Greenville, SC

WYFF4.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Spartanburg, coroner says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A motorcyclist was killed following a collision with a vehicle Friday night in Spartanburg, according to Rusty Clevenger with Spartanburg County Coroner's Office. The accident happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Asheville Highway and S. Cleveland Park Drive, Clevenger said. According to Clevenger, Burt...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville officers find missing teen

GREENVILLE, S.C. — 11:30 a.m. update:. Niyo Elisa was located in Fountain Inn and is being taken back home. Investigators are asking for residents that live in the Cleveland Street area to check any door cameras or residential CCTV for video of the missing teen. Police say he is...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to vehicle fire along I-85 in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County dispatch confirmed that crews are responding to a vehicle fire along I-85 impacting traffic. Officials said the vehicle on fire is a semi-truck without a trailer that stopped near mile marker 14. This situation is still developing as crews work to clean...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

10,000 sandwiches made in honor of Duke’s founder in Greenville

10,000 sandwiches made in honor of Duke’s founder in Greenville. 10,000 sandwiches made in honor of Duke’s founder …. 10,000 sandwiches made in honor of Duke’s founder in Greenville. Byrnes Coach Reggie Shaw and QB Colby Shaw on playing …. Byrnes Coach Reggie Shaw and QB Colby...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Gap Creek Road

UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are powering through more than one thousand of your submissions that tell us what roads in the Upstate need to be fixed. And we’re bringing them to official’s attention, one week at a time. We’re focusing on Gap Creek Road. This road...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Bond for man accused of hitting troopers in Greenville Co. denied again

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man accused of hitting two South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers and leaving the scene was denied bond for a second time Friday morning. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Roger Seawright is facing charges including hit-and-run with great bodily harm, hit-and-run with minor personal injury and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Diana

This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina

The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Man acquitted in killing of Uber driver in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A jury found a man not guilty in the killing an Uber driver in Greenville County. Jospeh Johnson, III was charged with murder in the death of Michael Mecklenburg. Mecklenburg was shot to death in April 2017 after dropping off a passenger on Power Street, about two miles from downtown Greenville.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing teen in Pickens County

PICKENS, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said they have found a teen who was last seen in October. According to deputies, 15-year-old Arnold Vidal Alfaro was last seen at his house in Easley on Thursday, Oct. 27.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Hydro bike stolen from lake area in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for information on a hydro bike stolen from the lake area in Anderson. Deputies said the hydro bike was stolen from Green Hill Drive between Oct. 28 and Nov. 3. If you or anyone you...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man accused of hitting troopers back in court

FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Greenville Police are searching for a deaf and mute 16-year-old. A dog is now recovering at an Upstate shelter after being shot and left for dead in Georgia.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

SUV crashes through historic Greenville business

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The owners of a business that has been in Greenville for more than 50 years are working to determine if the building can be saved after a vehicle crashed through it. The Greenville Police Department said an SUV hit the Mr. Mattress showroom on Wade...
GREENVILLE, SC

