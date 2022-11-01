ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

“They are trading their royal ranking”- Royal Biographer Accuses Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of Exploiting Their Royal Titles

By Shraddha Das
 4 days ago
Comments / 64

Libby Pacris Desembrana
4d ago

How can harrynoballs write his memoir he didn’t even passed the test for citizenship, no brain no disposition, all nuttymeg’s says, and all he does is says ‘yes dear’ 😂🤮

Tammy Waters
4d ago

he has spent his whole life trying to avoid the media....now they both seek the media out, and play the victim. hypocritical at best.

Deborah Mall
4d ago

I believe mArkle should be stripped of any royal titles as soon as possible. Harry on the other hand should keep his but only if he stops trashing where he came from otherwise, take the title away and let mArkle and him reap what they sow which will be their own destruction

