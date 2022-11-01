ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Doctors warn parents about RSV

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cases of pediatric respiratory illnesses are up sharply in Western New York and across the state, forcing health care providers to issue strong warnings to parents. One of the main culprits is RSV in addition to the flu. The New York State Department of Health is...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga man found with stolen gun, body armor arrested

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 28-year-old Cheektowaga man is facing multiple charges following a gun-related incident in Orchard Park, according to the Orchard Park Police Department. At approximately 9:29 a.m. Friday, police say they responded to the scene after receiving a call that a male, identified as Sean Mueller, had a handgun and was […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
YourErie

Two illegal dispensaries busted in Jamestown, NY

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two businesses recently were shuttered by the city of Jamestown after allegedly dispensing cannabis illegally. The city announced that it shut down a business at 214 Fairmount Ave. and another at 29 N. Main St. Neither business had a license to sell cannabis from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management. Both […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Sherman Man Allegedly Found With Guns, Drugs During Mental Health Check

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 19-year-old Sherman man faces charges after he was found with weapons and drugs during a mental health evaluation at UPMC Chautauqua Hospital in Jamestown. The Jamestown Police Department says Marcus Detweiler was at the hospital Monday for a mental health evaluation. During...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Western New York Fentanyl and Cocaine Ring Busted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WENY) – A joint local, state and federal narcotics investigation into a Western New York drug ring dubbed ‘Operation Big Eight Narco’ has resulted in the arrest of 14 people and seizure of large amounts of cocaine and fentanyl. New York Attorney General Letitia James...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Teen among two arrested in Buffalo search warrant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old and a 20-year-old were arrested during a search warrant on Tuesday, according to police. The warrant was conducted on the first block of Burgard Avenue. During the search, police say they found multiple loaded handguns, a shotgun, over $4,400 in cash and over 20 grams of crack cocaine. The […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo woman indicted on murder

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Buffalo woman was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on a felony charge, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Jasmine Craig was indicted on one charge of murder in the second degree. On Aug. 22, at approximately 12:35 a.m., Craig allegedly shot 30-year-old Lameshea Sanders in the head outside of her […]
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy