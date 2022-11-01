Read full article on original website
Remember When Steve Harvey Called The Will Smith Fiasco a “Punk Move?”
Will Smith sure is the Fresh Prince of the 21st century, but all his glam and glory went down when the infamous Oscar slap gate controversy took place earlier this year. Apparently, Chris Rock, the host of this year’s Academic Awards had made a joke about Jada Smith’s bald head. Ever Since the celebrity family has faced a lot of controversy and embarrassment both from the media and the fans. While many supported Smith’s on stage reaction, others firmly condemned it.
Millie Bobby Brown and Chriss Pratt Looks Unrecognizable in 90S Style Outfits for Their Movie the Electric State
Well, the Enola Holmes 2 dialogues are pretty suitable for Millie Bobby Brown if we look closely. This young megastar is truly a force of nature unstoppable and undoubtedly magnificent in every way. Since we have not seen her resting for a moment this year and it seemed kind of a whirlwind seeing how she is doing all these things without feeling exhausted. At the beginning of the year, she was shooting and promoting the extremely horrifying season of Stranger Things.
“It feels like a real adult relationship” – Millie Bobby Brown Opens up on How Henry Cavill Is Different From Her Previous Cast Mates
Millie Bobby Brown has been having a glorious run since she broke out as Eleven in Stranger Things. Besides starring in the sci-fi series she starred in big-budget Hollywood blockbusters like Godzilla. The 18-year-old had the opportunity to work with some of the best people in the industry including Henry Cavill!
“I make him feel really uncomfortable” Millie Bobby Brown Spills How She Annoys Her On-Screen Brother Henry Cavill on the Set of Enola Holmes 2
Fictional siblings Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill were recently seen flaunting some sparkle on Enola Holmes 2 premiere in NYC. This talented duo posed on the red carpet and fans got much adorable fun captures to cherish. As we all know both actors reunited for the sequel after two years of the debut film. Now the teenage detective is standing against her famous brother opening her agency in London. But it seems that she won’t get through the shackles of corruption and secrecy without the help of her clever brother.
Take a Look at Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes’ Aussie Way of Life
Seeing our celebrities together is always a fun sight to witness. Hollywood has had tons of popular celebrities dating and marrying each other. From Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds to Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, the list of celebrity couples goes on. But when we talk about celebrity pairs, we cannot forget the lovely pair of Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes. The list of popular pairs in Hollywood is incomplete without the couple. While Gosling is busy shooting for his upcoming film The Fall Guy, recently even Eva Mendes and their daughters Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6 landed in Australia.
Amidst Controversies, Kanye West to Take ‘30 Day Cleanse’ Fast Says “but my Twitter still lit”
From White Lives Matter to hate speeches, Kanye West continues to stir up controversy. The rapper is one of the most celebrated musicians globally yet, he is in the news for the wrong reasons lately. Although he is credited with experimenting with his music and bringing spectacular stage performances, his antics attract hordes of criticism.
“None of us Witcher fans will stand with them”- Fans Start a Petition To Reverse the Decision of Henry Cavill Being Replaced by Liam Hemsworth
Henry Cavill is one of the most popular names in the film industry. Every role the actor plays becomes a memorable one, thanks to his incredible acting performance. Amongst the plethora of roles that the British actor has done, Henry Cavill as the Geralt of Rivia in the hit Netflix sci-fi series The Witcher takes the top spot. But the latest update on Cavill being replaced by Liam Hemsworth has taken the internet by storm as fans from throughout the world are unhappy with the change.
Why Jason Bateman Wished Drake to Send Him “Some Clothes” in 2018
Jason Bateman, the star of the Netflix crime thriller Ozark, has been a Hollywood mainstay for years now. Although he started out on television, the actor soon rose to feature on the silver screen. Although he was mostly associated with comedy and has actually starred in a bunch of comedy films, he made a detour from his usual roles in Ozark. Fans saw him playing the selfish, calculative, Marty Byrde that put his family at risk due to his souring deals.
5 Must-Follow Twitter Pages for Henry Cavill Stans
Henry Cavill is one of the most talented and sought-after actors in Hollywood. With his career at an absolute peak right now, it is hard to believe that the British actor made his debut way back in 2001 with Laguna. While his early acting stints were mostly supporting roles, his iconic representation of Superman in the 2013 Man of Steel put him on the map. Today, he has producers and filmmakers lining up to cast him in their projects.
What Does Will Smith and Robert Downey Jr. Have In Common?
Do you think MCU’s Ironman and Suicide Squad’s (2016) Deadshot could have something in common? Sure; Robert Downey Jr. and Will Smith are among the few entities that would make up the most successful celebrities of 2000s. Not only are they the most accomplished actors of the century but have also provided some mind-boggling dramas to the cinema industry.
Millie Bobby Brown Was “not the only Eleven in the house” at Her First Ever Basketball Game
Millie Bobby Brown is one of the most sought-after actors of this generation. From her debut in Once Upon a Time in America to her lead role in Enola Holmes, the British actor has given memorable performances every time. However, none of them compare to her breakout role as the telekinetic teen, Eleven, in Netflix’s flagship show, Stranger Things.
“Sequels are a conversation and a reality”- Why Is Netflix Green Lighting Films Like ‘Enola Holmes 2’?
With Netflix churning out new content by the second, it is hard to believe that the streaming goliath once did not have an “original film” category. In fact, it has barely been 5 years since the Netflix Original film department came into existence. Today, the catalog is up to the brim with an amazing portfolio of proprietary movies. So much so that the streaming platform is now taking the next step. Can you guess what that is? Enola Holmes 2 might be a big hint.
Henry Cavill Was Not the First Choice for Connor MacLeod, Why Ryan Reynolds Exited the ‘Highlander’ Remake?
A few months back fans got an update on the long-awaited remake of the cult classic Highlander. Director Chad Stahleski revealed that Henry Cavill will be cast as the central character of the franchise. The actor has already portrayed the medieval role of a mutant warrior and monster slayer in The Witcher. So his experience would help him explore the character more deeply and of course, he knows how to swing a sword.
This ‘Enola Holmes 2’ and ‘Stranger Things’ Parallel Proves Millie Bobby Brown Is a True Rebel
Millie Bobby Brown is one of the most talented individuals in the industry today. At such a young age, she achieved success and heights people can only dream of. And undoubtedly, the actress has a long career ahead of her. As of late, Brown is the leading choice of all directors. However, as we all know, the actress got her big breakthrough with her role as Eleven in the popular Netflix series Stranger Things.
Amid the Controversy, Here Is the Surprising Response of Billie Eilish’s Parents to Her Dating Jesse Rutherford
Fans are always eager to know the latest on their favorite stars. They do not care what it is. From their Halloween costumes to their latest partners to their parents’ opinions about their partners, fans want to know everything. How about we combine the three of them and give you a triple dose of what is going on with this trendy star? We are talking about the colossal singer Billie Eilish. The singer first made it to the news by dating a man who is 11 years older than her.
“A disheveled drunk Henry Cavill” From ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Is Winning All the Fan Hearts
(SPOILER ALERT: This article references a particular scene from Enola Holmes 2.) In September 2020, Netflix introduced us to a fresh take on detective films with the quirky and hilarious Enola Holmes. Bringing Enola, the lesser-known of the Holmes siblings to the forefront, the film relegated the great Sherlock Holmes to a supporting role. However, Henry Cavill played the iconic character to perfection. So much so that the audience waited with bated breath for the sequel.
Why Is Billie Eilish Smiling after Storming the Internet with the Announcement of Her Dating Jesse Rutherford
Billie Eilish is extremely active on social media, especially Instagram. She entertains her fans by frequently posting about her work and the people around her. However, recently, she has taken the internet and netizens down by being part of breaking news. And not just one but two. First of all, about a month ago, she came into the limelight by dating singer Jesse Rutherford, who is 11 years older than her.
“My parents did four” – When Ryan Reynolds Expressed His Desire to Have a Big Family With Blake Lively
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively constantly raise the standards of what it means to be #couplegoals. And it is not grand lovey-dovey social media posts that we see their love but the cute banter. The two of them first met on the set of Green Lantern and while sparks may have flown, Reynolds and Blake Lively did not get together until 2011. And not much later, they tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony consisting of their close friends and family, which may or may not have consisted of a gazillion A-listers, in 2012.
With Nick Cannon Expecting His 11th Child, Ryan Reynolds Being Himself Takes a Funny Dig at Him
If there is one thing we know Ryan Reynolds for apart from his incredible acting skills, it is his hilarious persona and unmatched comic timing. Ryan’s sense of humor and prankster nature know no bounds. Over the years, Ryan has always amazed us with his films but also with his pranks and roasts on his fellow co-stars and even his wife Blake Lively. Living upto his impression of being a funny guy, Ryan even took a hilarious dig at his rapper friend Nick Cannon.
Inside the 11th Annual Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala
When you kick off the evening with “Dancing Queen,” it’s like starting at 12. That was the Gucci-sponsored 11th annual Art+Film Gala on Saturday night in Los Angeles, California, where DJ D-Nice had guests dancing right off the purple carpet and into the cocktail party. The art-,...
