Johnston, SC

Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office investigating Johnston shooting, one person in custody

By D.V. Wise, Richard Adams
 5 days ago

UPDATE, 6:03 P.M. – According to Johnston Police Department Chief John Perry, one person is custody for Attempted Murder.

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Johnston Police Department Chief John Perry tells WJBF that Johnston Police are working multiple scenes in cooperation with Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office connected to a shooting investigation..

Earlier this morning, law enforcement responded to the KJ’s Market in Carolina Square off of Columbia Road between Johnston, SC, and Edgefield, SC, at 10:14 a.m. for a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

A second shooting victim was later discovered at an apartment building on the 600 block of Ridge Road near the intersection of Lanier Road and Ridge Road in Johnston and rushed to an area hospital.

According to Chief Perry, both incidents are believed to be connected and both shooting victims are alive and being treated for their wounds.

Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office confirms that they assisting Johnston Police Department with the shooting investigation.

