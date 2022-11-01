The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. For years now, Model/Actriz have been terrorizing the small venues and DIY squats of New York City with a volatile signature blend of noisy punk rock and driving dance rhythms. Their newly studiofied song “Mosquito” has been a staple of their intense live set for some time now, but it arrives today as their first official offering since March 2020’s double single, “Suntan” (also a Song You Need) b/w “Damocles.”

