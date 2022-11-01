Read full article on original website
Crash survivor realised minibus was on wrong side of road
A survivor of a crash that claimed five lives has told a court he realised their vehicle was on the wrong carriageway before "a terrible impact". Alfredo Ciociola, 50, denies causing the deaths of Audrey Appleby, Edward Reid, Evalyn Collie, Frances Saliba and Lorenzo Ciociola by driving dangerously on the A96 near Keith in July 2018.
As a DJ, I know the government must intervene to save the night time industry
Nights out in our favourite club – especially during our formative years – often help create our sense of identity and our place in the world. And become part of our collective memory. I know all this from my long association with the Haçienda in Manchester, a nightclub...
‘The response blew us away’: mass relay takes baton from Glasgow to Cop27
Olympians, presidents and thousands of kids join Running Out of Time to carry climate plea from school pupils
Nurses set to hold biggest-ever strike
The biggest ever strike by nurses looks set to go ahead. The Royal College of Nursing is due to unveil the results of its ballot, which ended last week, in the next few days. The final results are being counted but RCN sources say a large majority of nurses have voted in favour of action in a dispute over pay.
Shipwreck off Alderney identified as steamship Virago
A wreck two miles off Alderney in the Channel Islands has been identified as a ship that disappeared 140 years ago. The SS Virago was sailing from Hull to the port of Odessa, then part of the Russian Empire, but never made it out of the English Channel. Divers discovered...
Construction firm fined after worker crushed to death at St Enoch Centre
A construction firm has been fined £10,000 after the death of a worker at St Enoch shopping centre in Glasgow. Derek McLean, 43, was crushed after attempting to move a 3.5 tonne demolition machine up a set of stairs by remote control in August 2019. Mr McLean was operating...
Farmers look after livestock but not themselves
Many farmers are great at looking after their livestock but not at taking care of themselves, according to Jock Gibson. The farmer, from Forres in Moray, said when times get hard and the challenges mount up it was difficult to step away and concentrate on yourself. Mr Gibson said: "We're...
Sale of Rum's historic Kinloch Castle on hold
The sale of a former hunting lodge on Rum has been put on hold following concerns raised by some islanders. Kinloch Castle, and most of the island, are owned by Scottish government agency NatureScot. The property was used as a hostel, but it closed in 2015 and parts of the...
Nottinghamshire military museum takes delivery of 64-tonne tank
A military museum has taken delivery of a 64-tonne British tank as part of a restoration project. The Royal Lancers and Nottinghamshire Yeomanry Museum at Thoresby Park, near OIlerton in Nottinghamshire, is the new temporary home of the FV 214 Conqueror. The tank - one of the heaviest produced in...
Leeds bus fined for being in bus lane to get to bus stop
A transport company has been fined after one of its buses was captured picking up passengers at a bus stop. The single-decker Connexions bus, which operates in West and North Yorkshire, was said to have driven in a bus lane on York Road in Leeds in October. Owner Craig Temple...
Lewes Bonfire Night: Authorities urge people not to travel to event
People are being urged not to travel to a hugely-popular bonfire event taking place on Saturday. Emergency services want people to attend "local" bonfire celebrations, rather than Lewes Bonfire Night. The event, which sees dozens of colourful effigies being torched, previously attracted up to 60,000 people, and about 30,000 flocked...
