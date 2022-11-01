ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Domestic Workers Questioned After Afrobeat Star Davido’s 3-Year-Old Son Reportedly Drowns in Pool

By Barbie Latza Nadeau
 5 days ago
Robert Okine/Getty

Eight domestic workers are under scrutiny after the 3-year-old son of U.S.-born Afro-Pop star Davido was reportedly found dead in the family swimming pool in Nigeria.

Neither Davido—whose real name is David Adeleke—nor his partner Chioma Rowland, were thought to be at their home in Banana Island, Lagos, when Ifeanyi died.

Local police public affairs officer Benjamin Hundeyin told reporters that testimony was being sought from the eight domestic workers who were on shift at the time of the drowning.

“His (Ifeanyi’s) death is confirmed. His (Davido’s) domestic workers have been brought in for questioning and anybody found not culpable will be allowed to go immediately,” Hundeyin told local news outlet Punch . “About eight of them were brought in to narrate their version of what happened to assist us in getting what really happened.”

The 29-year-old artist posted a sentimental message on Oct. 20 for Ifeanyi’s third birthday. “I pray with all my heart that God grants you perfect health and pure happiness for as long as humanly possible,” the singer wrote. “You will grow to be greater than Me , Happy birthday, son.”

Davido, known for songs “If” and “Fall,” has collaborated with Nicki Minaj and Chris Brown and has won several international awards, including MTV and BET music awards. He has two other daughters with two other women.

Davido, who was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, signed on with Sony Music in 2016. He then founded his own record label and is widely considered to be the most successful Afropop global stars, mixing traditional African music with mainstream pop.

NEW YORK CITY, NY
