HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A fatal traffic collision in Humboldt County near Winnemucca has claimed the lives of three, Nevada State Police said Friday. A preliminary NSP investigation has found that during the crash Oct. 30, a red Jeep SUV was traveling north on US-95 when it drove over the centerline into the southbound lane of travel and collided with a Dodge truck for reasons unknown.

WINNEMUCCA, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO