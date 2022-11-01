ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

What's happening around New Mexico Nov. 4 – Nov. 10

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 4 – November 10. Nov. 4 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art Walk is a recurring event that takes place monthly on the 1st Friday. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. located in Downtown Albuquerque. Attendees can view independent arts, artists, and other local businesses. It is free to attend.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

More people registering as 'Decline to State' in New Mexico

More people registering as 'Decline to State' in New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Walmart shows off recent improvements

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Walmart near Carlisle and Menaul in Albuquerque is offering customers an improved shopping experience. The Walmart hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning to show off the newly remodeled store. Improvements at the store include new signs throughout the store, expanded online delivery and pickup and more registers. Walmart also awarded a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Intl. Balloon Fiesta releases 2022 attendance totals

Albuquerque Intl. Balloon Fiesta releases 2022 attendance totals.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Community celebrates Native American culture at annual powwow

A free event was held Saturday to celebrate the heritage of Native Americans. The City of Albuquerque's Native American Affairs Department held its annual Indigenous Life Celebration and Youth Powwow at the Convention Center today.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque police search for suspects in 3 separate murders

Police are looking for Maria Acosta, Anthony McCrady, and Michael Kelly. Law enforcement said they need the public's help in finding the listed suspects.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO search for suspect in assault with a deadly weapon

BCSO says the assault happened Friday at 1414 Bridge Blvd near the bus stop at the Bridge and 5 points intersection.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Chop shop arrest, Charges for killing friend, Storm exits, President Biden visits, River of Lights tickets

Friday's Top Stories November 3: A look at New Mexico's early voting numbers Residents unhappy with new developments planned for Tower Pond Park New Mexico cremation-alternative business expanding overseas Clovis community debates about proposed abortion ordinance What's happening around New Mexico Nov. 4 – Nov. 10 New Mexico legal resources available through state website Nets […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

High school football Saturday highlights -week 12

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The opening round of 11-man playoffs wrapped up on Saturday. There were a few games in the metro, here's how they unfolded. Los Lunas and Cibola played in a battle of eight vs nine for the right to play Cleveland next week. While this game was close early, the Tigers pulled away late to secure the 31-14 victory.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque police charge man with shooting, killing friend

Jahiem Burns is charged with involuntary manslaughter after the shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday near Gibson and San Mateo.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fact Check: Ronchetti's 'final pitch to voters'

*Editor's note: This article has been updated to clarify a statistic cited in the ad. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — There are only a handful of days left for candidates in the race for the governor's office, and it's the last chance to make an impression on voters. In a recent ad Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti's […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe seeks changes to some of the city's deadliest intersections

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe has one of the highest pedestrian death rates in New Mexico. Now, one organization is teaming up with the city to help protect pedestrians by considering changes to the deadliest intersections. According to Erick Anue from the Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Complete...
Santa Fe, NM

