Bham Now

20 fall comfort foods in Birmingham + where to get them

The leaves are falling, the temperature will be dropping soon (hopefully) and the sun is setting earlier. We’ve got ya covered with 20 fall comfort foods in Birmingham to keep you in high spirits as the cold approaches. Keep reading to find out which ones made our list. Chili.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Historic Hassinger Daniels Mansion Bed & Breakfast listed for sale

The historic home at 2028 Highland Avenue South—better known as the Hassinger Daniels Mansion Bed and Breakfast—recently hit the housing market. Learn more about this historic residence + find out how you could be the next owner. About the Hassinger Daniels Mansion. Hassinger Daniels Mansion Bed and Breakfast:...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

5 reasons to sign up NOW for Bham Now’s newsletter

If you aren’t subscribed to Bham Now’s newsletter, then you are missing out. Need a reason to be convinced? Keep reading to find out why it’s more important than ever for you to join the 16k other locals who are in the know by signing up for FREE to our newsletter.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Out of the Darkness Birmingham Walk

The Out of the Darkness Walk is a journey of remembrance, hope, and support. It unites communities and provides an opportunity to acknowledge ways in which suicide and mental health conditions have affected our lives and the lives of those we love. The community walk, which benefits the Alabama Chapter...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham city councilor recapping 81st Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A Birmingham city councilor is calling the 81st Magic City Classic a huge success, with attendance comparable to pre-pandemic levels. Thousands of fans filled the seats of Legion Field stadium last week. City Councilman Hunter Williams, who is also the chair of economic development and tourism, says the event is one of the largest for the city each year and it makes a huge economic impact.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

5 of the best things we ate in Birmingham in October

If you’re like me, you’re always looking for ideas of what to eat in Birmingham. Luckily, the Bham Now team eats their way through The Magic City on the reg. Keep reading for five of the best things we ate this month. 1. Roasted chicken + sides, Irondale...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Pinson Trade Days 1-year anniversary this Saturday

By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor PINSON – Pinson Trade Days, hosted by Patti’s on Main Street Flea Market/Consignment and the businesses of Main Street, will be celebrating its first anniversary this Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Trade Days offers the public a chance to experience Pinson in all its small-town […]
PINSON, AL
thebamabuzz.com

3 unique food trucks you must try in Tuscaloosa

There are a number of great food trucks around the Tuscaloosa area, from fruity smoothies to specialty grilled cheese. Read on to learn more about three T-town food trucks you should try. Trust us, your taste buds will be thanking you. Blenz Bowls. Starting off with Blenz Bowls, this healthy...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bham Now

Foodie TV personality Andrew Zimmern calls Birmingham a “best food city” in Tasting Table

Four-time James Beard Foundation honoree and TV personality Andrew Zimmern named Birmingham — “as a place to go on your next foodie road trip.”. In an exclusive interview with the popular and trendy culinary digital site Tasting Table, Zimmern names The Magic City, alongside Minneapolis, his hometown, and the two Portlands – Maine and Oregon – as cities making a big impact on the American food scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

BHM Xpress line serving 1,000 riders daily

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Earnest Batie experienced Birmingham's Bus Rapid Transit system for the first time Wednesday. Since he claims it shaved ninety minutes off his normal trip to town, it's safe to say the express bus service is living up to its name. "It was great. Excellent. I like...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham sues church over unfinished worship center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This massive shell of a worship center across from Birmingham's Top Golf is now the focus of a city lawsuit. Tuesday, the city of Birmingham filed the claim against Trinity CME Church. "It looks like pretty much like the city is exercising their right to reacquire...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Leeds Main Street to maintain current location

From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS —In June of 2022, Leeds Main Street received a Main Street Alabama Designation. Leeds Main Street is a community-led organization focused on revitalizing Leeds’ downtown district. During the summer of 2022, the newly formed Main Street organization searched for a location for its operations. The Leeds Water Works Board […]
LEEDS, AL

