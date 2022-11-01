Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nowdecatur.com
Several Central Illinois Businesses Featured in the 2022 Illinois Made Holiday Gift Guide
Several Central Illinois businesses are featured in this year’s Illinois Made Holiday Gift Guide from the Illinois Office of Tourism. The list, first published in 2016, highlights small businesses around the state to encourage people to shop on Small Business Saturday on November 26, 2022. “Supporting small businesses is...
Decrease in Danville population changes wards
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville City Council has approved redistricting the wards. This comes after a decline in population over the last ten years. Between 2010 and 2020, the city lost about 4,000 people. Under the new war map, more than 3,000 residents will be changing wards. There are seven wards, each highlighted in a […]
$700 worth of damage to lights at Prairie Farm
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On Wednesday, the Champaign Park District reported that someone cut light strands at the Prairie Farm Winter Nights display, causing around $700 worth of damage. The vandalism occurred over two days on Oct. 27 and Oct. 28. “There are cameras, and the staff is looking through the footage to see if […]
Herald & Review
'Real news'? Flood of partisan publications hit Central Illinois mailboxes
DECATUR — When Jackie Bullard retrieved her mail earlier this week, she found what appeared to be a local newspaper amid the ads and flyers. The free publication arrived under the banner “Macon Reporter” and promised “Real data. Real value. Real news.”. But when Bullard looked...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
2022 Vermilion County Tentative Multiplier Announced
SPRINGFIELD, IL, Vermilion County has been issued a tentative property assessment equalization factor of 1.0000, according to David Harris, Director of the Illinois Department of Revenue. The property assessment equalization factor, often called the “multiplier”, is the method used to achieve uniform property assessments among counties, as required by law....
WTHI
A new grocery store is now open in Paris, Illinois
PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - People in Edgar County are celebrating the opening of a brand-new grocery store. GW's Tiger Market opened its doors for the first time on Saturday. This is the only locally-owned grocery store in the city. The store features products from local farmers and suppliers too. The...
1470 WMBD
Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
Lawsuit alleges Champaign County election official mishandled ballots: Official says they are sample ballots
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – In the past 24 hours, a lawsuit was filed in Champaign County alleging a top election official mishandled official ballots, a judge ordered that official be removed from all of her Election Day duties, and that same judge scrapped the order, allowing the Champaign County Deputy Clerk to continue working for […]
Thief alters Champaign church’s check, steals $8,000
URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police report that $8,000 was stolen from a church through check washing. On Oct. 8, a church staff member wrote a check for $1,221 placing it in an envelope to pay a utility bill and mailed it through the U.S. Postal Service. However, at some point between […]
Motorist drives into Urbana construction site, hits worker
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police were called to the scene after a motorist entered a construction zone on South Race Street near the Windsor Road intersection. Officers at the scene said the motorist drove around a closed road sign and drove into recently poured wet concrete. At which point, the motorist backed up and […]
fordcountychronicle.com
Paxton Police Blotter (Nov. 3, 2022)
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Emily M. Gibson, 42, of Paxton, was arrested on a Ford County warrant for a petition to revoke her probation during a traffic stop at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Patton Street. The traffic stop was conducted after Paxton police saw Gibson driving a vehicle with expired registration. Gibson received a warning for the expired registration.
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL’s Trixie Johnson finishes 29th in IHSA Class 1A state meet
PEORIA – Trixie Johnson of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls cross country team finished 29th with a time of 18:42.85 in the IHSA Class 1A state meet on Saturday. 1. Tolono Unity, 84; 2. Chicago DePaul College Prep, 185; 3. Aurora Rosary, 198; 4. Winnebago, 202; 5. Palos Heights Chicago Christian, 241; 6. Anna-Jonesboro, 277; 7. Eureka, 279; 8. Pleasant Plains, 291; 9. Rock Falls, 314; 10. Stanford Olympia, 324; 11. Marshall, 342; 12. El Paso-Gridley, 348; 13. Elmwood, 362; 14. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 375; 15. Monticello, 424; 16. Breese Mater Dei, 443; 17. Glen Carbon Father McGivney, 453; 18. Pinckneyville, 457; 19. Robinson, 459; 20. Urbana University, 468; 21. Sandwich, 477; 22. Shelbyville, 490; 23. Des Plaines Willows Academy, 494; 24. Carterville, 532; 25. Seneca, 577; 26. Richmond-Burton, 616; 27. Elgin Harvest Christian Academy, 624; 28. Freeburg, 630; 29. Joliet Catholic Academy, 651; 30. Sherrard, 682.
U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigating Champaign mail theft
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is asking for help, and it could mean a $10,000 reward. It’s in connection to a crime the Inspection Service said happened in the early morning hours on Monday, Oct. 24 at the Downtown Champaign Post Office on Neil Street. They’re actively investigating and looking […]
Urbana Police identify construction site hit and run suspect
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police has identified the suspect involved in Tuesday’s hit and run at a construction site. Police said that at approximately 12:50 p.m., 31-year-old Nicolas Azer of Urbana, drove a gray sedan into recently poured wet concrete and hit a construction worker. This happened at a construction zone on South Race […]
wjbc.com
Bloomington woman identified in Monday morning crash on Veterans Parkway
BLOOMINGTON – The McLean County Coroner’s office is releasing the name of a Bloomington woman who died in a crash on Monday. 28-year-old Chelsea Marshall died from multiple blunt force injuries due to her car colliding with a pickup truck, according to McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder. Toxicology testing is pending.
25newsnow.com
Police look for gunman in Bloomington carjacking
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Police are investigating a reported carjacking on the city’s east side, not far from where shots were fired during an attempted carjacking less than two weeks earlier in a grocery store parking lot. Police don’t believe the two crimes are related. Just...
fordcountychronicle.com
Man dies in crash involving box van, semi-trailer on I-57 in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN — A Cook County man died in an early-morning crash Thursday involving a box van and semi-trailer on Interstate 57 in west Champaign. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Jorge E. De La O, 23, of Cicero, was pronounced dead at 6:08 a.m. in the emergency room at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he was taken after the crash.
Central Illinois Proud
Missing Bloomington teen located
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington teen who was missing for nearly a month was located Wednesday. 13-year-old Colin Harris of Bloomington has been located, according to a press release from the Bloomington Police Department. Harris had last been seen with his friends at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct....
Man hurt in Danville drive-by shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 32-year-old Danville man is recovering in the hospital after police officials said he was shot in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the area of Hazel and Fairchild Streets at 5 p.m. Officers responded to that location after receiving a report of shots being fired and found […]
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL girls basketball to start season under new head coach
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball enters the 2022-23 season under a new head coach, albeit one who is familiar with the school district. After five years under Nathan Lawler, PBL will now be led by Jeff Sinn, a former PBL Junior High School boys basketball coach who coached the El Paso-Gridley High School girls basketball program for three years.
Comments / 0