Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourquadcities.com
Upcoming ‘Winter Lights’ event shines with new features
There are some new features in the sixth-annual “Winter Nights Winter Lights,” at the Quad City Botanical Center, opening on Nov. 18. The outdoor gardens at 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island, will be in winter bloom with over 160,000 glowing lights, featuring new, entertaining experiences. You can explore the Sun Garden, Children’s Garden, lawns, pond, and pocket gardens of the outdoor light exhibit as you take in the Botanical Center’s largest fundraiser of the year.
ourquadcities.com
Ballet QC moving to downtown Moline
After 25 years, Ballet Quad Cities plans to move from downtown Rock Island to the heart of downtown Moline. The professional ballet company (based at 613 17th St., Rock Island), which runs its own school of dance, will renovate a historic building at 1611 5th Ave., Moline, “which will enhance the vibrancy of our community and strengthen our organization,” according to a social media post on Thursday, Nov. 3. “Join us in celebrating our new home and stay tuned for updates!”
ourquadcities.com
Foodie Friday: NEST Cafe Quad Cities
Foodie Friday this morning featured NEST Cafe in downtown Rock Island. Local 4 News met with their representative, Elly Vos, director of culinary operations of the restaurant at 1524 4th Ave. For more information, visit the NEST Cafe Quad Cities website and Facebook page.
ourquadcities.com
Give him a hand! QC man holds world record for clapping
How fast can you clap? Even if you think you’re quick, chances are it’s nothing compared to the Davenport man Guinness World Records recognizes as setting the record for most claps in a minute at 1,140. Dalton Meyer sat down with Local 4 to talk about his accomplishment and the work it took to beat the former record.
ourquadcities.com
‘Frigid Feet’ set to raise awareness of what un-sheltered people experience
The Christian Care Frigid Feet event is a walk designed to help participants “step into the shoes of the unsheltered” and raise awareness as to what those experiencing homelessness in the community experience on a day-to-day basis during the brutal winter months. Soup and half a sandwich will...
ourquadcities.com
Veterans Day ceremony set for Friday
The Rock Island National Cemetery will have a Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11, at 1 p.m. at Rock Island National Cemetery, at the main flagpole. The keynote speaker will be Col. Landis C. Maddox, commander, Joint Munitions Command. He is the 13th commander of JMC and assumed his duties in May 2022 after previously serving as the commanding general’s executive officer at Army Materiel Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, a news release says.
ourquadcities.com
Library hosts Makerspace session for gift-making
The Clinton Public Library will host an open house in the Makerspace, the library’s creative design lab, on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 3:30-7 p.m. at the main branch, 306 8th Ave. S. Attendees will learn about how they can create personalized, homemade gifts in the Makerspace just in time for the holiday season.
ourquadcities.com
Dog dies in house fire Thursday
A dog died Thursday in a house fire in Burlington, according to a news release from the Burlington Fire Department. At 3:41 p.m. Thursday, the Burlington Fire Department responded to the 1400 block of Madison Avenue for smoke in the home. Firefighters arrived four minutes later to find a single-story structure with light to moderate smoke inside, but no fire at the time of entry.
ourquadcities.com
1 killed in two-car crash Thursday
A woman was killed Thursday in a Knox County crash involving two vehicles, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.y. The crash happened at 7:10 p.m. Thursday on U. S. Route 34 westbound near Seminary Street in Galesburg, the release says. Roly V. Molenga, 22, of Galesburg, was...
ourquadcities.com
QC scanners won’t be compatible with encrypted public-safety radio
On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Quad-City area public safety agencies will implement the final pieces of an interoperable, digital public safety radio system. This change to encrypted radio means that scanners and other devices previously used to listen to public safety radio will no longer be compatible after Nov. 9, the release says.
ourquadcities.com
One hospitalized after downtown crash Thursday night
One person was transported to a hospital Thursday night after a crash left a pickup truck on its top in the heart of downtown Davenport. The crash happened at 8:40 p.m. at the intersection of 3rd and Brady streets. Police told our Local 4 News crew the injured person suffered non-life threatening injuries.
ourquadcities.com
3rd sentenced in Brady St. Stadium slaying
Just before he was sentenced to serve up to 35 years in prison, the third man convicted in the death of a teen killed five years ago at Brady Street Stadium, Davenport, apologized to members of the teen’s family. On Thursday in Scott County Court, 25-year-old Darryl Merritt, of...
ourquadcities.com
1 injured in Friday evening shooting
One person suffered non-life threatening injuries Friday evening, Davenport Police told Local 4 News. Shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, police were called to the 1900 block of Clark Street near Wilson Elementary School for a report of gunfire. Officers found one casing at the scene. A victim with non-life-threatening injuries...
ourquadcities.com
Illinois man convicted for school vandalism gets probation
(WHBF) — A 22-year-old Moline man convicted in connection with vandalism at Moline High has been sentenced to “second-chance” probation. Steven Anderson was sentenced Tuesday in Rock Island County Court, according to court records. Earlier, Anderson was found guilty after he pleaded guilty to criminal damage to...
ourquadcities.com
Suspect left Home Depot with cart of tools she didn’t purchase, police allege
A 40-year-old Rock Island woman faces a felony charge after police allege, she walked out of The Home Depot, Bettendorf, with a shopping cart of tools she didn’t purchase. Brianna Sand faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records say. According to arrest affidavits, police allege Sand loaded a...
ourquadcities.com
Blue Grass police chief back on duty
The Blue Grass Police Department posted Friday on Facebook that Chief Bobby Flaherty has been officially released to resume his duties as Police Chief. His administrative leave has been resolved. In late September, Mayor Brad Schutte announced that Flaherty was placed on administrative leave due to a pending investigation. His...
ourquadcities.com
Police allege suspect pointed loaded gun at bar patron
A 41-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police allege he went into a bar with a loaded gun and threatened a patron. Demetrius Tigue Sr. faces a felony charge of control of a firearm by a felon, and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – first, and possession or carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence, court records say.
ourquadcities.com
County meth arrest case now in federal court
Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf has announced that Cordero Davis, 35, of Dubuque, was charged by indictment on Sept. 20 in the U. S. District Court for the District of Northern Illinois (Western Division) with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. If Davis is convicted,...
Comments / 0