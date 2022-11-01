ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Dakin caring for 9 dogs rescued from overcrowded breeder in midwest

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dogs rescued from overcrowded breeders in the Midwest will soon be up for adoption in western Massachusetts and the Dakin Humane Society in Springfield has been caring for the pups. Inside one of the wards of Dakin, there are poodle mixes, mini-labradoodles, mini-Aussiedoodles, and shih tzus...
Pet of the Week: Meet Sabil!

(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week and today we’re introducing you to a 6 month old puppy named Sabil. Lee Chambers and Lauren Rubin are here from Dakin Humane Society with more on this sweet girl. Puppy alert! Sabil was...
Skyrocketing heating costs have people asking for help

CANTON, Mass. — Home heating prices are skyrocketing as we approach the winter months. Several groups are working to step up their efforts to help people afford their heating bills. The social workers at the Salvation Army say they are seeing a different type of clientele this year: people who have never asked for help before. Inflation apparently is putting more people than ever in line for help.
Record $16.35 Million Megabucks Doubler Jackpot Ticket Sold In Ware

The largest lottery prize in Massachusetts this year has officially been claimed, officials said. NorthLand Adventures Nominee Trust of Springfield took home the record $16.35 million jackpot prize on Wednesday, Nov. 4, the Massachusetts State Lottery reports. The prize was claimed two months after the Megabucks Doubler drawing on Saturday, Sept. 10.
State offering $75 gift cards for COVID-19 vaccines, boosters

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Incentives to get COVID-19 shots are on the table in western Massachusetts. The state’s Department of Public Health is offering $75 gift cards to people getting vaccines at certain locations, including four sites in Springfield. “This is a higher incentive than we’ve done in the...
Residents speak out on tire damage from nails on Holyoke streets

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is continuing to cover a situation in Holyoke: nails popping tires. More people have shared their stories of their tires getting damaged. “We were coming home on Canal Street and it was just right as we went over the tracks, we heard a thud...
Winning the lottery is nice but it pays to be prepared

(Mass Appeal) – 1.5 billion dollars. Winning that amount of money is unfathomable and is, literally, life changing. However, whether it’s that big amount or any large sum of money you may come into, being prepared is far and away the most important thing. Attorney Michael Siddall from Siddall and Siddall in Springfield has advice for anyone who comes into a large sum of money.
