ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunwoody, GA

Dunwoody mail thief of $250k worth of stolen checks uses trickery to cash them

By Adrianne Murchison - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Yw6x_0iuTBGZv00

Dozens of people mailed checks from a Dunwoody post office in recent months that never arrived at their destination.

Dunwoody Police are investigating $250,000 worth of stolen checks from the U.S. Post Office on Dunwoody Village Parkway, police Public Information Officer Sgt. Michael Cheek said.

Police have received about 50 reports of stolen checks from that post office location in the last two to three months, he said.

“We’re not sure how they’re stealing the mail,” Cheek said. “We don’t know if it’s being stolen out of the box outside the post office or if it’s being stolen internally.”

Most of the thefts reported have been for mail dropped in the standing blue mailbox in the parking lot, Cheek said, adding that a few reports are tied to the dropbox inside the post office.

The person stealing the checks is “washing” them by erasing the penned ink in spaces where the name of the person it’s payable to appears, and the dollar amount.

In doing that, the person has forged the checks and cashed them, he added.

There are no cameras in the areas of the post office property where the thefts have occurred making it difficult for the police to gather leads, he said.

U.S. Postal Service Communications and the Inspection Service did not provided information on the thefts when The Atlanta Journal-Constitution inquired Monday.

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Citizen Online

Burglars hit 32 units in Huddleston Road self-storage business

A burglary reported on Oct. 27 at a self-storage company in Peachtree City resulted in numerous items, including firearms, stolen from 32 storage units and a trailer. Peachtree City Police Department spokesman Chris Hyatt said the burglary was reported on Oct. 27 at Store Here Self Storage on Huddleston Road on the city’s west side.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
The Citizen Online

Burglars busy at 3 locations in Fayetteville

The old Haverty’s Furniture store on Ga. Highway 85 North in Fayetteville, under renovation to be the home of the new Tesla automotive showroom, was burglarized again on Oct. 29 with tools and copper wire stolen. That makes the second burglary at the location since Sept. 12. Fayetteville Police...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
11Alive

Clayton County Police officer placed on administrative leave after deadly crash, GSP investigating

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County Police Officer has been placed on administrative leave following a deadly crash, according to the Clayton County Police Department. Clayton County Police said Officer Cameron Pack, 24, was one of the officers responding to multiple reports of car break-ins at a local bar Friday shortly before 1 a.m. at the 5400 block of West Fayetteville Road in College Park.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
80K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy