Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtvy.com
Faith @ Eufaula | 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights as Faith takes on Eufaula. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Southern Choctaw @ Elba | 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights as Southern Choctaw takes on Elba. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Chickasaw @ Ariton | 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights as Chickasaw takes on Ariton. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Mobile Christian @ Houston Academy | 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights as Mobile Christian takes on Houston Academy. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
National Peanut Festival: The man behind the rides
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’ve driven past the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds recently, you may have noticed a few new additions. That’s because the team at Reithoffer Shows has been hard at work getting rides up and safety checked. Their company is no stranger to fairs. The...
wtvy.com
St. Luke’s @ G.W. Long | 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights as St. Luke’s takes on G.W. Long. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Dothan High student section named AHSAA Fan Challenge semifinalists
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan High School’s student section has been named a semifinalist as part of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Fan Challenge. The Fan Challenge kicked off for the first time ever this year, as the AHSAA teamed up with online publication The Bama Buzz to find the best student section in the state. 34 schools from across Alabama submitted videos showcasing their school spirit, sportsmanship and creativity.
wtvy.com
Dothan Housing "gambles" for a good cause
Matt and Jennie Chancey with Coffee Corner in Enterprise join News 4 Live at Lunch to talk about a fundraising event for businesses affected by the downtown fire. Wiregrass 2-1-1 Executive Director David Duke joins News 4 Live at Lunch to talk about the Toys for Tots donation drive. Two...
wtvy.com
NPF Interview with Houston Co. Commissioner Brandon Shoupe
National Peanut Festival sensation Lew-E the Clown joins News 4 Live at Lunch live from the Fairgrounds, and he brought some entertainment and excitement with him ahead of the opening of this year's festival. Talking the 2022 National Peanut Festival with the NPF President. Updated: 11 hours ago. NPF President...
wastetodaymagazine.com
First RNG project in Alabama announced
NextEra Energy Resources LLC and Coffee County, Alabama, have announced plans to build the first landfill renewable natural gas (RNG) production facility in the state of Alabama. The project will be located at a landfill owned and operated by Coffee County and interconnect with a pipeline owned by Southeast Gas,...
wdhn.com
A big system is moving across the nation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be a few degrees above seasonal norms again with most of us bottoming our in the middle 50s under mainly clear skies. Friday brings us another gorgeous day with morning lows in the middle 50s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Besides being on the warm side, there’s honestly no better way to start off the National Peanut Festival festivities!
wtvy.com
Daleville powwow celebrates Native American heritage
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -People in Daleville took time on November 5 and 6 to celebrate Native American Heritage. The Daleville powwow brought together members of many different tribes to share their culture. They served fry bread, while leading drum circles and traditional dances. The public was also informed on the...
wtvy.com
Talking the 2022 National Peanut Festival with the NPF President
National Peanut Festival sensation Lew-E the Clown joins News 4 Live at Lunch live from the Fairgrounds, and he brought some entertainment and excitement with him ahead of the opening of this year's festival. Talking rides at the 2022 National Peanut Festival. Updated: 4 hours ago. Reithoffer Shows President Rick...
WSFA
National Peanut Festival, wing fest & more happening this weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have made it to November so let’s find you something to do. All you foodies out there will be excited about the events happening this weekend. Where are all the wing lovers? Listen up. The 6th Annual East YMCA Wing Festival is happening Saturday. You can enjoy great chicken wings, refreshments, and activities for children. You can get all-you-can-eat wings for just $10, now that’s a deal. The Wing Festival starts at 11:30 a.m.
WSFA
Lanes of U.S. 231 near Troy clear after crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple lanes of U.S. 231 in Pike County were closed after a crash involving a commercial vehicle, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA Sgt. Burkette says the crash happened around 5 a.m. Both northbound lanes and a southbound lane of U.S. 231 near the intersection of Pike County 5516 were closed.
wtvy.com
FNF Week 10 Player of the Week: Brayden Hardy
REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) -- Congratulations to Rehobeth’s Brayden Hardy on being named WTVY Player of the Week!. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Troy Messenger
Obituaries, Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Mr. William Harold Wilkins of Troy, AL passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at Troy Regional Medical Center in Troy. He was 77. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, October 31, 2022, at Oak Grove Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mack Lowery officiating. Burial will follow with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 31, 2022, at Skeen Funeral Home in Troy. Mr. Wilkins was born December 29, 1944 to the late William Clifford Wilkins and Ruby Meadows Wilkins. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jean Wilkins. He was well known in the timber industry and as a local business owner of Bumper to Bumper Auto Parts of Troy. He is survived by his children, David Wilkins (Sharon), Pelham AL, Danny Wilkins (Kim), DeFuniak Springs, FL, Donald Wilkins (Sandra) Bryson City, N.C., Douglas Wilkins, (Candace) Cordele, GA; grandchildren, Anna, Connor, Emily, Amy, Stephen, Shelby, Adam, Lindsay, and Braxton; great grandchildren, Ani Jane and Kathryn; sister, Dorothy Howard. Serving as pallbearers will be his sons, David, Danny, Donald, and Douglas and his grandsons, Connor, Stephen, Adam and Braxton. Memorials may be made to Oak Grove Methodist Church Cemetery. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com.
elba-clipper.com
Coffee County Farm City Peanut Boil
The Coffee County Farm-City Committee held its annual Peanut Boil this week when volunteers passed out cups of the boiled goodness Monday evening, Oct. 31, during Elba’s Pumpkin on the Square event. For several years now, the Farm-City Committee has brought the peanut boil to the local event and has enjoyed seeing hundreds eat their boiled peanuts. Some adults even admit the only reason they attend Pumpkins on the Square is to get a cup of those “good ‘ole boiled goobers!” Above, Coffee County farmer and Farm-City volunteer Max Bozeman is shown scooping the cups full of peanuts Monday evening for all to enjoy.
wtvy.com
Talking with Lew-E the Clown
NPF President Frances Cook and Carrie Cavender join News 4 Live at Lunch live from the Fairgrounds as the 2022 Festival gets set to open. Talking rides at the 2022 National Peanut Festival. Updated: 4 hours ago. Reithoffer Shows President Rick Reithoffer joins News 4 Live at Lunch live from...
wdhn.com
Houston Co. Coroner candidate’s home damaged by shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The democratic candidate for Houston County Coroner is on edge not because of the upcoming election, but because bullets went flying through her car and home. Thursday night, a drive-by shooting in her neighborhood — off Headland Avenue in the West Baxley Street area.
Comments / 0