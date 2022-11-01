Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Rebeca Andrade wins gymnastics worlds all-around, completes grueling climb to the top
Rebeca Andrade is the first all-around gold medalist for Brazil and South America, crowned the top female gymnast at the world championships in Liverpool, England, on Thursday. Andrade, the 23-year-old favorite, won with 56.899 points, distancing the silver medalist, American Shilese Jones, by 1.5 points. Jones was 10th at last...
NBC Sports
Jade Carey wins vault at world gymnastics championships, redemption from Olympics
Jade Carey won the world gymnastics championships title on vault in an American one-two, a measure of redemption from the Olympics. Carey, 22, averaged 14.516 points between two vaults in Liverpool, England, on Saturday. Countrywoman Jordan Chiles earned silver, .166 of a point behind, for her first career individual medal at a global championships.
NBC Sports
At Grand Prix France, a figure skating story for the ages
Canadian Deanna Stellato-Dudek is older than Sarah Hughes, the 2002 Olympic figure skating champion who retired 19 years ago. Stellato-Dudek also left singles skating in the early 2000s, but she’s back after a 16-year competition break. And she’s leading Grand Prix France, a stop on the sport’s top international...
NBC Sports
Christine de Bruin, Olympic bobsled bronze medalist, banned 3 years
Canadian Christine de Bruin, the bronze medalist in the Olympic debut of monobob, was banned three years for testing positive for a banned anabolic agent. De Bruin, 33, tested positive for SARM LGD-4033 on Aug. 28 and signed an early admission and acceptance agreement, admitting to the violation and accepting the penalty. By doing so, her ban was reduced from four years to three years.
NBC Sports
Katie Ledecky breaks second world record in a week
Katie Ledecky broke a short-course world record for the second time in a one-week span, this time taking down the 800m freestyle record at a FINA World Cup meet in Indianapolis on Saturday. Ledecky, the three-time Olympic 800m free champion, clocked 7 minutes, 57.42 seconds. She beat the previous record...
NBC Sports
Brittney Griner visited in Russian prison by U.S. Embassy officials
WASHINGTON — Officials at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow visited jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday, just weeks after a Russian court rejected her appeal of her nine-year sentence for drug possession. State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a tweet that the American representatives “saw firsthand her...
NBC Sports
2022 New York City Marathon Results
Top-10 and notable results from the 51st New York City Marathon on Nov. 6, 2022. Full, searchable results are here …. DNF. Abdi Abdirahman (USA) DNF. Daniel do Nascimento (BRA) DNF. Galen Rupp (USA) Women’s Elite. 1. Sharon Lokedi (KEN) — 2:23:23. 2. Lonah Salpeter (ISR) — 2:23:30...
NBC Sports
2022 World Gymnastics Championships results
Results from the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England (full results are here) …. (top eight make Tuesday’s team final) Women’s All-Around (top 24, max. two per country, make Thursday’s final) 1. Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 57.332. 2. Shilese Jones (USA) — 55.766. 3....
