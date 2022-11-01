ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The opening round of 11-man playoffs wrapped up on Saturday. There were a few games in the metro, here’s how they unfolded. Los Lunas and Cibola played in a battle of eight vs nine for the right to play Cleveland next week. While this game was close early, the Tigers pulled away late to secure the 31-14 victory.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 19 HOURS AGO