Drake & 21 Savage share collaborative album Her Loss
Drake and 21 Savage have released their collaborative album Her Loss. The album is released through OVO, Slaughter Gang, Republic, and Epic. The project was announced on October 24 with a message inside the music video for “Jimmy Cooks,” the Drake and 21 Savage song that appeared on Drake’s 2022 album Honestly, Nevermind. Read our review of the album here. The album’s cover art, released on Thursday, is a photograph of the model Qui Yasuka.
Mykki Blanco joins FaltyDL on “One Way Or Another”
A week away from the release of A Nurse To My Patience, FaltyDL’s first full-length LP since 2016’s Heaven Is For Quitters, the New Haven-bred, New York-based composer, producer, and (now) singer has shared the project’s fourth and final single. “One Way Or Another” features Mykki Blanco, and follows “Four Horses” (feat. Julianna Barwick), “God Light” (feat. Joe Goddard), and “Berlin” on the record’s release cycle.
The duality of Mount Kimbie
Mount Kimbie have found success over the past decade by presenting a united front, producing sleek electronic instrumentals that can feel impenetrably solid. But Dom Maker and Kai Campos are not a monolith. On their new double LP, MK 3.5: Die Cuts | City Planning, the duo spread out in opposite directions.
Song You Need: Model/Actriz count the bodies
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. For years now, Model/Actriz have been terrorizing the small venues and DIY squats of New York City with a volatile signature blend of noisy punk rock and driving dance rhythms. Their newly studiofied song “Mosquito” has been a staple of their intense live set for some time now, but it arrives today as their first official offering since March 2020’s double single, “Suntan” (also a Song You Need) b/w “Damocles.”
New Music Friday: The best new albums out today
Trying to keep up with this week’s best and most exciting new music? Every Friday, we collect the best new albums available on streaming services onto one page. This week, check out Drake & 21 Savage's Her Loss, Joji's Smithereens, Mount Kimbie's MK 3.5: Die Cuts | City Planning, and more.
