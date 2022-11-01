Read full article on original website
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!
5d ago
I guess somebody didn't pay the C.I.A and the government there cut so the load didn't make it through!!
18
watcher
5d ago
They always lose me when they start telling ridiculous lies—- this amount of cocaine could kill “millions”. Absurd
5
shank
5d ago
oh someone den't get their cut this month.. bet the paid criminals on patrol get theirs now
8
Washington Examiner
More than 300 MS-13 gang members arrested at southern border in fiscal year '22
U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested more than 300 MS-13 gang members who attempted to sneak into the United States from Mexico in the government's fiscal year 2022, according to new federal data. Federal law enforcement agents who work in the largely unfenced area between vehicular ports of entry on the...
Three tribesmen are sentenced to death for refusing to leave their homes to make way for Saudi Arabia's new £450billion mega-city Neom, says human rights charity
Three men of the Howeitat tribe have been 'sentenced to death for refusing to leave their homes’ to make way for the new £450billion mega-city Neom. Shadli, Atallah and Ibrahim al-Howeiti are members of a tribe forcibly ejected to make way for the project. The three men were...
Mexican drug cartel leader — known as "The Strawberry" — claims attack that killed 20 people was aimed at him
In a video posted on social media, a man claiming to be a Mexican drug cartel leader says an attack that killed 20 people including a mayor was in fact aimed at him. Authorities said Friday they were investigating the authenticity of the video attributed to José Alfredo Hurtado, a leader of the Familia Michoacana cartel.
Charlotte fraud analyst accused of stealing nearly $1 million in COVID-19 relief funds
CHARLOTTE — A former fraud analyst at Wells Fargo is now accused of fraud after allegedly taking nearly $1 million in a scheme to bilk a COVID-19 relief program, federal authorities tell Channel 9. The case involves money from the Paycheck Protection Program, which was supposed to go to...
Man Stopped While Driving With $1 Million In Cash Sentenced to Prison
An Orlando man who was stopped by police while driving with $1 million cash in his vehicle has been sentenced to prison on federal charges. Credit: Seksan Mongkhonkhamsao (Getty Images)
The world's longest prison sentence was for 141,078 years
Chamoy Thipyaso from Thailand is known for receiving the world's longest prison sentence in history. She was sentenced to imprisonment for 141,078 years. She was found guilty of the crime of defrauding people through a pyramid scheme. Within 30 years of her scamming career, she defrauded more than 16,000 people in Thailand.
Police: Long Island woman arrested with more than $40 million worth of knockoffs
PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- Police, prosecutors and U.S. postal inspectors joined forces to take down an alleged counterfeit trademark operation based in a Long Island boutique. As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, police say thousands of bogus designer goods were being sold out in the open, and shipped around the country. Nassau Police call it a crime in plain sight. Linny's Boutique, in Plainview, allegedly passed counterfeit designer logos onto clothing and accessories. "The store contained thousands of synthetic, heat sealed counterfeit Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Prada, Dior and labels purchased from China," said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. Police say their 18 month investigation...
Popculture
Another Rapper Arrested on Federal Racketeering Charges
Battle rapper Tsu Surf is facing time behind bars after he was arrested at a home in northern New Jersey last week. The rapper, whose real name is Rahjon Cox, is among 10 people who were recently indicted on racketeering charges for their alleged involvement in a New Jersey-based Crips gang known as the Silverbacc Gorillas, or "SBG."
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregants
A well-known Baptist minister has admitted to stealing nearly $900,000 from his church, affiliated rental properties, his congregants, and a charter school. Rev. Charles J. Southall III has been the executive pastor for 33 years at First Emanuel Baptist Church in two locations: Louisiana and Baton Rouge, New Orleans. The pastor pleaded guilty on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, to a single count of money laundering in New Orleans’ federal court.
A former inmate describes what Brittney Griner's 9-year sentence in a Russian prison could be like: 'It's a Gulag labour camp'
"It's totally inhuman, it's a Gulag, and when you feel yourself alone there, it's much easier to give up," said Pussy Riot member Maria Alyokhina.
A 72-year-old US citizen was tortured and sentenced to 16 years in prison in Saudi Arabia over tweets criticizing the kingdom, his family says
Saad Ibrahim Almadi, a retired project manager from Florida, was arrested for making 14 tweets criticizing the Saudi government, his son says.
Supreme Court Declines To Take Case Aimed At Overturning 100-Year-Old Racist Precedents
Fitisemanu v. U.S. sought to challenge the racist Insular Cases, which treat inhabitants of U.S. territories differently from citizens of the 50 states and D.C.
Louisiana begins moving child inmates to notorious Angola prison’s former death row unit
Eight incarcerated young people have been moved from troubled detention facilities across Louisiana to a former death row unit on the grounds of Louisiana State Penitentiary, the “first phase” of the state’s “youth transfer” process to the notorious prison known as Angola, among other facilities.The West Feliciana Center for Youth at Angola – the site of a former plantation fuelled by slave labour that is now among the largest maximum security prisons in the US – stands near the gates to the sprawling prison complex.Four children from the Acadiana Center for Youth at St Martinville and four others from...
Customs authorities found $1 billion worth of meth disguised as coconut water that was headed to Australia
One officer estimated the sheer amount of meth could have ended up being sold in as many as 18 million street-level deals.
A Marine Known as ‘El Marino’ Has Allegedly Started His Own Cartel
A former Mexican marine and ex-lieutenant for the infamous Sinaloa Cartel drug lord Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada is forming a new cartel, according to a series of official documents leaked by a hacker group. Carlos Enrique Martínez Cuesta, known as “El Marino” or “El 5,” recently parted ways...
White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home
The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
A Trump employee told the FBI that the former president ordered staff to move boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago
One of Donald Trump's employees told FBI agents the former president ordered boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago to be moved before federal agents searched the property, according to a source familiar with the matter. The source also told NBC News that the FBI obtained security video showing people moving boxes...
US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
maritime-executive.com
Mastermind in Cocaine Smuggling Scheme Aboard MSC Vessels Arrested
In a new twist in the long-running drug smuggling case involving containerships from Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), U.S. Federal authorities reported the indictment and arrest of one of the masterminds behind the narcotrafficking plot who they say worked with the crews and port workers moving over 20 tons of cocaine. The suspect was arrested at Miami International Airport on October 30 as he attempted to board an international flight.
Arizona border patrol agents seize new version of 'rainbow' fentanyl pills
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in southern Arizona have discovered a new version of "rainbow fentanyl" pills that have never before been encountered.
