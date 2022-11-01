ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: 76ers Rival Nets Discussed a Ben Simmons Trade?

The Philadelphia 76ers needed to trade away Ben Simmons last season. As the three-time All-Star refused to return to the court, the Sixers spent more than half the 2021-2022 NBA season employing a healthy player that felt he couldn’t play for the team again. Meanwhile, over in Brooklyn, the...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Lakers' LeBron James now NBA-worst in 3-point shooting

LeBron James appears to have taken a time machine right back to 2011 … the 2011 NBA Finals, that is. The Los Angeles Lakers star had another rough game in a 130-116 loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday night. James shot just 7-for-19 from the floor (including 0-for-5 from 3) to finish with a season-low 17 points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Former Miami Heat Center Shaquille O'Neal Responds To Kanye West

Former Miami Heat center Shaquille O'Neal and rapper Kanye West recently had an exchange on Twitter. West was critical about O'Neal, who helped the Heat win their first championship in 2006, about his business practices. "Shaq is in business with Jamie Salter Jaimie first said he’s 50/50 with David Beckham...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Jalen Rose On Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal: "I Now Understand Fully Why Her Name Should Not Be Released"

The NBA offseason and then the start of the new season have had no shortage of controversy. The players and coaches have put their proverbial foot in their mouths on multiple occasions. Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green, and indeed, Ime Udoka, are names that fans have read over and over again as the things they have done and said have made a large number of headlines.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Lakers Could Surprise The Entire League On Friday

People were understandably disappointed with the Los Angeles Lakers at the start of this season. The team wasn’t just bad, it was downright awful and LA claimed a dreadful 0-5 record. That has changed over the last two games, as the Lakers have put away both the Denver Nuggets...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear

The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Enes Kanter Slams NBA And Adam Silver For “Double Standards”

Enes Kanter Freedom slammed the NBA and the league's commissioner Adam Silver for their "double standards" after the suspension of Kyrie Irving following his tweet that promoted an antisemitic documentary. The Nets suspended Irving for at least five games without pay and the guard also faced backlash from the Anti-Defamation...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Report: Obi Toppin had heated argument with Knicks assistant

Third-year New York Knicks big man Obi Toppin apparently got into it this week with one of the team’s first-year assistant coaches. Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported on Saturday that Toppin had a heated argument with Knicks assistant Rick Brunson during Friday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bondy notes though that the two smoothed it over after the game, which the Knicks won 106-104.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

NBA insider: Kevin Durant, Nets growing frustrated with Ben Simmons

Unsurprisingly, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant and his teammates are getting frustrated playing alongside the shell that was once All-Star guard Ben Simmons. The Nets are off to a horrible start on and off the court in 2022. They are 3-6 heading into a Saturday clash with the Charlotte Hornets, and the ongoing Kyrie Irving controversy has become a giant dark cloud hovering over the organization.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Lakers Fans Are Pissed After They Lost To The Jazz: “Russ Ain’t The Issue It’s LeBron”

The 2-game winning streak is over for the Los Angeles Lakers as they fell 130-116 to the Jazz which dropped them to 2-6 for the season. The Lakers fell into a big hole in the first half and even though they made a big run in the 3rd quarter, to cut the deficit to 95-93, they ultimately weren’t able to push through as the Jazz managed to stave off the comeback.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Very Exciting News About Cam Reddish

On Saturday evening, the New York Knicks are hosting the Boston Celtics in Manhattan at Madison Square Garden. For the game, they have announced their starting lineup as relayed by Underdog NBA. Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Knicks will start Brunson, Reddish, Barrett, Randle, Hartenstein on Saturday." In his first eight...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

