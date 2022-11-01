Read full article on original website
NJPAC presents Comedian Pinky Patel
(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes Pinky Patel and her Crown Who Dhis Tour to Newark on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 8:00pm. Pinky Patel, originally from Illinois, is a PTA mom turned creator, comedian, and social media personality with over 5 M Tik Tok followers. She is a fresh new comedian who got her start on TikTok, making millions of people laugh.
Joan Osborne to Appear on November 17th at Red Bank, NJ’s Vogel Theater
In support of her latest album, Radio Waves, singer/songwriter Joan Osborne will perform at Count Basie Center for the Arts’ Vogel Theater in Red Bank, NJ on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 8:00 pm. Osborne, a seven-time Grammy Award nominee known for her work in the area of pop,...
Opera Philadelphia's acclaimed film of David T. Little's "Soldier Songs" screens in five regional movie theaters November 10-12
Since its 2021 streaming premiere, Opera Philadelphia’s film of David T. Little’s Soldier Songs has collected audience and critical acclaim as well as major award recognition. Called “a worthy addition to the far-too-slight catalog of opera presented in cinematic form” by the New York Times and “a standout achievement” by the Philadelphia Inquirer, the film was nominated for the 2021 GRAMMY Award for Best Opera Recording, and this month it is a finalist for both the 2022 International Opera Award for Best Digital Opera and the inaugural Awards for Digital Excellence in Opera from Opera America.
Newark Symphony Hall Appoints Talia L. Young as Interim CEO
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Newark Symphony Hall (NSH), New Jersey’s largest Black-led arts and entertainment venue, has announced the appointment of Talia L. Young as interim CEO following the resignation of president and CEO Taneshia Nash Laird, who is stepping down next month after four years. With a background in government affairs, economic development and entrepreneurship, Young has served on the NSH board since 2014. NSH’s board, led by chair fayemi shakur, is spearheading the search for a permanent CEO while working closely with Nash Laird and Young on a transition plan.
Trailblazing Female Aviators To Take Spotlight At Ocean County Library Toms River Branch
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- To mark Aviation History Month, the Ocean County Library Toms River Branch will present historian Carol Simon Levin’s presentation, “Nobody Owns the Sky: Fascinating Stories of Forgotten Female Aviators,” on Tuesday, November 29. Levin will portray Elinor Smith Sullivan, who at age 16 in 1928 became the youngest licensed pilot in America. Smith achieved fame as a test pilot, and for setting speed, altitude and endurance records. The event begins at 6:30pm.
Saucey Launches Alcohol Delivery in New Jersey
(HOBOKEN, NJ) /PRNewswire/ -- Saucey, a leading alcohol delivery platform that offers scheduled deliveries straight to your doorstep, announced recently the launch of its service into New Jersey. The expansion brings the alcohol delivery app to over 28 zip codes, including cities like Newark, Hoboken, and Fairfield. This new service area will extend their already existing zoning in New York City, and the company plans to continue growing their service capabilities throughout New Jersey and Rochester.
State Theatre New Jersey presents Ailey II
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The recently renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Ailey II, the next generation of dance featuring a renowned ensemble of 12 rising stars on Thursday, November 10 at 8:00pm. Tickets range from $29-$49. Ailey II, the celebrated second company to Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is...
Westminster Conservatory to host gala benefit concert on November 18th
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- Westminster Conservatory of Music and its Honors Music Program will present a gala fundraising concert on November 18 at 7:00pm in Hillman Hall, located at 101 Walnut Lane in Princeton. This free event will feature a variety of student performances representing the Conservatory’s diverse offerings for every age, as well as performances by esteemed faculty, alumni and friends of the Conservatory.
Vanguard Theater presents "The Spitfire Grill"
(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- Tony Award Nominee (Excellence in Education 2022) Janeece Freeman Clark, Founding Artistic Director of Vanguard Theater, directs The Spitfire Grill with music direction by Andy Hudson. The Spitfire Grill opens on November 4 at the 100 seat theater in downtown Montclair with five performances on Thursdays through Sundays through November 20.
Ocean County Library to Present Magician Chad Juros at Mayo Park Center
(BEACHWOOD, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library will present award-winning entertainer and motivational speaker Chad Juros in a family-friendly show of magic, music, comedy, and audience participation on Monday, November 21, indoors at the Mayo Park Center, Beachwood. The event begins at 6:00pm. Juros has performed at various Ocean County...
The Newark Museum of Art presents Community Day: Journey to Freedom
(NEWARK, NJ) -- The Newark Museum of Art wants you to join in a celebration of the iconic Harriet Tubman with a day of music, dance, and activities inspired by her legacy and African traditions. The event takes place on Saturday, November 12 from Noon - 5:00pm and is free to attend, but registration is required.
Giants of Jazz Festival Honors Rufus Reid at SOPAC on November 19
(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- Mark your calendar for Saturday, November 19 at 8:00pm! That’s when Giants of Jazz, an annual Jazz festival featuring nearly 30 performers, returns to the South Orange Performing Arts Center for the first time since 2019. Produced by Grammy-winning producer John Lee, this year’s 23rd event honors Rufus Reid, one of today’s premiere bassists. Giants of Jazz has become a legendary event in South Orange featuring the convergence of countless Jazz greats in an unforgettable evening of music.
"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical" comes to MPAC
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- Sleigh what? The critically acclaimed live stage show Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical makes its debut at Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) with two performances on Sunday, November 27 at 2:00pm & 6:30pm. Tickets range from $39-$69. Following seven successful years of touring and more than...
Holiday shows at Kean Stage
(UNION, NJ) -- Get into the holiday spirit when a-cappella vocal ensemble Chanticleer performs at Enlow Recital Hall on Saturday, December 3 at 7:30pm. Hailed as “the world’s reigning male chorus” by The New Yorker, Chanticleer is known around the world as “an orchestra of voices” for its wide-ranging repertoire and dazzling virtuosity. This is one of three shows Kean Stage is offering this holiday season.
Princeton Public Library to present Virtual Discussion Panel on The Rise of Banned Books
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The rise of book banning in America will be examined Monday, November 14 at 7:30pm in a virtual panel discussion presented by Princeton Public Library. Scholars Marilisa Jiménez García, William Gleason and Jonathan Zimmerman will discuss the unprecedented surge in efforts to ban books and provide historical and contemporary context.
Asbury Park Historical Society offers calendar celebrating city’s music history
There are the concert events, the club gigs, the festivals that formed the soundtrack to our days and nights…and made memories to last a lifetime. The milestones in the lives of the legends, from local to global, who created a city’s signature sound. The landmark recordings; the people and the places to play; the passage of years in a place where music is the cash crop, the calling card, the principal export to the big world beyond…and where the world finds its way to our door.
Bordentown Theatre Students Collected 1678 Pounds of Food Donations
(BORDENTOWN, NJ) -- On Halloween, instead of asking for candy, the theatre students of Bordentown Regional High School went door to door gathering food donations for those in need. This year, the BRHS International Thespian Society Troupe 6803 collected 1,678 pounds of canned and dry goods for St. Mary’s Food Pantry through their 2022 Trick Or Treat So Kids Can Eat Food Drive.
Vineyard Theatre to Receive Proclamation From Mayor's Office Celebrating November 3, 2022 as Vineyard Theatre Day
(NEW YORK, NY) -- Vineyard Theatre Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern and Managing Director Suzanne Appel announce that the company will be receiving a proclamation from the Mayor’s Office on November 3 to celebrate Vineyard Theatre Day, recognizing the institution's contributions to the city of New York and its neighborhood of Union Square. East 15th Street has been the home of Vineyard Theatre for 30 of its 40 years.
MPAC presents Darlene Love: Love for the Holidays
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- We could all use a little “Love” this holiday season! Darlene Love performs seasonal favorites and hits when the Darlene Love: Love for the Holidays tour comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) on Saturday, November 26 at 8:00pm. Tickets range from $39-$69. Through the...
OCC Repertory Theatre Brings Edgar Allan Poe to Grunin Center
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The Ocean County College Repertory Theatre Company will present ‘Tis the Wind and Nothing More from November 11-13 and 18-20 at the Grunin Center for the Arts, located on the main campus of Ocean County College. Tickets are $15 adults/$12 seniors. Travel to the darkest...
