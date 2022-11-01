Read full article on original website
Joan Osborne to Appear on November 17th at Red Bank, NJ’s Vogel Theater
In support of her latest album, Radio Waves, singer/songwriter Joan Osborne will perform at Count Basie Center for the Arts’ Vogel Theater in Red Bank, NJ on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 8:00 pm. Osborne, a seven-time Grammy Award nominee known for her work in the area of pop,...
Music Mountain Theatre presents "A Christmas Story, The Musical"
(LAMBERTVILLE, NJ) -- Music Mountain Theatre presents the Holiday classic, A Christmas Story, The Musical from November 4th - 20th. Set in the 1940s in the fictional town of Hohman, Indiana, the musical follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker and his quest for the Holy Grail of Christmas gifts—an Official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle.
bergenPAC announces shows by Micky Dolenz and Amy Grant
(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC) announces new shows that will take place in the newly renovated theater. Micky Dolenz celebrates his beloved band The Monkees on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, and country icon Amy Grant takes take the stage Thursday, May 4, 2023. Tickets for both shows...
The Newton Theatre Presents Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox
(NEWTON, NJ) -- The Newton Theatre presents Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox on Sunday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00pm. Born and raised just outside Clinton, NJ, pianist Scott Bradlee created Postmodern Jukebox out of a basement in Queens in 2011 with the goal of remaking the pop hits of today into the classic sounds of the legends of yesterday.
The Theater Project presents "It's A Wonderful Life: The Radio Play"
(SUMMIT, NJ) -- A twenty-year tradition unbroken by theater closures thanks to Zoom technology, It's A Wonderful Life: The Radio Play, returns for live, in-person performance Thanksgiving weekend, November 26-27. This old favorite is popping up in a new location in Summit, NJ, at the Oakes Center Theater, 120 Morris Avenue, where The Theater Project will recreate the Lux Radio Theater circa 1947 as twelve adult actors, five kids, a musician and one extremely overworked sound technician prepare for the big radio broadcast of the story made famous in the Frank Capra film. Audiences experience the tears and laughter of Wonderful Life performed live, along with the novelty of seeing the backstage mechanics of an old-time radio broadcast.
The Illusionists: Magic, Magic and More Magic in Morristown
Back in the 1980s, I met magician David Copperfield backstage after one of his shows. I stared him straight in the eyes and described one of his more highly applauded tricks. “Ok, just between you and me, how did you do it?” I said. He looked around the room,...
NJPAC presents Comedian Pinky Patel
(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes Pinky Patel and her Crown Who Dhis Tour to Newark on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 8:00pm. Pinky Patel, originally from Illinois, is a PTA mom turned creator, comedian, and social media personality with over 5 M Tik Tok followers. She is a fresh new comedian who got her start on TikTok, making millions of people laugh.
Westminster Conservatory to host gala benefit concert on November 18th
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- Westminster Conservatory of Music and its Honors Music Program will present a gala fundraising concert on November 18 at 7:00pm in Hillman Hall, located at 101 Walnut Lane in Princeton. This free event will feature a variety of student performances representing the Conservatory’s diverse offerings for every age, as well as performances by esteemed faculty, alumni and friends of the Conservatory.
Holiday shows at Kean Stage
(UNION, NJ) -- Get into the holiday spirit when a-cappella vocal ensemble Chanticleer performs at Enlow Recital Hall on Saturday, December 3 at 7:30pm. Hailed as “the world’s reigning male chorus” by The New Yorker, Chanticleer is known around the world as “an orchestra of voices” for its wide-ranging repertoire and dazzling virtuosity. This is one of three shows Kean Stage is offering this holiday season.
Giants of Jazz Festival Honors Rufus Reid at SOPAC on November 19
(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- Mark your calendar for Saturday, November 19 at 8:00pm! That’s when Giants of Jazz, an annual Jazz festival featuring nearly 30 performers, returns to the South Orange Performing Arts Center for the first time since 2019. Produced by Grammy-winning producer John Lee, this year’s 23rd event honors Rufus Reid, one of today’s premiere bassists. Giants of Jazz has become a legendary event in South Orange featuring the convergence of countless Jazz greats in an unforgettable evening of music.
"Classic Country!" Josh Turner LIVE! at UCPAC
Thanks to the arrival of fall, it’s dark out early in Rahway, NJ this October 20, 2022 evening, but the lights inside the town’s historic UCPAC auditorium shine brightly as music lovers ready themselves for a concert by country singer Josh Turner. As audience member, Amanda, a Josh...
State Theatre New Jersey presents Ailey II
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The recently renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Ailey II, the next generation of dance featuring a renowned ensemble of 12 rising stars on Thursday, November 10 at 8:00pm. Tickets range from $29-$49. Ailey II, the celebrated second company to Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is...
Opera Philadelphia's acclaimed film of David T. Little's "Soldier Songs" screens in five regional movie theaters November 10-12
Since its 2021 streaming premiere, Opera Philadelphia’s film of David T. Little’s Soldier Songs has collected audience and critical acclaim as well as major award recognition. Called “a worthy addition to the far-too-slight catalog of opera presented in cinematic form” by the New York Times and “a standout achievement” by the Philadelphia Inquirer, the film was nominated for the 2021 GRAMMY Award for Best Opera Recording, and this month it is a finalist for both the 2022 International Opera Award for Best Digital Opera and the inaugural Awards for Digital Excellence in Opera from Opera America.
Ocean County Library to Present Magician Chad Juros at Mayo Park Center
(BEACHWOOD, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library will present award-winning entertainer and motivational speaker Chad Juros in a family-friendly show of magic, music, comedy, and audience participation on Monday, November 21, indoors at the Mayo Park Center, Beachwood. The event begins at 6:00pm. Juros has performed at various Ocean County...
NJPAC to present a screening of "American River"
(NEWARK, NJ) -- The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present a screening of American River, a feature-length documentary by Chatham filmmaker Scott Morris, in its largest theater, Prudential Hall, on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 7:00pm. American River is an exciting cinematic adventure about an ambitious 4-day kayak trip down the Passaic River.
Two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage is 2023 CCNY Langston Hughes Medalist
(NEW YORK, NJ) /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned playwright and screenwriter Lynn Nottage is the recipient of The City College of New York's Langston Hughes Medal. The first woman in history to win two Pulitzer Prizes for drama, she'll receive the Langston Medal at CCNY's 44th annual Langston Hughes Festival on February 9, 2023.
Vanguard Theater presents "The Spitfire Grill"
(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- Tony Award Nominee (Excellence in Education 2022) Janeece Freeman Clark, Founding Artistic Director of Vanguard Theater, directs The Spitfire Grill with music direction by Andy Hudson. The Spitfire Grill opens on November 4 at the 100 seat theater in downtown Montclair with five performances on Thursdays through Sundays through November 20.
Upcoming Holiday Events at Mayo Performing Arts Center
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- The holiday season kicks in early at Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) on November 6 with the arrival of Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show and extends through December 27 with the final performances of New Jersey Ballet’s Nutcracker. In between, there are numerous holiday concerts and events for families, children and adults. Here’s a look at the lineup.
GIANTS OF JAZZ: Bassist Rufus Reid To Be Honored At Annual SOPAC Concert
Reprinted by permission of the New Jersey Jazz Society. With an incredible resume as a sideman, bandleader, and educator, bassist Rufus Reid represents one of the most significant links to the great jazz tradition. His remarkable accomplishments have not gone unnoticed, and on November 19, Reid will be honored as part of the annual “Giants of Jazz” series at the South Orange Performing Arts Center.
Montclair Film Announces 2022 Award Winners
(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- The Montclair Film Festival (MFF) has announced the winners of the festival’s 2022 film competitions. This year’s festival featured four competitive categories: Fiction, Documentary, Future/ Now, and New Jersey Filmmaking. Additionally, the Fiction and Documentary juries also awarded films for the festival’s Short Film competitions. The MFF also announced the festival’s 2022 Audience Awards and Junior Jury prizes.
