Singer of The 1975 Calls Metallica His ‘Worst Band of All Time’
Not everyone is a fan of Metallica. Especially Matty Healy, the lead singer of the pop-rock act The 1975. He recently indicated they were his least favorite band of all time. Why did he say that? He was asked in an interview back in August about viral music, namely songs given a second life thanks to inclusion in Netflix's Stranger Things. Healy indicated that he likes Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill," but he isn't a fan of Metallica.
Metallica Memories + The Dream Old-School Setlist from Metal Maria Ferrero
"Metallica would not be who we are or where we are today without Jon Zazula and his wife, Marsha." The band shared those words on social media following the death of Jon Zazula, better known as Jonny Z, earlier this year. It was an especially painful moment for Metallica, and the entire heavy metal world, as they were still grieving the loss of Marsha just a year earlier.
Rob Halford – New Judas Priest Album ‘Close’ to Finish, Reveals Loose Release Plan
While Judas Priest will be going into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year, their next studio album won't come until after that special night. But, as revealed by Rob Halford in a recent chat with New York's Q104.3 host Jonathan Clarke (as seen below), "it is close."
Watch Cliff Burton Jam ‘For Whom the Bell Tolls’ in His Pre-Metallica Band
The late Cliff Burton's songwriting contributions to Metallica sometimes seem under-appreciated. But before the early Metallica bassist tragically died in a 1986 tour bus crash, Burton infused Metallica's arrangements with a musical flair all his own. That much is unmistakable in a video of Burton competing in a 1981 "Battle...
Metallica’s James Hetfield Dressed as ‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson for Halloween
Eddie Munson was a popular Halloween costume this year, thanks to the popularity of Stranger Things' fourth season that was released over the summer. The character was such a hit that Metallica's James Hetfield even dressed up as him for Halloween. There've been many ties between Metallica and Stranger Things...
Former Journey Singer Steve Perry Reveals First-Ever Original Holiday Song ‘Maybe This Year’
Ex-Journey singer Steve Perry has released a heart-tugging original holiday song, "Maybe This Year." His first-ever original Christmas tune is newly-added to the album The Season (Deluxe Edition.) Perry released The Season last year around this time with covers of eight Christmas classics. On the Deluxe Edition, he tacks on...
Corey Taylor Names Scariest Horror Movie of the Last Decade
Halloween may be over, but that doesn't mean you can't still curl up and watch a good horror film. If you're looking for a real fright and in need of a suggestion, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has named the horror movie from that last decade that he thinks is the scariest.
Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale Picks the 3 Metal Albums That Impacted Her the Most
Despite releasing their first album in 2009, Halestorm have actually been around since the late '90s, so they've witnessed a lot of changes in heavy music over the years. During an interview with Sweden's RockSverige, frontwoman Lzzy Hale named the three metal albums that have impacted her the most throughout her career.
Paramore Added to Taylor Swift’s 2023 Arena Tour
Have been announced as one of the supporting acts on Taylor Swift's tour of U.S. stadiums in 2023, "The Eras Tour." The rock band has long had ties to the pop superstar. Would you catch a Taylor Swift concert with Paramore as the opening artist? Last week, Loudwire recounted 10 rockers who've defended Taylor Swift. Last month, Paramore released their first new song in five years, "This Is Why." Paramore's sixth album, also called This Is Why, is due out on Feb. 10, 2023.
Lamb of God to Lead Inaugural ‘Headbangers Boat’ Metal Cruise in 2023
Seafaring music fans can set sail metal-style when Lamb of God's first-ever "Headbangers Boat" heavy metal cruise hosts a stacked lineup of metal bands from Oct. 31 through Nov. 4, 2023. Aboard the Norwegian Pearl cruise ship setting sail from Miami, Florida, to Nassau in the Bahamas, Lamb of God...
Iron Maiden’s ‘Future Past’ Tour Will Extend Into 2024, Band’s Manager Says
Iron Maiden just wrapped their long-running "Legacy of the Beast World Tour" in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday (Oct. 27). And the legendary heavy metal band is already looking toward their "The Future Past Tour" to kick off in Europe next year. On Friday (Oct. 28), in a thank you note...
Watch Lorna Shore’s Will Ramos Play Halloween Show in Sumo Wrestler Suit
It doesn't get much bigger than Lorna Shore at the moment, but for Halloween, frontman Will Ramos was making sure he was the largest person in the room, donning an inflatable sumo wrestler suit for the festivities. Ramos and the band took the stage at the White Oak Music Hall...
25 Nostalgic Photos That Will Put Late-Era Millennials In Their Feelings
Prepare to feel some type of way.
‘Hellraiser’ Pinhead Actor Reveals His Metal Fandom, Calls Dani Filth a ‘Trailblazer’
Given his look and aesthetic from the Hellraiser films, it should probably come as no surprise that actor Doug Bradley (aka Pinhead from the horror classic) has found some kindred spirits in the rock and metal world. In fact, in a new interview with Metal Hammer, the actor reveals his metal fandom and how great it has been to see the ties to his iconic role that was first originated in 1987.
Pantera Announce 2023 European Performances
The highly-anticipated Pantera celebration tour will head overseas to Europe in 2023, with a couple of performances scheduled at two festivals in Germany in the spring. So far, only a handful of shows have been announced, with the majority of them taking place this December in Mexico and South America, which are also all festival performances. Now, the band has confirmed that they'll play the German festivals Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park in June. However, the specific date which they'll play each festival hasn't been revealed yet, so stay tuned for further updates.
Flea + Fans React to the Death of Dead Kennedys Drummer D.H. Peligro
Yesterday (Oct. 29), Loudwire reported that Dead Kennedys drummer D.H. Peligro has died at the age of 63. Since then, fans across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter have shared their fondest memories and deepest sympathies regarding the late musician. Peligro joined the influential punk rock group in 1981 (replacing original drummer...
Why Ritchie Blackmore Wasn’t Inspired Anymore Right Before Final Deep Purple Departure
There are a plethora of reasons why musicians leave bands, but musical differences amongst the members is perhaps one of the biggest. Ritchie Blackmore was one of the founders of Deep Purple in 1968, but stated that leading up to the final time he left the band in 1994, he didn't feel inspired anymore.
Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday
This week's total lunar eclipse is the last one for three years
Post Malone Pays Tribute to Power Trip by Wearing Band’s T-Shirt at Arena Show
Post Malone honored the metal band Power Trip during his show at Dickies Arena in Forth Worth, Texas, last Wednesday (Oct. 26). The rock-leaning hip-hip artist wore a Power Trip T-shirt during the performance, exposing thousands of concertgoers to his love for the heavy Texas group and their late lead vocalist, Riley Gale.
Sebastian Bach + Michael Sweet Bury the Hatchet, Say the Internet Fueled the Fire
Over the weekend, Sebastian Bach and Stryper frontman Michael Sweet were finally able to bury the hatchet after a years-long feud aboard the KISS Kruise. After addressing the feud, the rockers noted that the internet really fueled the fire that had started between them. Ironically, the feud started on the...
