Gisele Bündchen Dated Another GOAT Athlete Right Before Tom Brady and Now Some Fans Are Hoping They Get Back Together
Amid the news the Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have filed for divorce, fans of another athlete the model previously dated having been lighting hope candles.
Tom Watson's wife announces termination of three-month marriage
Eight-time major champion golfer Tom Watson and his wife LeslieAnne Wade announced their three-month marriage will be terminated after an "unexpected illness."
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Speaks Out About Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen
With more details about the alleged marriage woes between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen continuing to surface, Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek shares her thoughts about the situation. Fox News reports that while walking through the Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday (October 13th), Kostek was asked about...
Everything Bridget Moynahan Has Said About Her Relationship With Ex Tom Brady Through the Years
Rising above the drama. Bridget Moynahan unexpectedly found herself in the spotlight following her 2006 split from Tom Brady and her high-profile pregnancy. The Blue Bloods actress dated Brady from 2004 to 2006 and learned that she was pregnant with their child months after their split, when the NFL star had already moved on with […]
Here’s Why Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Are Getting Divorced, According to Gisele
After months of speculation, Gisele Bündchen announced her divorce from Tom Brady on October 28. In an Instagram Stories statement, the supermodel explained that the couple had “grown apart” after 13 years of marriage. The exes wed in 2009 and share two children: 12-year-old Benjamin and nine-year-old Vivian. He also shares a 15-year-old son named Jack with his ex Bridget Moynahan.
New Pics of Gisele Bundchen With Her Children Surface Amid Separation From Tom Brady
As rumors swirl surrounding Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s marital problems, the mom and former… The post New Pics of Gisele Bundchen With Her Children Surface Amid Separation From Tom Brady appeared first on Outsider.
Kathie Lee Gifford says she's upset over Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorce rumors: 'God loves marriage'
Television personality Kathie Lee Gifford revealed she was heartbroken over NFL star Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s divorce rumors and argued that "God loves marriage." In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Gifford reflected on her marriage with her late husband, Frank Gifford, who was a former New York Giants football player and television sports commentator.
The Internet Thinks Gisele Bündchen Fired Shots at Tom Brady in Her Divorce Announcement
People can’t help but notice that Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady’s divorce statements have entirely different tones. And some think that Bündchen carefully worded hers to specifically throw shade at her ex. The Victoria Secret model filed for divorce on Oct. 28 following a slue of...
New Pics of Gisele Bundchen With Daughter Vivian Surface Amid Tom Brady Marital Drama Surface
As rumors continue to swirl that Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are heading towards a permanent separation, Bundchen was seen out with their nine-year-old daughter Vivian for a horseback riding lesson on Sunday. The 42-year-old former supermodel donned navy joggers and a white tee as she watched her daughter enjoy...
Tom Brady Seen In 1st Photos Since Divorcing Gisele With Kids Vivian, 9, & Benjamin, 12, At Movie
Tom Brady put on a brave face as he was seen for the first time in public after he and his wife Gisele Bündchen announced they have officially divorced. The NFL legendary quarterback was spotted treating the former couple’s two children, Ben, 12, and Violet, 9, to a movie in Florida on Friday night, Oct. 28, as seen in photos here. Rocking a casual ensemble of a hoodie and baseball cap, Tom kept a low profile as he helped to distract his adorable kids from the heartbreaking news.
Look Back at Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan’s Rocky Relationship
A complicated past! Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan welcomed their son, John, after their relationship was over and the New England Patriots star had already moved on with Gisele Bündchen. "Two months into our relationship, Tom told me that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant. The very next day the news was everywhere, and I felt my […]
'Not Worth The Risk': Gisele Bündchen Feared Tom Brady Would Have Long-Term Brain Damage From NFL Career Ahead Of Unretiring, Divorce Rumors
Gisele Bündchen made "desperate pleas" to her husband Tom Brady to hang up his cleats as she feared the NFL legend would suffer long-term brain damage from the brutal sport, insiders claimed ahead of reports on their troubled marriage. "Tom has played in the league longer than any other non-kicker and has absorbed more hits than almost anyone else," a well-placed source said back in February, RadarOnline.com has learned, noting the thought certainly crossed Bündchen's mind."It would be a miracle if he didn't suffer long-lasting negative effects," added the source. Insiders said the Brazilian bombshell was "first in line"...
Gisele Bündchen Purchased a $1.2M Art-Deco Cottage Months Prior to Tom Brady Split
Gisele Bündchen has a new place to call home. ET has learned that the 42-year-old model purchased an Art-Deco style cottage for $1.25 million on Feb. 28, months before she and Tom Brady announced their split. Located in Surfside, Florida, Bündchen's new pad has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and...
Single Dad Tom Brady Takes Kids To The Movies Just Hours After Announcing Finalized Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady took his children out to the movies on his very first night as an official single dad. The NFL star, 45, was spotted with his daughter, Vivian, 9, and his son Benjamin, 12, just hours after confirming his finalized divorce from Gisele Bündchen, 42.On Friday, October 28, Brady and his kids headed out to the CMX CineBistro in Hyde Park, Fla., in very casual and comfy couture. The father-of-three — who shares son John, 15, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, 51 — sported a charcoal-colored hoodie, light gray sweatpants, a baseball cap, white sneakers and had a camouflage shoulder...
Tom Brady Was 'Really Trying to Fix' Marriage to Gisele Bündchen But It Was 'Too Little, Too Late'
"She gave him a lot of opportunities to fix things, and he didn't," a source tells PEOPLE Before their swift divorce on Friday, Tom Brady was "really trying to fix" his marriage to Gisele Bündchen. But at that point it was "too little, too late," a source tells PEOPLE. The insider says that "near the end" of their marriage, Brady, 45, "was trying to make things work, and to make things right." "But at that point, it was a little bit too little, too late," for Bündchen, 42, the source close to...
Gisele Bündchen takes kids to pumpkin patch in Miami amid Tom Brady woes
But will they ‘patch’ up their relationship? Gisele Bündchen helped her daughter, Vivian, and son, Benjamin, pick out pumpkins during a family trip — sans Tom Brady — to a patch in Miami over the weekend. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was photographed lugging a large pumpkin as her 12-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter stayed close. Jack, Brady’s 15-year-old son whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, did not join the trio for the outing. Bündchen, 42, dressed casually in a monochromatic look of gray leggings and a T-shirt — and notably decided to leave her wedding ring at home...
Tom Brady says his children and winning games are priorities after divorce
Tom Brady has addressed his future publicly for the first time since confirming his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. “I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home,” Brady said on his Let’s Go! podcast on Monday. “And obviously the good news is that it’s a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things: taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.
Tom Brady Goes Incognito As The Grim Reaper For Halloween With His Kids After Gisele Split
Tom Brady, 45, celebrated Halloween with his children following his divorce from his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen. The professional quarterback took son Benjamin, 12, and daughter, Vivian, 9, trick-or-treating in their neighborhood in Tampa, FL, and he posted a photo of the trio wearing their costumes. Tom dressed up as the grim reaper and covered his face completely with a dark black cloak. He also had chains around his neck and held a fake scythe in his hand.
