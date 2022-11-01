ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

Man knocked unconscious by former Florence County deputy after alleged assault ID’d

By Tanya Pinette
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VEsOh_0iuTCObW00

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The man who reportedly was knocked out by a former deputy after allegedly assaulting a person has been identified after News13 received a response to a Freedom of Information Act request from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Antoine Laurell Lawrence, 27, of West Columbia, was arrested on Oct. 19 on a third-degree assault and battery charge, according to booking records.

Florence County deputy fired after suspect ‘under control’ was knocked unconscious

Lawrence was released the same day on a $1,090.50 surety bond, booking records show.

A previous news release said that a man, now identified as Lawrence, reportedly assaulted a supervisor at the Waste Management System Facility on St. Beulah Road. Lawrence was then allegedly placed in handcuffs but continued disorderly behavior, the sheriff’s office said.

After one deputy had him “under control,” another deputy, Cpl. Joseph Rinehart, arrived on the scene and took Lawrence to the ground. Lawrence was knocked unconscious and began bleeding from his head, according to the sheriff’s office.

Rinehart was fired on Oct. 19 after a review of the incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 19

Wilma Scott
4d ago

Color Has Absolutely Nothing To Do With The Assault On An Already Under Control Handcuffed Offender… More Than Likely Showing His Behind!!!

Reply
6
William Christopher
5d ago

he assaults someone working, and an officer was fired. obviously the fired cop was white. im sure lawrence is an innocent man

Reply(7)
7
angela davis
4d ago

I bet if the officer had been black he wouldn't have been fired. But a criminal that assaults people is perfect right? Nope! He was showing out and probably being crazy so what did he expect to happen?? A pat on the back??

Reply
4
Related
News19 WLTX

Deadly hit-and-run under investigation in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, S.C. — State troopers are investigating a Saturday afternoon hit-and-run crash that left one person dead in Lee County. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6 p.m. on SC-34 (Sumter Highway) roughly 5 miles southwest of Bishopville. Bolt...
LEE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Deadly shooting investigation underway in Florence

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday evening on Autumn Lane near Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Several officers are on the scene and had a yellow crime scene tape wrapped outside a home. Nunn said...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Richland County deputies believe suspects in 'random acts of violence' may have more victims

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies are looking for two suspects accused of what investigators are calling random acts of violence at an area convenience store. Richland County Sheriff's Department authorities said the attacks happened on Oct. 20 at the Marathon gas station at 1901 Faraway Drive. The first was caught on video and shows a man in a red baseball cap approaching a victim as he leaves the store. The sheriff's department said the two exchanged words but then the man in the cap hit the victim as he walked away - all while another man in a yellow hoodie watched from nearby.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Sheriff: 3 arrested after drugs, guns seized in Murrells Inlet search

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were arrested Friday after a search warrant was executed in the Murrells Inlet area, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. Douglas. J. Shultz, 32, of Murrells Inlet, was arrested on several drug charges, including trafficking meth and distributing heroin, according to booking records. Jamie Christine Jones, 50, […]
MURRELLS INLET, SC
wpde.com

Man arrested following chase, manhunt in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been arrested following a chase that led to a manhunt just after 4 a.m., Friday, in the area of Kershaw Street in East Florence, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle earlier...
FLORENCE, SC
WIS-TV

Airport High student arrested after loaded gun found, officers say

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Cayce Police Department, a student was arrested after officers found a loaded handgun. Officers say they were alerted of a student at Airport High School possibly selling drugs. During a search of the student’s belongings, officials found a gun, vape materials, and...
CAYCE, SC
WBTW News13

15-year-old shot in Robeson County, flown to hospital, sheriff’s office says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old was flown to a hospital after being shot Thursday afternoon near Maxton, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called at about 4 p.m. to Brooklyn Drive to investigate. No additional information about the teenager’s condition or the circumstances of the shooting was immediately available. The […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
News19 WLTX

Newberry deputies uncover pounds of drugs, several guns after teens get sick

NEWBERRY, S.C. — A search warrant in Newberry on Friday ended with one arrest and the seizure of numerous drugs, and guns. According to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, investigators and the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) executed a search warrant at 701 Pope Street in Newberry after an incident that previously made three teens sick enough to need medical attention.
NEWBERRY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies search for missing Williamsburg Co. teenagers

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two teenage girls last seen Friday morning. Deputies say 17-year-old Keeley Ridgeway and 14-year-old Cynthia Martin were last seen around 1 a.m. Friday at their home on Holywoods Road in Kingstree. Ridgeway is described as 17 years...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WMBF

SCHP: Pedestrian killed in Horry County crash, driver charged

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A person was killed after being struck by a vehicle late Thursday in Horry County. LCpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 8:40 p.m. in the area of Sandy Bluff Road near Alpine Drive. Tidwell said a...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: unidentified suspect wanted for theft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a suspected thief who entered an office at PopShelf. Deputies say a man stole an employee’s credit cards, cash, driver’s license, and social security card from their purse. The incident occurred on Oct. 9 on Longreen Parkway.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Pedestrian killed in Highway 501 crash near Conway, SCHP says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a pickup truck early Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 501, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 1:20 a.m. one mile south of Conway, SCHP said. A 2013 GMC pickup truck and a pedestrian were both traveling north […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

88K+
Followers
8K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy