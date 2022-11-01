Canadian Christine de Bruin, the bronze medalist in the Olympic debut of monobob, was banned three years for testing positive for a banned anabolic agent. De Bruin, 33, tested positive for SARM LGD-4033 on Aug. 28 and signed an early admission and acceptance agreement, admitting to the violation and accepting the penalty. By doing so, her ban was reduced from four years to three years.

