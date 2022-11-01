Read full article on original website
Alamogordo & Tularosa Season Comes to an End - Football Volleyball UpdatesAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Where does the legend of La Llorona come from?D MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
After 11 months stuck in California, Texas family has U-Haul stolen in Albuquerque
Brittany and her husband Mike, and their two-year-old daughter Audrey, had been stuck in California since December. Now, on their journey back home, they've run into a giant loss.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 4 – Nov. 10
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 4 – November 10. Nov. 4 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art Walk is a recurring event that takes place monthly on the 1st Friday. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. located in Downtown Albuquerque. Attendees can view independent arts, artists, and other local businesses. It is free to attend.
Neighborhood protests ABQ homeless camp planned for local church
Issues involving the homeless population pop up in Albuquerque frequently. Another one has been added to the ever-growing list.
KRQE News 13
More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico
More people registering as 'Decline to State' in New Mexico
Albuquerque Walmart shows off recent improvements
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Walmart near Carlisle and Menaul in Albuquerque is offering customers an improved shopping experience. The Walmart hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning to show off the newly remodeled store. Improvements at the store include new signs throughout the store, expanded online delivery and pickup and more registers. Walmart also awarded a […]
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque Intl. Balloon Fiesta releases 2022 attendance totals
Albuquerque Intl. Balloon Fiesta releases 2022 attendance totals
KRQE News 13
Community celebrates Native American culture at annual powwow
A free event was held Saturday to celebrate the heritage of Native Americans. The City of Albuquerque's Native American Affairs Department held its annual Indigenous Life Celebration and Youth Powwow at the Convention Center today.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque police search for suspects in 3 separate murders
Police are looking for Maria Acosta, Anthony McCrady, and Michael Kelly. Law enforcement said they need the public's help in finding the listed suspects.
Albuquerque homeowners complain of short driveways after wave of citations
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in the Skies West neighborhood near Unser and McMahon are finding parking tickets on their windshields for blocking sidewalks. Drivers say the problem is their driveways are too short. They also think receiving citations is flat-out unfair. A wave of 311 reports made to the city from mid-September through October show […]
KRQE News 13
BCSO search for suspect in assault with a deadly weapon
BCSO says the assault happened Friday at 1414 Bridge Blvd near the bus stop at the Bridge and 5 points intersection.
1 dead after officer-involved shooting near Foothills area
Albuquerque Police Department said the shooting took place shortly after 2 a.m.
Albuquerque police make arrest in chop shop bust
Stolen vehicles are a very common problem across the city. Not to mention breaking them down and selling parts.
KRQE Newsfeed: Chop shop arrest, Charges for killing friend, Storm exits, President Biden visits, River of Lights tickets
Friday’s Top Stories November 3: A look at New Mexico’s early voting numbers Residents unhappy with new developments planned for Tower Pond Park New Mexico cremation-alternative business expanding overseas Clovis community debates about proposed abortion ordinance What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 4 – Nov. 10 New Mexico legal resources available through state website Nets […]
KRQE News 13
High school football Saturday highlights -week 12
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The opening round of 11-man playoffs wrapped up on Saturday. There were a few games in the metro, here’s how they unfolded. Los Lunas and Cibola played in a battle of eight vs nine for the right to play Cleveland next week. While this game was close early, the Tigers pulled away late to secure the 31-14 victory.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque police charge man with shooting, killing friend
Jahiem Burns is charged with involuntary manslaughter after the shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday near Gibson and San Mateo.
Fact Check: Ronchetti’s ‘final pitch to voters’
*Editor’s note: This article has been updated to clarify a statistic cited in the ad. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — There are only a handful of days left for candidates in the race for the governor’s office, and it’s the last chance to make an impression on voters. In a recent ad Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti’s […]
UNM police looking for suspects accused of firing gun in parking garage
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico Police are searching for two people accused of firing multiple shots in a UNM parking garage. On November 3, the Albuquerque Police Department contacted UNM police about a shot spotter activation at the Cornell Parking Structure. UNM police found 14 bullet casings on the top floor of the structure. […]
New Mexico cremation-alternative business expanding overseas
The business will be pairing up with another company in an entirely different part of the world.
Son of accused Muslim killer accepts plea deal in his own case
A man's legal troubles could be just beginning if investigators connect him to his father's murder cases.
KRQE News 13
Santa Fe seeks changes to some of the city’s deadliest intersections
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe has one of the highest pedestrian death rates in New Mexico. Now, one organization is teaming up with the city to help protect pedestrians by considering changes to the deadliest intersections. According to Erick Anue from the Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Complete...
