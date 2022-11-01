Read full article on original website
Quinton Simon ‘drowned in tub while mom was high on drugs,’ grandma claimed in shocking call to missing toddler’s dad
QUINTON Simon’s grandmother said she believed that the 11-month-old toddler drowned in the bathtub after his mother and boyfriend got high and left him there. Billie Jo Howell reportedly made the claim in an 11-minute phone call with the missing child’s father Henry ‘Bubba’ Moss. According...
msn.com
Doctor Says 'I'm Sorry' When He Hands Twin Girls With Down Syndrome To Mom After Birth
For some families, things just don’t feel complete until they’ve fully explored their options when it comes to having more than one child. This video shared by Wonderbot tells the story of Matt and Jodi Parry, who were happily raising their son Finlay when they discovered that they were pregnant.
Man Films Toddler Left in Car While Mom Shops: 'Can't Believe This'
"There is no safe amount of time for a child of any age to be left alone in a vehicle," said Amber Rollins, director of Kids and Car Safety.
'You are living in sin!' Mississippi Methodist reverend refuses to baptize baby because her parents aren't wed and because grandma is also in unmarried relationship
A young couple in Mississippi wanted their new baby to be baptized at their church, but said the reverend sent them a letter refusing to perform the sacred ceremony because they were not married and 'living in sin.'. Kamri Mclendon, 18, and her boyfriend of two years, Tristan Mcphail, are...
Woman won’t allow granddaughter to take bed when she moves: “She can sleep on the floor.”
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. For almost four years I have been living with my parents, my sixteen year old daughter, and my ninety year old grandparents in a house with one shower and no dishwasher that is very small for all of us. It hasn’t been the most comfortable situation for a number of reasons. Primarily, it’s been hard because I’ve been sharing a bedroom with my teen daughter and it’s definitely cramping both of our styles to say the least.
Teen who had 13 foster families says couple 'changed her life' when she fell pregnant
A teen who bounced around 13 foster families growing up says a couple 'changed her life' when she fell pregnant at the age of 15. Blossom Farey, now 21, found out she was expecting a baby in December 2016 and was ultimately terrified about the future. She decided to carry...
Maryland couple says strangers have moved into the home they just bought and refuse to leave
A couple in Maryland allege that strangers have moved into the home they just bought and now refuse to leave. They had just signed a contract with a bank when the wife drove by the home on Thursday and saw people moving in with a U-Haul truck parked in the driveway. On Friday, they were in the residence and refused to leave. Realtor Melea King told WUSA9 that the wife “panicked a little and called me and said, ‘What is happening here?’”“It seems as though someone has totally tried to take possession of the property,” she added. The...
Woman refuses to split inheritance with nephew
The cost of raising a child from birth to the age of 17 is over $300,000 in the USA, which is, undoubtedly, a huge amount. So parents could do with any help they get, especially if they’re single parents.
Man agrees to quit using laundry service to make his partner happy as long as he doesn't have to help
Laundry In A Dryer In Pink And Blue Lightingengin akyurt/Unsplash. A lot of us have chores that we'd rather not do and there are services out there that can help with this kind of thing in some instances. There are people out there that will do all they can to get out of doing certain chores and then there are those that would rather these chores be done quickly since they think they're not that terrible.
12tomatoes.com
Mom Warns Others After Her Toddler Almost Dies From Common Food
This mother is urging parents to learn as much as they can about basic first aid after a harrowing experience that she had with her son. According to the NZHerald, her son nearly died while he was enjoying a very common snack for little ones. Ashlie Johnson never expected this to happen when she cut up some apple slices and gave them to her little boy, Declan.
One twin lost his life to RSV, now his parents are waiting to find out if his brother will survive the same illness
Less than three months after welcoming twin boys, Amanda and Ed Bystran lost one of them to RSV -- now they are hoping their other son recovers from the same virus.
Mother charges son rent when he refuses to get job: "Not paying for you to get lazy"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Parents are known to indulge their kids, give treats, buy toys, and make wonderful surprises as they grow up. Things change when the kids are adults, and there is an emphasis on being responsible.
Police Called by Couple to Get Daughter’s Reluctant Grandparents to Leave
The ability of many couples, and particularly those with children, to establish clear boundaries with their spouse's parents and other extended family members may be the difference between peaceful coexistence within the family and unending strife. While some grandparents are eager to help out with their grandchildren and build strong relationships with them, there is such a thing as being too involved. In addition, grandparents who are overly critical or who make unexpected visits can quickly wear out their welcome.
studyfinds.org
‘Virtual autopsy’ identifies mummified toddler as first-born son of powerful 17th century Austrian count
MUNICH — A “virtual autopsy” has identified a 17th-century mummified toddler as the first-born son of a powerful Austrian Count. Researchers found that the child, although born to a wealthy family, was malnourished and sick with pneumonia. A team of researchers based in Germany examined the mummy,...
Mother Refuses to Fix Babysitter's Laptop After Her Son Breaks It
Most parents know that raising children comes with its share of difficulties. One of the most common challenges is dealing with the aftermath of a child's mischievous antics. In some cases, the parent is asked to foot the bill for damages.
Mom's viral post about keeping sick kids home is one that all parents need to hear and heed
This article originally appeared on 01.30.20 It's cold and flu seasons, folks. During this time of year, we're all on a mission to avoid the demon viruses that threaten to invade our bodies and wage Armageddon on our immune systems. That's why a mom's recent Facebook post about keeping kids home when they have a fever has been shared more than 170,000 times. Samantha Moriá Reynolds shared a photo of a thermometer with a temperature of 101.4 with the following message:
She once called the cops on a fellow parent. Here's why she wishes she hadn't.
"I feel like we have become a culture who watches for faults, instead of opportunities to help."
People Who Didn't Want Kids But Ended Up Being Parents: Tell Us How You Feel About It
We've heard from people who are child-free by choice and from people who always planned on having kids, but it's time to talk about people who had kids when they weren't planning on it. When it comes to having kids, people tend to think there are two groups: people who...
'I Was a Long-distance Caregiver at 28 Years Old—Here Are 7 Steps To Prepare for Your Own Caregiving Journey'
If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that life is precious, and we may not have as much time with our beloved family members as we thought. Even if we’ve been lucky enough to escape COVID unscathed thus far, there’s a reality that we don’t like to think about: Scientists find that the chance of our parents having memory loss and/or chronic disease increases as they age.
