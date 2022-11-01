Read full article on original website
Discount retailer to open in part of former Kmart space
The former Kmart store at Summerdale Plaza in East Pennsboro Township closed more than four years ago. Last year, a Tractor Supply store and an AutoZone opened in the former Kmart space. And this week, Dauphin County-based discount retailer, Flea Flickers, announced it will open in Summerdale Plaza. “We are...
This Massive Antique Mall in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Pennsylvania is home to so many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Antique Marketplace of Lemoyne. Keep reading to learn more.
America’s ULTIMATE Christmas Village Re-Opens This Weekend & It’s In Eastern Pennsylvania
It may be 75 degrees outside, but it's officially the Christmas season! And I just found a way to feel like you're on the set of a Hallmark movie... starting this weekend. The ULTIMATE Christmas Village (in the entire country) is less than 2 hours away from Mercer County. It's...
iheart.com
PPL Reportedly Will Raise Rates By Nearly 20 Percent In December
>PPL Reportedly Will Raise Rates By Nearly 20 Percent In December. (Lancaster County, PA) - Electricity provider P-P-L says it's increasing rates for customers in Lancaster County next month. Starting December 1st, 227-thousand customers will see hikes of about 18 percent. That amounts to about 22-dollars more per month for the average customer. Met-Ed, the county's secondary provider is also increasing rates -- by almost ten percent.
macaronikid.com
York County Holiday Train Excursions
The holiday season is almost upon us and with it comes the opportunity to make some very magical memories with your family. How can you make these magical and unforgettable memories? By climbing aboard a holiday train excursion! All three of our historic York county railroads are ready to deck the halls of the railroad cars and spread a little Christmas cheer during the 2022 Holidays Season! Check out the details for each below and be sure to purchase your tickets today as these Holiday excursions sell out fast!
Deer Wanders Into Mall In Central Pennsylvania
A buck wandered into the dress room at the JCPenney at Park City Center on Thursday, Nov. 3. Daily Voice spoke with a shopper who witnessed the whole situation. Janelle Kiscaddin couldn't believe her eyes when she and her friend Brittany Kreiser were walking up to the mall and the deer was strolling up the sidewalk.
Construction begins on 700,000-square-foot warehouse adjacent to newly built massive facility
An Illinois developer has announced it has begun construction on a 700,000-square-foot facility. First Industrial Realty Trust is building the facility at First Logistics Center @ 283, which is located along Route 230 in Londonderry Township. The facility is being built adjacent to a 1.1 million square-foot facility at 2771 N. Market St. that First Industrial Realty Trust developed and recently leased to online retailer, the Boohoo Group.
lebtown.com
Lebanon Boscov’s is not going anywhere
Despite what you may have seen on Facebook, the Boscov’s at Lebanon Valley Mall isn’t going anywhere. LebTown reached out to Boscov’s to verify this after seeing more than 100 comments on a Facebook thread, with the original commenter saying that Trader Joe’s was headed to the property and another chiming in to say that a contract had been signed.
nddist.com
Airline Hydraulics Opens Pennsylvania 'Supercenter'
YORK, Pa. — Airline Hydraulics Corporation, a leading distributor of machine automation, fluid power and machine safety products, opened a new hydraulic and lubrication facility at 3425 Woodbridge Court in York on Nov. 1. The expansive, 50,000-square-foot building will increase custom lubrication systems, power units, hose assembly and maintenance...
3 Pa. wineries partner with organizations to promote hunger awareness
Three Pennsylvania wineries – Allegro Winery and Cadenza Vineyards in York County and Pinnacle Ridge Winery in Montgomery County – are joining three statewide organizations for a month-long fundraising campaign to raise funds and awareness around the growing need for hunger relief and nutrition education resources. The name...
dtbeacon.net
Five Haunting Locations in York
York PA features an uncanny and haunting past; one featuring civil war battles and war casualties. Along with these passings comes a spooky present. Many locations nearby have some unsettling stories involving apparitions, moving objects, and much more. During this spooky time, be sure to check out and learn more about these locations!
abc27.com
Hersheypark selling pieces of wood of former Wildcat roller coaster
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark is letting guests own a piece of coaster history. According to a Facebook post from the park, 160 pieces of wood from the former Wildcat coaster are available for purchase at Hersheypark Supply Co, which is the gift shop located outside the park. The...
Sheriff’s Sale Notice for Chambersburg
Issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Franklin County, Pennsylvania and to me directed, I will expose the following described property at public sale via Bid4Assets.com on:. FRIDAY, JANUARY 13, 2023. All parties in interest and claimants are further notified that a proposed schedule of distribution will be...
abc27.com
Tanger Outlets in Lancaster to host Holiday Craft Market
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Tanger Outlets in Lancaster will be hosting a Holiday Craft Market this holiday season. The Holiday Craft Market, which is sponsored by MJ SQUAD, will take place on Nov. 12 at the Tanger Outlets in Lancaster. The market will feature a variety of homemade items...
New plant in York uses plastic waste to make concrete
A recent report from the environmental group Greenpeace concluded that of the 51 million tons of plastic produced by Americans last year, about 2.4 million tons were recycled, which is about 5% of the country’s plastic waste. Bottom line – we don’t recycle a lot of plastic compared to how much is produced or used.
‘The best day’: Kids read to gnomes, play outside during literacy day in central Pa. park
“This was the best day of my life!” exclaimed Luka, one of the elementary school students attending the Reading to the Gnomes field day organized by Altrusa International of South-Central Pennsylvania Inc. on Oct. 21. The event brought together special-needs students from Greenwood and Newport schools for a day...
Southbound I-83 in Dauphin County reopens after weekend construction: PennDOT
Traffic is flowing again on southbound I-83 in Swatara Township after a weekend closure, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said in a Sunday afternoon release. The reopening comes after the busy highway originally closed both directions Friday night to replace damaged beams along Paxton Street bridge spanning the interstate.
New Target opening this weekend will also include CVS Pharmacy and Starbucks
A new Target store will open in a former Kmart space in Lebanon County this weekend, and will include spaces for CVS Pharmacy and Starbucks. The retailer, which sells everything from groceries to apparel, furniture, electronics and toys will open the new 117,000-square-foot store at 1745 Quentin Road in North Cornwall Township on Sunday.
Hersheypark Is Selling Pieces of This Classic Coaster
If you've ever wanted to own a piece of Hersheypark, here's your chance!. The Pennsylvania-based theme park announced today that it would sell pieces of its classic wooden rollercoaster, Wildcat. The family-friendly adventure park shared the news in a Facebook post on the morning of Nov. 3, and it didn't...
Members of Duncannon sportsmen’s group strive to preserve outdoor opportunities
Duncannon Sportsmen’s Association celebrated its 75th anniversary on July 15. More than 180 came out for the celebration and a catered picnic in Wheatfield Twp.’s Wagner Park. The event was intended to “give back to some of those members who have supported us over the years,” according to a statement from the association’s president of 50 years, Carl Fox.
