Woman Reminds Moms Why it Might Not Be the Best Idea to Grab Kid the Second They Wake Up

And why you’re not a “terrible mom” if you don’t jump to it right away

Getting a baby to sleep through the night is tremendously difficult. Some babies are more of a challenge than others, but teaching every baby to sleep is a process, for sure. There are so many little tips and tricks to know, and it seems impossible to know them all. But it's worth at least picking up the info you can!



Like this tip from sleep expert @the_sleepfairy . It's something that might not occur to the average parent to do, but apparently it works. As the expert wrote: "Parents when I tell them that getting baby out of bed immediately after a short nap or 4 am waking can actually reinforce that waking and start to create a habit." Apparently giving baby 5 to 10 minutes to just be on their own in the crib after waking up can "extend naps and help baby learn to sleep in later."

Very interesting! And it totally makes sense, if you think about it. If someone picked you up out of bed the very second you opened your eyes every time, you might start to associate waking up with FULLY waking up immediately. Giving baby an extra 5 or 10 minutes is kind of like hitting the snooze button. And the creator clarified in the comments that this isn't for babies who are crying and upset, it's for babies who are lying there happily.

Commenters thought it was a pretty great idea...

"I wish somebody would’ve told me this lol. It took me 3 kids to understand."

"I actually do this lol. I always give my baby ten minutes to herself to either lay there or just play with her stuffies."

"This does work !!! My baby talks and giggles to herself she’s 1"

"I do that when my toddler wakes up at night. most of the time she sleeps through thr night but I'll give her time before I do anything"

"YES! I learned this the hard way. We all get a few minutes to wake up and get ready for the day. It's precious watching them roll around in their beds."

"You’re right! My baby used to wake up SCREAMING. I started giving him time to soothe himself and he wakes up happy now!"

Having your baby wake up happy is definitely a goal. Hopefully this tip will help!