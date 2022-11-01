ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iheart.com

PPL Reportedly Will Raise Rates By Nearly 20 Percent In December

>PPL Reportedly Will Raise Rates By Nearly 20 Percent In December. (Lancaster County, PA) - Electricity provider P-P-L says it's increasing rates for customers in Lancaster County next month. Starting December 1st, 227-thousand customers will see hikes of about 18 percent. That amounts to about 22-dollars more per month for the average customer. Met-Ed, the county's secondary provider is also increasing rates -- by almost ten percent.
macaronikid.com

York County Holiday Train Excursions

The holiday season is almost upon us and with it comes the opportunity to make some very magical memories with your family. How can you make these magical and unforgettable memories? By climbing aboard a holiday train excursion! All three of our historic York county railroads are ready to deck the halls of the railroad cars and spread a little Christmas cheer during the 2022 Holidays Season! Check out the details for each below and be sure to purchase your tickets today as these Holiday excursions sell out fast!
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Deer Wanders Into Mall In Central Pennsylvania

A buck wandered into the dress room at the JCPenney at Park City Center on Thursday, Nov. 3. Daily Voice spoke with a shopper who witnessed the whole situation. Janelle Kiscaddin couldn't believe her eyes when she and her friend Brittany Kreiser were walking up to the mall and the deer was strolling up the sidewalk.
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Construction begins on 700,000-square-foot warehouse adjacent to newly built massive facility

An Illinois developer has announced it has begun construction on a 700,000-square-foot facility. First Industrial Realty Trust is building the facility at First Logistics Center @ 283, which is located along Route 230 in Londonderry Township. The facility is being built adjacent to a 1.1 million square-foot facility at 2771 N. Market St. that First Industrial Realty Trust developed and recently leased to online retailer, the Boohoo Group.
HARRISBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Lebanon Boscov’s is not going anywhere

Despite what you may have seen on Facebook, the Boscov’s at Lebanon Valley Mall isn’t going anywhere. LebTown reached out to Boscov’s to verify this after seeing more than 100 comments on a Facebook thread, with the original commenter saying that Trader Joe’s was headed to the property and another chiming in to say that a contract had been signed.
nddist.com

Airline Hydraulics Opens Pennsylvania 'Supercenter'

YORK, Pa. — Airline Hydraulics Corporation, a leading distributor of machine automation, fluid power and machine safety products, opened a new hydraulic and lubrication facility at 3425 Woodbridge Court in York on Nov. 1. The expansive, 50,000-square-foot building will increase custom lubrication systems, power units, hose assembly and maintenance...
YORK, PA
dtbeacon.net

Five Haunting Locations in York

York PA features an uncanny and haunting past; one featuring civil war battles and war casualties. Along with these passings comes a spooky present. Many locations nearby have some unsettling stories involving apparitions, moving objects, and much more. During this spooky time, be sure to check out and learn more about these locations!
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Hersheypark selling pieces of wood of former Wildcat roller coaster

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark is letting guests own a piece of coaster history. According to a Facebook post from the park, 160 pieces of wood from the former Wildcat coaster are available for purchase at Hersheypark Supply Co, which is the gift shop located outside the park. The...
HERSHEY, PA
fcfreepress

Sheriff’s Sale Notice for Chambersburg

Issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Franklin County, Pennsylvania and to me directed, I will expose the following described property at public sale via Bid4Assets.com on:. FRIDAY, JANUARY 13, 2023. All parties in interest and claimants are further notified that a proposed schedule of distribution will be...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Tanger Outlets in Lancaster to host Holiday Craft Market

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Tanger Outlets in Lancaster will be hosting a Holiday Craft Market this holiday season. The Holiday Craft Market, which is sponsored by MJ SQUAD, will take place on Nov. 12 at the Tanger Outlets in Lancaster. The market will feature a variety of homemade items...
LANCASTER, PA
WITF

New plant in York uses plastic waste to make concrete

A recent report from the environmental group Greenpeace concluded that of the 51 million tons of plastic produced by Americans last year, about 2.4 million tons were recycled, which is about 5% of the country’s plastic waste. Bottom line – we don’t recycle a lot of plastic compared to how much is produced or used.
YORK, PA
Parade

Hersheypark Is Selling Pieces of This Classic Coaster

If you've ever wanted to own a piece of Hersheypark, here's your chance!. The Pennsylvania-based theme park announced today that it would sell pieces of its classic wooden rollercoaster, Wildcat. The family-friendly adventure park shared the news in a Facebook post on the morning of Nov. 3, and it didn't...
HERSHEY, PA
