Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently Closing
Another perennial location is permanently shuttering. The store was not on the list of original mass closures. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KTLA.com, WSET.com, NewsAdvance.com, and BedBathandBeyond.com.
Kroger shoppers furious with retailer’s pickup service – and some are totally grossed out by their substitutes
KROGER shoppers have voiced their frustration at alleged mistakes with their pick-up orders - and at items reportedly being close to their sell-by date. The disgruntled Kroger shoppers took their complaints to social media after reportedly finding the wrong items in their orders. "And for the millionth time in a...
Kroger and Albertsons Store Closures Are Pending
Kroger and Albertsons have plans to sell stores. The brands also want to change the design of hundreds of locations. Critics are against the move. They say the associated expenses will get passed on to customers.
Zero-Waste Shopping Takes Root in Europe as Grocers Embrace Concept
Not so long ago, anyone in search of packaging-free shopping opportunities had to seek out specialty retailers. Today, the landscape is changing as more mainstream supermarket chains adopt zero-waste shopping, with the goal to prevent millions of tons of wasted packaging every year. In the past month, German discount retailer...
Walmart makes shock move amid self-checkout controversy leaving customers furious
WALMART has left customers furious after they removed most of their cashier checkout lanes to make room for self-checkout machines. Customer Sheila Dee ranted in a TikTok video after she turned up at her local busy superstore. In the video, you can see tons of shoppers hustling to scan their...
Walmart and Walgreens Will Discontinue One Free Service
American states are slowly passing one environment-focused law. Once in effect, it will change how consumers and physical stores do business forever. The ban is slowly gaining traction. Stores are no longer changing the policy per state. Soon all locations will mandate customers follow one specific rule. A new law requires large retailers, like Walmart and Walgreens, to ban plastic bag use in their stores. (source)
Former Bed Bath & Beyond Employees Warn Customers
By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/ind. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included.
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly Closing
The announcement of the long-standing location’s permanent closure has taken patrons by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com and FOX59.com.
Kroger Location Will Never Reopen
Kroger gives notice to customers about another location closure. The company says it will lock down several stores in 2022 and 2023. Previously, the brand closed locations without prior notice. Thus, many shoppers did not expect the change and had to revamp their shopping plans last minute. The company does not want to inconvenience consumers further and has announced a closure ahead of its lockdown day.
rsvplive.ie
You should stop filling your fuel tank after the first click, according to motoring expert
A motoring expert is urging people to stop filling their car tank as soon as the pump clicks for the first time. Many drivers feel the need to fill their car to a certain cash amount, but if the pump keeps clicking you could actually be causing more harm than good.
Walmart Thanksgiving Hours 2022: Will Walmart Open Its Doors on Thanksgiving Day This Year?
In past years, Walmart stores have opened on Thanksgiving Day to give shoppers an early start on Black Friday. In 2020, however, the company made the decision to shut Walmart stores on Thanksgiving Day in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, last year, Walmart announced it would be keeping its doors shut again on the holiday. And this year, that tradition will continue, with the company deciding to keep Walmart closed on Thanksgiving.
Yet Another Snack Discontinued By Kroger
Do you shop at Kroger locations? You may have noticed fewer and fewer of your favorites on shelves each trip. It is not a shortage. Kroger has been discontinuing some of the brand options it offers.
The best Aldi Specialbuys to have on your radar this week
If you’ve ever shopped at Aldi, it’s likely you’ll be familiar with its middle aisle, which has earned the budget supermarket a cult following in recent years. Home to what Aldi calls its “Specialbuys”, it’s filled with practically everything you could ever need, from cordless vacuum cleaners and silk pillowcases to fancy pet beds and even barbecues.Delivering an exciting mix of great-value products that cover a wide range of activities and hobbies, such as sports, camping, DIY, beauty and much more, the bargain buys are available to purchase in Aldi stores.But, if you fancy skipping the queues and being...
Target Will Sell Items from British Retailer Marks & Spencer This Holiday Season
Thanks to globalization, plenty of brands can be found on both sides of the pond. Londoners can chow down at Popeyes while New Yorkers can grab a sandwich at Pret a Manger. (Yes, despite the French name, it’s a British company.) Still, lots of shops only operate on their home turf. For instance, Brits won’t find a single Target in the U.K., and Americans are missing out on Marks & Spencer, a similar British retail chain that sells clothes and food and everything in between.
Allrecipes.com
Aldi Is Dropping Its Thanksgiving Prices to Pre-Pandemic Levels
As we can all tell from our weekly trips to the grocery store, food prices are soaring. Grocery prices have increased 13 percent since this time last year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and they don't seem to be coming down any time soon. With Thanksgiving quickly...
hbsdealer.com
Lowe's is selling its Canadian retail business
A $400 million deal is described as a move to simplify operations. Lowe’s agreed to sell its Canadian retail business to Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm specializing in retail, consumer and distribution-related investments, for $400 million in cash, and performance-based deferred consideration. Based in Boucherville, Quebec, Lowe's Canadian...
U.S. grocer Kroger in talks to merge with rival Albertsons -sources
Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. grocery company Kroger Co (KR.N) is in talks to merge with smaller rival Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI.N) in a tie-up that would create a supermarket titan, people familiar with the matter said.
Kroger confirms it has discontinued popular drink – baffling shoppers after admitting it was one of their favorites too
KROGER has officially confirmed to its customers that some of its most popular drinks are indefinitely discontinued, and they're even sad about it. The company replied to a message on Twitter from a user that goes by the handle JustFletch, who pleaded for the company to tell him that the 'Fizz & Co. Seltzers' weren't discontinued.
BBC
Warning of fewer rental properties as landlords squeezed
Renters could find it more difficult to find properties in the next year or two as landlords struggle with higher mortgage rates, MPs have heard. Ray Boulger, from mortgage broker John Charcol, said landlords may be more reluctant to hold on to buy-to-let properties which could have a "serious impact" on the availability of homes.
KPLC TV
Aldi offers Thanksgiving essentials at 2019 prices
(Gray News) – Like everything else, Thanksgiving is getting more expensive. Market research firm IRI predicts this year’s meal could be about 13.5% more costly than last year. Aldi announced a Thanksgiving Price Rewind sale to combat higher grocery prices for consumers. The grocery store chain will match...
