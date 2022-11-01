Read full article on original website
Simplycomplicated
8d ago
Remember when you vote. Nothing Biden says is true. All things he passes doesn't go into effect until 2030
Police In Florida Confirm Rubio’s Volunteer Was Brutally Beaten For Being A Republican
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio on Wednesday fired back at leftist media critics who tried to excuse anti-Republican violence by two thugs who brutally beat one of his campaign volunteers. As The Free Press reported this week, the Florida Republican noted that one of his neighborhood
In Florida Trump Avoids Repeat Of “DeSanctimonious” Jab, Encourages Votes For Gov. DeSantis, Sen. Rubio
Former President Donald Trump apparently sought to rebound from his swipe of popular Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Campaigning on Sunday in Miami with GOP Sen. Marco Rubio, Trump glossed over his poke at DeSantis just 24 hours earlier, when he referred to him as “Ron DeSanctimonious.”. As The Free...
Who Won Marco Rubio vs Val Demings Debate in Florida? Commentators Weigh In
Newsweek has reaction to last night's Florida Senate debate between Marco Rubio and Val Demings.
POLITICO
Biden: 'Charlie is running against Donald Trump incarnate'
Hello and welcome to Wednesday. Dropping by— President Joe Biden touched down into south Florida in a last-minute show of support for Democratic candidates, including Charlie Crist and Rep. Val Demings, that included a successful fundraiser for Crist as well as a get-out-the-vote rally in crucial Miami-Dade County. What’s...
Tufts Daily
How the Democrats lost Florida
0As midterm elections draw closer and voting registration deadlines pass, pundits look at the polling of “swing states” — states with a roughly even population of Democrats and Republicans that have the potential to vote either way in national elections. The results are especially important this year as polls show neither party has a large advantage in either congressional chamber, with Democrats favored in the Senate and Republicans favored in the House. The governorships are also significant, as state law determines hot-button issues like abortion, education and immigration.
Florida Senator Marco Rubio Canvasser Attacked And Brutally Beaten
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida claimed that multiple assailants attacked and seriously injured a canvasser backing the senator Sunday night. “Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals who told him Republicans weren’t
Marco Rubio projected to defeat Val Demings and retain U.S. Senate seat
The race for Florida’s U.S. Senate seat is on between Republican incumbent Marco Rubio and Democratic challenger and U.S. Congresswoman, Val Demings.
Biden came to Florida to help Democratic underdogs, but barely mentioned DeSantis, one of his most vocal critics
MIAMI GARDENS, Florida — President Joe Biden barely mentioned Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis while campaigning in Florida on Tuesday evening, one week out from Election Day. While Democrats in Florida have criticized numerous contentious policies from DeSantis, Biden instead took a victory lap over his legislative accomplishments, including an infrastructure law, and warned that "Mega-MAGA Republicans" are "a different breed of cat."
Live Results: Republican Sen. Marco Rubio defeats Democratic Rep. Val Demings
A former presidential candidate, Rubio is projected to have easily won a third term in the Senate.
Despite giving him a disparaging nickname, Trump calls for voters to re-elect DeSantis as competing rallies kick off in Florida
MIAMI, Florida — Former President Donald Trump kicked off a rally here on Sunday evening by urging voters to support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Election Day, despite having just christened the governor with a new nickname. Trump took the stage at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition calling...
Live updates: 2022 midterm elections
Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp turned back a second electoral challenge from Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, maintaining GOP control in the South’s most politically competitive state and dealing another defeat to the national Democratic star. “Even though our fight for the governor’s mansion may have come up short, I’m...
GOP picks up Florida congressional seats, dominates Tampa Bay
Florida is poised to send 20 Republicans to the U.S. House of Representatives, an increase of four from the current delegation — and a help to the GOP’s bid to control Congress. National Republicans saw Tampa Bay’s open seats as a path toward reclaiming control of Congress in...
Florida's Marco Rubio wins 3rd Senate term, defeats Demings
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has won a third term, defeating U.S. Rep. Val Demings and holding a key seat as the GOP tried to regain control of a closely divided Senate. Rubio, 51, faced perhaps his toughest battle since he was first...
Poll: Who won Rubio-Demings debate?
Florida's first and only U.S. Senate debate was held at Palm Beach State College’s Lake Worth Campus on Tuesday night.
Trump holds his fire against DeSantis in Miami
The feud between Trump and DeSantis has forced Florida Republicans to quietly signal which side they may take, even as they try to navigate a seemingly unwinnable situation.
Marco Rubio Cruises to Victory With Trump's Support
It didn't take long on Election Night before Sen. Marco Rubio could breathe easy. After months of focusing on his stance as a national security hawk and riding high on MAGA support from former President Donald Trump, Rubio coasted to victory in Florida on Tuesday. ABC, NBC, and CNN had all declared Rubio the winner just a little after 8 p.m. EST.
Election denier, doubter or defender? Here’s our analysis of some GOP candidates
One of the major themes of election night 2022 is that hundreds of people who are running for office have rejected the results of the 2020 presidential race. Joe Biden won the presidency in an election deemed free and fair by countless election officials and courts across the country, repudiating former President Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud. Many of those officials standing up for the process are Republicans or Trump-appointed judges.
Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?
Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
Election scrutiny high amid fears of fraud, but U.S. votes without widespread issues
Americans voted without major problems Tuesday in midterm elections receiving intense scrutiny after two years of false claims and conspiracy theories about how ballots are cast and counted. With polls open across the country, no widespread problems with ballots, long lines or voter intimidation were reported, though there were hiccups...
5 takeaways from a day when Trump, DeSantis, Rubio and Scott descended on South Florida
Florida’s top Republicans were in action across South Florida on Thursday. Here are five takeaways from a unique day in Sunshine State politics. Former president Donald Trump says if you can't say something nice ... ...
