ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rrobserver.com

Chances of snow tonight, chilly weather

Today will be the start of a storm system that will go into Friday with chances of rain and snow. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “While it won’t feel like Jan or Feb, we’ll get a taste of a little snow in the mountains Thursday, and some chilly temperatures Thursday.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Snow levels drop to valley floors across northern New Mexico tonight

A storm is moving across New Mexico today. Expect light snow across parts of northern New Mexico through Friday morning and much colder temperatures. A storm system is bringing rain and snow to parts of New Mexico tonight, but the winds have died down. Through Friday morning, rain will switch over to snow across western and northern New Mexico. Snow will develop overnight in the lower elevations of northern New Mexico and the east mountains where light snowfall accumulation is possible. There is a chance for isolated, light snow Friday morning in Albuquerque, but no travel problems are expected.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
labroots.com

Meet The Roadrunner: Your Newest Neighbor

If you grew up outside of New Mexico, it’s likely that you never saw a roadrunner outside of your television screen. The roadrunner or Geococcyx californianus is a significant part of New Mexican culture, appearing as school mascots, coffee cup logos, and bumper stickers. The mighty roadrunner even graced the world’s television screens in cartoon form on the beloved show Looney Tunes where it was known for consistently outwitting a hungry coyote. Roadrunners represent home for anyone who grew up in the Land of Enchantment amd it's considered a sign of good luck to have one cross your path. Roadrunners are an abundant sight throughout the dry southwestern state and have called the area home for millennia.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Cheers, boos and dirt fly during groundbreaking for controversial Los Ranchos project

Los Ranchos de Albuquerque and Bernalillo County officials join others involved in the Fourth and Osuna housing/retail complex at a ceremonial groundbreaking as protesters brandish signs. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Cheers and boos flew with shovels of dirt Wednesday during the ceremonial groundbreaking for a controversial multi-use project at Fourth and...
LOS RANCHOS DE ALBUQUERQUE, NM
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Albuquerque 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Albuquerque 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Albuquerque, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Albuquerque as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

APD warns of traffic closures during Biden visit

If you are heading in to Albuquerque Thursday, beware. Police will be shutting down traffic on major highways and roads in Albuquerque during President Biden’s visit. Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman, said the president will attend multiple events Thursday afternoon and police will shut down traffic on stretches of roads, including Interstate 25, Interstate 40 and the Big-I.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Christmas tree permit sales begin Nov. 7 on Cibola National Forest

Albuquerque — Christmas tree cutting permits for the Magdalena, Mountainair and Mt. Taylor Ranger Districts will go on sale at district offices on Mon., Nov. 7th – thru Fri., Dec 30th. Permits will also be available for online purchase through the Recreation.gov for trees, which also lists details...
MAGDALENA, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 4 – Nov. 10

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 4 – November 10. Nov. 4 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art Walk is a recurring event that takes place monthly on the 1st Friday. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. located in Downtown Albuquerque. Attendees can view independent arts, artists, and other local businesses. It is free to attend.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe seeks changes to some of the city’s deadliest intersections

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe has one of the highest pedestrian death rates in New Mexico. Now, one organization is teaming up with the city to help protect pedestrians by considering changes to the deadliest intersections. According to Erick Anue from the Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Complete...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Walmart shows off recent improvements

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Walmart near Carlisle and Menaul in Albuquerque is offering customers an improved shopping experience. The Walmart hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning to show off the newly remodeled store. Improvements at the store include new signs throughout the store, expanded online delivery and pickup and more registers. Walmart also awarded a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
santafe.com

Heating It Up | Atrisco Café and Bar

Graduating from high school in Santa Fe, George Gundrey couldn’t get out of the then-sleepy town fast enough. After years, though, in California’s Bay Area, he was just as excited to return to Santa Fe, with his wife and daughter to accompany him. (They have two girls today.) His initial work was as manager of the Santa Fe Farmers’ Market. Over the two years in that job, he became friends with many of northern New Mexico’s finest food purveyors. When a restaurant space, operated for years by his aunt as Diego’s, became available in DeVargas Center, he jumped at the chance to create the Atrisco Café and Bar. He became a customer, in a big way, of the market farmers he had worked with previously.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Chop shop arrest, Charges for killing friend, Storm exits, President Biden visits, River of Lights tickets

Friday’s Top Stories November 3: A look at New Mexico’s early voting numbers Residents unhappy with new developments planned for Tower Pond Park New Mexico cremation-alternative business expanding overseas Clovis community debates about proposed abortion ordinance What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 4 – Nov. 10 New Mexico legal resources available through state website Nets […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Nonprofit takes the cake … then gives it away

A Spiderman birthday cake made by For Goodness Cakes volunteers. (Courtesy of Brittany Puckett) The Albuquerque chapter of For Goodness Cakes is hosting its biannual fundraising pop-up market Saturday at Salt Yard West. In the past two years, April Coring has baked 25 cakes and given them all away. Her...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy