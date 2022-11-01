Read full article on original website
The Unsolved Bowling Alley Mass ShootingStill UnsolvedLas Cruces, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of BandsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
KVIA
El Paso city clerk certifies climate action petition
EL PASO, Texas -- A petition to amend El Paso City's charter to address the effects of climate change has been certified by the city clerk's office. Sunrise El Paso and Ground Game Texas submitted the petition in July. The petition will be placed on the City Council agenda as...
El Paso families could benefit from federal program to help lower heating costs
EL PASO, Texas -- Earlier this week the Biden administration announced they are distributing $4.5 billion in federal assistance to help Americans lower their heating bills this winter. The funds are from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. LIHEAP funds are distributed to low-income families and help make home repairs to lower their utility The post El Paso families could benefit from federal program to help lower heating costs appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
New Mexico Governor to hold campaign rally in Las Cruces Saturday
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– Ahead of Election Day New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will be holding a rally in Las Cruces. She will campaign on behalf of Gabe Vasquez, the Democratic challenger for Republican incumbent Yvette Herrell. Whoever wins will represent New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District in the...
lascrucesbulletin.com
City of Las Cruces Veterans Day schedule
City Hall and most other City of Las Cruces offices will be closed Friday, November 11 in observance of the Veterans Day holiday. Emergency services (fire and police) will not be affected. The following is a list of closures:. Frank O’Brien Papen Community Center. Juvenile Citation Program. A. Fielder...
elpasomatters.org
County considers $200 million in projects – with and without voter approval
El Paso County Commissioners Court is considering issuing up to $100 million in debt without voter approval early next year for a slew of improvements to county facilities – and have started talks to put a multi-million dollar bond issue on the November 2024 ballot. During a capital project...
Who’s behind local PAC urging $272 million 3-part bond proposition?
EL PASO, Texas -- With election day on Tuesday, a local political action committee is urging El Pasoans to support a $272 million, three-part bond proposition. We looked into who started the PAC and who's donating to the effort. The group is called the El Paso Progress PAC. They're door-knocking, passing out door hangers, and encouraging voters The post Who’s behind local PAC urging $272 million 3-part bond proposition? appeared first on KVIA.
designboom.com
perkins&will completes new recreation center in el paso, texas
Adding to this rich history, Perkins&Will’s Dallas studio drew inspiration from the site for El Paso’s new Eastside Regional Recreation Center, now known as ‘The Beast,’ a name selected by community vote. Located in a fast-growing part of the desert, the recreation center and water park is the first component of a 92-acre regional park, transforming an extreme, high-altitude desert basin into an inviting oasis for the historically underserved multigenerational community.
El Paso, Juarez to be an hour different after time change
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso and Juarez will be an hour different from each other after daylight saving ends at 2 a.m. on Nov. 6. Our news partners across the border are reporting that the president of Mexico has decided to not go through with the time change. Officials say that the president’s […]
KFOX 14
Serious fire at apartment complex in south central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a serious fire in south central El Paso Friday morning. The fire happened at a vacant apartment building and was knocked down shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to the EPFD twitter account. A spokesman for the El Paso...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Tutti Bambini adds space, hours to benefit more children
Tutti Bambini is making some big changes as it continues its mission to help children challenged by poverty and special needs. The nonprofit, which sells gently used children’s clothing, stuffed animals and toys, books, furniture and more, is adding additional retail space and storage at its store at 300 El Molina Blvd., thanks to donations of materials and labor from Las Cruces builder John Strain of LMS Construction and Lowe’s Home Improvement.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Mesquite Street trolley rides begin Nov. 4
Monthly horse-drawn trolley rides along Mesquite Street just east of downtown Las Cruces will begin Friday, Nov. 4. Trails End Gallery owner Gary Biel is putting the ride together, with Pete Paulson driving the two-horse team and trolley that have been a fixture in Las Cruces and Mesilla – especially during the holidays – and at the county fairgrounds for many years.
2023 Best Public High Schools in El Paso: From Worst to First
An education analyst website has handed El Paso’s high schools their 2023 report cards. The list was recently released by the research company Niche, which specializes in analyzing public data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education, and user input “to produce comprehensive rankings, report cards, and profiles for every K-12 school…in the U.S.”
VIDEO: El Paso County Judge Gets Into Altercation At Polling Site
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an altercation happened at a polling location in East El Paso. According to a news release, it happened at 3:50 p.m. at the Marty Robbins Recreation Center, located at 11620 Vistal Del Sol Dr. It was during early voting in El Paso.
Altercation reported at East El Paso poll site involving county judge’s campaign
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigators say an incident occurred at an East El Paso polling place Friday afternoon, just hours before the early voting period ended for the mid-term election. The incident occurred at approximately 3:50 p.m. at the Marty Robbins Recreation Center, located at 11620 Vista Del Sol […]
El Paso News
NMSU leading study to keep pecans from going to waste
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State University is leading a multistate research project designed to figure out how to keep pecans from becoming inedible and unsellable. A condition known as vivipary, or the premature germination of nuts on trees, has resulted in some regions in Mexico losing...
getnews.info
Noah’s Roofing & Construction Helps People Make Insurance Claims for Roof Repair and Replacement Services in El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX – Noah’s Roofing & Construction is an El Paso, TX, professional roofing company. In a recent public announcement, the team emphasized that they help people make insurance claims and the importance of this service to the people. Storm damage and other harsh conditions can leave...
Cold case solved: Man extradited to El Paso, charged in three homicides from 1994
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Friday, Nov. 4, Arturo Ortega Garcia, age 69, was arrested in a 1994 capital murder case. On August 11th, 1994, officers located the bodies of three victims in a residence of the 1800 blocks of Garden Gate. According to police, the three victims have been identified to be 59-year-old Francisco […]
ONLY ON ABC-7: Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima announces he will not seek re-election
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima announced Tuesday that he has decided not to seek re-election. He is currently serving his fourth term as the mayor of Las Cruces, his 16th year holding that position. Miyagishima has been in office as mayor since 2007. He has served in public office since The post ONLY ON ABC-7: Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima announces he will not seek re-election appeared first on KVIA.
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Mining And Minerals Division Teams With BLM On Award-Winning Abandoned Mine Safeguard Project
SANTA FE — A multi-year project to make an abandoned mine site in southwest New Mexico safe for public recreational use has earned the Mining and Minerals Division (MMD) of the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) special recognition from the National Association of Abandoned Mine Land Programs (NAAMLP).
KVIA
Canutillo ISD superintendent accuses school board candidates of violating state election law
EL PASO, Texas -- Three school board candidates of the Canutillo Independent School district have been accused of violating state election law by the district's superintendent, El Paso Matters reported. Superintendent Pedro Galaviz said Canutillo ISD's Board of Trustees candidates Breanne Barnes, Andy Gomez and Salvador Gonzalez have illegally been...
