Joel Eisenberg

Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently Closing

Another perennial location is permanently shuttering. The store was not on the list of original mass closures. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KTLA.com, WSET.com, NewsAdvance.com, and BedBathandBeyond.com.
LYNCHBURG, VA
PYMNTS

Zero-Waste Shopping Takes Root in Europe as Grocers Embrace Concept

Not so long ago, anyone in search of packaging-free shopping opportunities had to seek out specialty retailers. Today, the landscape is changing as more mainstream supermarket chains adopt zero-waste shopping, with the goal to prevent millions of tons of wasted packaging every year. In the past month, German discount retailer...
Cadrene Heslop

Walmart and Walgreens Will Discontinue One Free Service

American states are slowly passing one environment-focused law. Once in effect, it will change how consumers and physical stores do business forever. The ban is slowly gaining traction. Stores are no longer changing the policy per state. Soon all locations will mandate customers follow one specific rule. A new law requires large retailers, like Walmart and Walgreens, to ban plastic bag use in their stores. (source)
COLORADO STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Former Bed Bath & Beyond Employees Warn Customers

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/ind. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Joel Eisenberg

Dollar General Location Unexpectedly Closing

The announcement of the long-standing location’s permanent closure has taken patrons by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com and FOX59.com.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Cadrene Heslop

Kroger Location Will Never Reopen

Kroger gives notice to customers about another location closure. The company says it will lock down several stores in 2022 and 2023. Previously, the brand closed locations without prior notice. Thus, many shoppers did not expect the change and had to revamp their shopping plans last minute. The company does not want to inconvenience consumers further and has announced a closure ahead of its lockdown day.
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
Parade

Walmart Thanksgiving Hours 2022: Will Walmart Open Its Doors on Thanksgiving Day This Year?

In past years, Walmart stores have opened on Thanksgiving Day to give shoppers an early start on Black Friday. In 2020, however, the company made the decision to shut Walmart stores on Thanksgiving Day in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, last year, Walmart announced it would be keeping its doors shut again on the holiday. And this year, that tradition will continue, with the company deciding to keep Walmart closed on Thanksgiving.
The Independent

The best Aldi Specialbuys to have on your radar this week

If you’ve ever shopped at Aldi, it’s likely you’ll be familiar with its middle aisle, which has earned the budget supermarket a cult following in recent years. Home to what Aldi calls its “Specialbuys”, it’s filled with practically everything you could ever need, from cordless vacuum cleaners and silk pillowcases to fancy pet beds and even barbecues.Delivering an exciting mix of great-value products that cover a wide range of activities and hobbies, such as sports, camping, DIY, beauty and much more, the bargain buys are available to purchase in Aldi stores.But, if you fancy skipping the queues and being...
Food & Wine

Target Will Sell Items from British Retailer Marks & Spencer This Holiday Season

Thanks to globalization, plenty of brands can be found on both sides of the pond. Londoners can chow down at Popeyes while New Yorkers can grab a sandwich at Pret a Manger. (Yes, despite the French name, it’s a British company.) Still, lots of shops only operate on their home turf. For instance, Brits won’t find a single Target in the U.K., and Americans are missing out on Marks & Spencer, a similar British retail chain that sells clothes and food and everything in between.
Allrecipes.com

Aldi Is Dropping Its Thanksgiving Prices to Pre-Pandemic Levels

As we can all tell from our weekly trips to the grocery store, food prices are soaring. Grocery prices have increased 13 percent since this time last year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and they don't seem to be coming down any time soon. With Thanksgiving quickly...
hbsdealer.com

Lowe's is selling its Canadian retail business

A $400 million deal is described as a move to simplify operations. Lowe’s agreed to sell its Canadian retail business to Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm specializing in retail, consumer and distribution-related investments, for $400 million in cash, and performance-based deferred consideration. Based in Boucherville, Quebec, Lowe's Canadian...
BBC

Warning of fewer rental properties as landlords squeezed

Renters could find it more difficult to find properties in the next year or two as landlords struggle with higher mortgage rates, MPs have heard. Ray Boulger, from mortgage broker John Charcol, said landlords may be more reluctant to hold on to buy-to-let properties which could have a "serious impact" on the availability of homes.
KPLC TV

Aldi offers Thanksgiving essentials at 2019 prices

(Gray News) – Like everything else, Thanksgiving is getting more expensive. Market research firm IRI predicts this year’s meal could be about 13.5% more costly than last year. Aldi announced a Thanksgiving Price Rewind sale to combat higher grocery prices for consumers. The grocery store chain will match...

