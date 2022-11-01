Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
History: the Shocking Invention of the Electric ChairDr. Mozelle MartinBuffalo, NY
Homestyle Goodness at La Costa VerdeJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Mom Of Three Murdered After Sharing A Domestic Violence VideoChrissie MasseyBuffalo, NY
The heaviest pumpkin ever grown in America has won an awardInna DWilliamsville, NY
Body found in Cazenovia Creek
Buffalo police are investigating after a body was found in Cazenovia Creek Saturday just before 11:30 a.m.
Doctors warn parents about RSV
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cases of pediatric respiratory illnesses are up sharply in Western New York and across the state, forcing health care providers to issue strong warnings to parents. One of the main culprits is RSV in addition to the flu. The New York State Department of Health is...
Man arrested, alleged reckless operation of motorcycle caused death of passenger
A Buffalo man was arrested Friday morning after an alleged reckless motorcycle operation caused the death of his 17-year-old passenger.
Cheektowaga man found with stolen gun, body armor arrested
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 28-year-old Cheektowaga man is facing multiple charges following a gun-related incident in Orchard Park, according to the Orchard Park Police Department. At approximately 9:29 a.m. Friday, police say they responded to the scene after receiving a call that a male, identified as Sean Mueller, had a handgun and was […]
Two illegal dispensaries busted in Jamestown, NY
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two businesses recently were shuttered by the city of Jamestown after allegedly dispensing cannabis illegally. The city announced that it shut down a business at 214 Fairmount Ave. and another at 29 N. Main St. Neither business had a license to sell cannabis from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management. Both […]
Buffalo man charged with manslaughter following motorcycle crash in Batavia, trying to flee
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was charged with manslaughter following a motorcycle crash just before noon in Batavia on Friday, according to police. Police say they responded at the roundabout on Oak Street Extension where they found a female on the ground and the motorcycle, allegedly operated by 27-year-old Christopher Scinta, fleeing the […]
Man found in possession of stolen gun and body armor after arrest by OP police
Officers responded to Webster Road for the report of a man with a gun wearing body armor. Police took him into custody at gunpoint.
Law enforcement discusses guilty verdict in 2019 burned bodies case
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross and area law enforcement hosted a press conference Thursday evening to discuss the guilty verdict in the trial of Deandre Wilson. The full update can be viewed above. Wilson was found guilty on Thursday in the September 2019 murders of Miguel Valentin-Colon and Nicole Merced-Plaud. The […]
Woman pleads guilty to gun charges, death of grandmother under investigation
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo woman pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal possession of a firearm.
Video: Attempted robbery in Allentown raises new concerns for business owners
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are deep concerns in Buffalo’s Allentown neighborhood about crime in that area. The latest incident that’s now under investigation by police — an attempted robbery at a local convenience store and deli. The attempted robbery happened early Friday morning and was caught on surveillance video. Buffalo Police are now investigating […]
Buffalo police investigating stabbing on Cambridge Avenue
The stabbing occurred around 1:40 p.m. Friday. According to police, it was a domestic incident in which a boyfriend stabbed his girlfriend.
4 Niagara Falls Gang Members Charged With Narcotics Conspiracy
Four alleged gang members in Niagara Falls have been hit with drug charges. U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced that the four men were charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl. The four defendants, all from Niagara Falls, are:. • Cameron...
Sherman Man Allegedly Found With Guns, Drugs During Mental Health Check
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 19-year-old Sherman man faces charges after he was found with weapons and drugs during a mental health evaluation at UPMC Chautauqua Hospital in Jamestown. The Jamestown Police Department says Marcus Detweiler was at the hospital Monday for a mental health evaluation. During...
Western New York Fentanyl and Cocaine Ring Busted
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WENY) – A joint local, state and federal narcotics investigation into a Western New York drug ring dubbed ‘Operation Big Eight Narco’ has resulted in the arrest of 14 people and seizure of large amounts of cocaine and fentanyl. New York Attorney General Letitia James...
14 indicted in cocaine, fentanyl ring
The attorney general’s office announces the indictments of 14 people in connection with an cocaine and fentanyl trafficking ring in Erie and Niagara Counties.
Federal jury convicts Buffalo man for role in triple homicide in front of child
51-year-old Deandre Wilson was charged in front of a grand jury on Thursday for triple homicide and numerous other crimes, which was part of a drug robbery in 2019.
Teen among two arrested in Buffalo search warrant
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old and a 20-year-old were arrested during a search warrant on Tuesday, according to police. The warrant was conducted on the first block of Burgard Avenue. During the search, police say they found multiple loaded handguns, a shotgun, over $4,400 in cash and over 20 grams of crack cocaine. The […]
Buffalo woman indicted on murder
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Buffalo woman was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on a felony charge, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Jasmine Craig was indicted on one charge of murder in the second degree. On Aug. 22, at approximately 12:35 a.m., Craig allegedly shot 30-year-old Lameshea Sanders in the head outside of her […]
NY AG: 14 people indicted after takedown of cocaine and fentanyl ring in WNY
A 129-count indictment accuses 14 people of trafficking more than $250,000 worth of cocaine and thousands of fentanyl pills disguised as oxycodone across Erie and Niagara Counties.
Drugs and weapons seized, BPD arrests two at Buffalo home
Buffalo police announced Tuesday that a search warrant was conducted on Burgard Place in the city of Buffalo.
