due to an adductor muscle injury.
‘They have to get better’: Draymond Green gets real on who’s at ‘fault’ over Warriors piling losses
The Golden State Warriors have gotten off to a poor start to the 2022-23 season, with their latest loss dropping them to 3-6. They are currently 0-4 on their road trip following their latest setback against the Orlando Magic when Klay Thompson missed a shot at the buzzer. Warriors last 4 games: Loss to the […] The post ‘They have to get better’: Draymond Green gets real on who’s at ‘fault’ over Warriors piling losses appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lonzo Ball gets huge injury update from Billy Donovan that will fire up Bulls fans
Billy Donovan recently shared a promising update on Lonzo Ball. Donovan said that the Chicago Bulls injured point guard is progressing well and that things are “very, very optimistic,” per K.C. Johnson. Johnson also reports that Ball has begun running in water, but there is no timetable set for his return. News on the Lonzo […] The post Lonzo Ball gets huge injury update from Billy Donovan that will fire up Bulls fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
