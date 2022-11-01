Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Making Food Fun event at Forest Park in Springfield
Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture (CISA) is hosting its fall celebration of local food, local farms, and local families on Saturday.
Ribbon cutting ceremony at Ortiz Family Cafe in Holyoke
The Greater Holyoke Chamber will have a ribbon cutting for Ortiz Family Café on Saturday.
Breakfast with Santa at MassMutual Center in Springfield
Tickets are on sale for the return of Breakfast with Santa at the MassMutual Center in Springfield.
westernmassnews.com
Dakin caring for 9 dogs rescued from overcrowded breeder in midwest
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dogs rescued from overcrowded breeders in the Midwest will soon be up for adoption in western Massachusetts and the Dakin Humane Society in Springfield has been caring for the pups. Inside one of the wards of Dakin, there are poodle mixes, mini-labradoodles, mini-Aussiedoodles, and shih tzus...
Bobcat spotted in Springfield backyard
A 22News viewer spotted a bobcat in their backyard in on Saturday in Sixteen Acres.
WWLP 22News
Pet of the Week: Meet Sabil!
(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week and today we’re introducing you to a 6 month old puppy named Sabil. Lee Chambers and Lauren Rubin are here from Dakin Humane Society with more on this sweet girl. Puppy alert! Sabil was...
Skyrocketing heating costs have people asking for help
CANTON, Mass. — Home heating prices are skyrocketing as we approach the winter months. Several groups are working to step up their efforts to help people afford their heating bills. The social workers at the Salvation Army say they are seeing a different type of clientele this year: people who have never asked for help before. Inflation apparently is putting more people than ever in line for help.
River otters seen in Watershops Pond in Springfield
A pair of river otters were seen in the Watershops Pond last week in Springfield.
What is a chopped cheese? The most satisfying $8 lunch I’ve had in Worcester
A chopped cheese is a cheeseburger that’s been reformatted to fit onto a sub roll. It’s awesome -- and one of the most satisfying lunches you can get in Worcester for $8. Instead of a hamburger patty, you get a scramble of burger meat that’s chopped up on the griddle to the tune of metal spatulas popping, a sizzling concerto of savory percussion.
Marriott in downtown Springfield reopens after renovations
The doors have opened on the newly renovated Marriott in downtown Springfield after a two-year restoration project. This renovation could help attract tourism to the area.
Car fire at West Springfield convenience store
West Springfield firefighters have put out a car fire at a Westfield Street convenience store Thursday afternoon.
Chioda's Trattoria on Franklin Street in Worcester to close in late November
WORCESTER — Chioda's Trattoria at 631 Franklin St. will close in late November, according to an announcement Thursday on the restaurant's Facebook page. The restaurant's last day of business will be Nov. 26. The restaurant is operated by the Chioda family. ...
Record $16.35 Million Megabucks Doubler Jackpot Ticket Sold In Ware
The largest lottery prize in Massachusetts this year has officially been claimed, officials said. NorthLand Adventures Nominee Trust of Springfield took home the record $16.35 million jackpot prize on Wednesday, Nov. 4, the Massachusetts State Lottery reports. The prize was claimed two months after the Megabucks Doubler drawing on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Another Popular Business is Closing on North Street in Pittsfield
Unfortunately, there are a number of storefronts throughout North Street in Pittsfield that have had to close their doors in recent months, or have been closed for longer. Another popular business on North Street has stated that they are shutting their doors by the end of 2022. It was back...
Eyewitness News
Help is on the way to help people pay for energy bills this winter
(WFSB) - It’s going to be a struggle for some people to heat their home this winter. You can expect to pay up to 28-percent more than last winter for heat, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. There is some help on the way. The White House announced...
westernmassnews.com
State offering $75 gift cards for COVID-19 vaccines, boosters
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Incentives to get COVID-19 shots are on the table in western Massachusetts. The state’s Department of Public Health is offering $75 gift cards to people getting vaccines at certain locations, including four sites in Springfield. “This is a higher incentive than we’ve done in the...
Springfield firefighters help remove passenger from vehicle in car accident
Springfield firefighters were called to a car accident on St James Avenue Friday night.
westernmassnews.com
Residents speak out on tire damage from nails on Holyoke streets
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is continuing to cover a situation in Holyoke: nails popping tires. More people have shared their stories of their tires getting damaged. “We were coming home on Canal Street and it was just right as we went over the tracks, we heard a thud...
WWLP 22News
Winning the lottery is nice but it pays to be prepared
(Mass Appeal) – 1.5 billion dollars. Winning that amount of money is unfathomable and is, literally, life changing. However, whether it’s that big amount or any large sum of money you may come into, being prepared is far and away the most important thing. Attorney Michael Siddall from Siddall and Siddall in Springfield has advice for anyone who comes into a large sum of money.
Police locate missing woman in Springfield
Springfield police have located a 40-year-old woman that was reported missing Thursday morning.
Comments / 0