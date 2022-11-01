ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 12

Simplycomplicated
8d ago

Remember when you vote. Nothing Biden says is true. All things he passes doesn’t go into effect until 2030

Reply(1)
5
Related
POLITICO

Biden: 'Charlie is running against Donald Trump incarnate'

Hello and welcome to Wednesday. Dropping by— President Joe Biden touched down into south Florida in a last-minute show of support for Democratic candidates, including Charlie Crist and Rep. Val Demings, that included a successful fundraiser for Crist as well as a get-out-the-vote rally in crucial Miami-Dade County. What’s...
FLORIDA STATE
Tufts Daily

How the Democrats lost Florida

0As midterm elections draw closer and voting registration deadlines pass, pundits look at the polling of “swing states” — states with a roughly even population of Democrats and Republicans that have the potential to vote either way in national elections. The results are especially important this year as polls show neither party has a large advantage in either congressional chamber, with Democrats favored in the Senate and Republicans favored in the House. The governorships are also significant, as state law determines hot-button issues like abortion, education and immigration.
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Biden came to Florida to help Democratic underdogs, but barely mentioned DeSantis, one of his most vocal critics

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida — President Joe Biden barely mentioned Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis while campaigning in Florida on Tuesday evening, one week out from Election Day. While Democrats in Florida have criticized numerous contentious policies from DeSantis, Biden instead took a victory lap over his legislative accomplishments, including an infrastructure law, and warned that "Mega-MAGA Republicans" are "a different breed of cat."
FLORIDA STATE
PBS NewsHour

Live updates: 2022 midterm elections

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp turned back a second electoral challenge from Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, maintaining GOP control in the South’s most politically competitive state and dealing another defeat to the national Democratic star. “Even though our fight for the governor’s mansion may have come up short, I’m...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Marco Rubio Cruises to Victory With Trump's Support

It didn't take long on Election Night before Sen. Marco Rubio could breathe easy. After months of focusing on his stance as a national security hawk and riding high on MAGA support from former President Donald Trump, Rubio coasted to victory in Florida on Tuesday. ABC, NBC, and CNN had all declared Rubio the winner just a little after 8 p.m. EST.
FLORIDA STATE
PBS NewsHour

Election denier, doubter or defender? Here’s our analysis of some GOP candidates

One of the major themes of election night 2022 is that hundreds of people who are running for office have rejected the results of the 2020 presidential race. Joe Biden won the presidency in an election deemed free and fair by countless election officials and courts across the country, repudiating former President Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud. Many of those officials standing up for the process are Republicans or Trump-appointed judges.
GEORGIA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?

Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
FLORIDA STATE
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
29K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy