Dunwoody mail thief of $250k worth of stolen checks uses trickery to cash them

Dozens of people mailed checks from a Dunwoody post office in recent months that never arrived at their destination.

Dunwoody Police are investigating $250,000 worth of stolen checks from the U.S. Post Office on Dunwoody Village Parkway, police Public Information Officer Sgt. Michael Cheek said.

Police have received about 50 reports of stolen checks from that post office location in the last two to three months, he said.

“We’re not sure how they’re stealing the mail,” Cheek said. “We don’t know if it’s being stolen out of the box outside the post office or if it’s being stolen internally.”

Most of the thefts reported have been for mail dropped in the standing blue mailbox in the parking lot, Cheek said, adding that a few reports are tied to the dropbox inside the post office.

The person stealing the checks is “washing” them by erasing the penned ink in spaces where the name of the person it’s payable to appears, and the dollar amount.

In doing that, the person has forged the checks and cashed them, he added.

There are no cameras in the areas of the post office property where the thefts have occurred making it difficult for the police to gather leads, he said.

U.S. Postal Service Communications and the Inspection Service did not provided information on the thefts when The Atlanta Journal-Constitution inquired Monday.

