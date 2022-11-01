Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween funAna KimberSilverhill, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley WomanAna KimberLoxley, AL
Alabama witness says UFO may have reset vehicle radio to Christian stationRoger MarshMobile, AL
WALA-TV FOX10
Last weekend for the Greater Gulf State Fair
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Good news! Still one weekend left for this years Greater Gulf State Fair! Josh Woods from The Grounds joined us on Studio10 to preview the Fair. Some of this weekends big events include the Elle King concert Friday, November 4 at 7 PM with opener Kameron Marlowe and the Rodeo on Saturday, November 5 at 6 PM and Sunday, November 6 at 2 PM.
WALA-TV FOX10
Pepsi SoundStage: JesseTaylor Perry
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s time for another Pepsi Soundstage. JesseTaylor Perry performs “Song of Our Brokenhearts.”. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
WALA-TV FOX10
MCHD launches healthcare on wheels
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - While many of you are fighting off the flu and other illnesses, the Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is trying to make it as easy as possible for you to get flu shots and other services. In fact, it’s taking its clinics out into the community on wheels.
WALA-TV FOX10
Master Gardener Greenery Sale at the MBG Holiday Market
What: Master Gardener Greenery Sale at the MBG Holiday Market. When: Fri, Dec 2 (9 am-3 pm) Sat, Dec 3 (9am-Noon) Where: Mobile Botanical Gardens, 5151 Museum Drive. For best selection: Pre-order online Nov 1-21, 2022 at. Choose pick-up time at check-out: Dec 2 or 3, 9-11 am. Mobile County...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola Railfest 2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Pensacola Model Railroad Club Inc. presents Pensacola Railfest 2022. Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds Building #1 (Expo Hall) Food Truck from Wrighteous Eats will have food/Drinks available for purchase. For more information: www.PMRC.us. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD, MCHD team for community carnival
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department teamed up with the Mobile County Health Department for a community carnival Saturday at James Seals Park. At the free event, residents were able to enjoy games, food and fun as well as find about countless resources available. The carnival was the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Operation Echo Stop plans community carnival Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Operation Echo Stop plans a community carnival this Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in downtown Mobile. Operation Echo Stop is the city of Mobile’s plan to curb youth violence. The goal is to bring the community together in a fun way and offer community resources. The...
Amazon Air lands in Mobile, adding a high-speed link for shipments
An Amazon Air flight arrived at Mobile International Airport just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday, the start of regular service, making Mobile the first Alabama station on Amazon’s high-speed airborne cargo network. According to information released Thursday by the Mobile Airport Authority, Amazon Air will operate daily between Mobile and...
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama Media Group will end publication of newspapers including Mobile’s Press-Register
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Media Group, which operates AL.com and three Alabama-based newspapers including Mobile’s Press-Register, announced today that early next year it will stop publishing newspapers. The company will continue as a digital-only platform for news content, it announced. An article on AL.com states, “The Birmingham News,...
WALA-TV FOX10
What’s on tap? Oyster City Brewing Company debuts Tuesday release schedule and November events
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Oyster City Brewing Company is gearing up for a big November. You can blow your own beer glass the week of Thanksgiving. How cool is that?. Also, they want the public to know that all new brews will be released on Tuesday’s moving forward. Click...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Boots & BBQ Barn Bash
The following information was provided by Children’s of Alabama:. Children’s of Alabama’s Boots & BBQ Barn Bash kicks off on Sunday, November 6, 2022, to benefit the Children’s of Alabama Pediatric Rheumatology Clinic in Mobile. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., the event will feature live music from DJ Micaiah, a silent auction and dinner provided by Moe’s Original BBQ located at 701 Springhill Avenue. Guests are encouraged to wear their best pair of cowboy boots and come out to support a great cause for local children suffering from autoimmune disorders. Proceeds from the Boots & BBQ Barn Bash will provide funding for pediatric rheumatologist Dr. Melissa Mannion to hold clinic in Mobile to treat the many children along the Gulf Coast suffering from autoimmune disorders juvenile arthritis, lupus, myositis, scleroderma, and various vasculitides. Admission is $40 per person and includes a BBQ dinner and two drinks.
WALA-TV FOX10
Bankhead Tunnel to close Sunday through Tuesday nights for maintenance
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bankhead Tunnel will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Sunday, November 6 through Tuesday, November 8. During this time Alabama Power will be performing maintenance to electrical cables inside the tunnel. Please use the Wallace Tunnel or the Cochrane Bridge during this...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating carjacking at Publix
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police investigating a carjacking at the midtown Publix on Florida Street Thursday evening. Police responded to the incident around 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Florida Street. According to investigators, a 17-year-old boy was sitting in his mother’s vehicle when he was approached by an unknown male subject armed with what appeared to be a weapon and wearing a mask. The subject demanded the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene, according to police.
WALA-TV FOX10
A line of rain and storms are going through for our Saturday…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. A line of rain and storms is approaching from the west. The rain will arrive around lunchtime and gradually track from west to east across the area through the afternoon and early evening. The Storm Prediction Center has dropped our severe weather risk today, so this will mainly be a rain event with a few rumbles of thunder mixed in.
utv44.com
Alabama Power announces power bill increase
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama Power customers will see an an increase in cost beginning on their December bills. Many Alabamians are facing challenging times, and no one wants to see rising electric bills. However, the increased cost of fuel to generate electricity has necessitated an adjustment to our rate.
WALA-TV FOX10
Raising Awareness of AADC
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A mother brings attention to a rare life-threatening disease. Kelly Heger is living proof of the length parents will go to take care of a child with an ultra-rare disease. In Kelly’s case, she realized she needed medical training to care for her daughter with AADC deficiency and became a registered nurse.
WALA-TV FOX10
Caregivers in the Port City attend caregiver college to learn more about dementia
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Caregivers in the Port City had the chance to learn more about dementia. It’s a condition that affects thousands of Alabamians. Infirmary Health teamed up with the South Alabama Regional planning commission to put on Caregiver College, Thursday morning. Many caregivers filled the Hearin-Chandler Auditorium...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pedestrian hit, killed on Beltline in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is on the scene on the Beltline after a pedestrian was struck and killed. The incident happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday on the East I-65 Service Road between Dauphin Street and Old Shell Road. FOX10 is working to get more details and...
WALA-TV FOX10
2022 Baldwin County Parade of Homes
Get an up close look at beautiful homes in our area! The Baldwin County Home Builders Association is hosting the 2022 Parade of Homes November 5-6, 2022. This year’s parade is featuring 25 homes in Baldwin County. The 2022 Showcase Home was built by Pickering Building and Renovations, LLC and is located in the North Hills at Fairhope subdivision. The featured homes are located from Spanish Fort to Orange Beach. For parade maps and information go to www.bchba.com or pick up a magazine at any parade home.
