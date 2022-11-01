ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudwire

Loudwire

Singer of The 1975 Calls Metallica His ‘Worst Band of All Time’

Not everyone is a fan of Metallica. Especially Matty Healy, the lead singer of the pop-rock act The 1975. He recently indicated they were his least favorite band of all time. Why did he say that? He was asked in an interview back in August about viral music, namely songs given a second life thanks to inclusion in Netflix's Stranger Things. Healy indicated that he likes Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill," but he isn't a fan of Metallica.
Loudwire

Metallica Memories + The Dream Old-School Setlist from Metal Maria Ferrero

"Metallica would not be who we are or where we are today without Jon Zazula and his wife, Marsha." The band shared those words on social media following the death of Jon Zazula, better known as Jonny Z, earlier this year. It was an especially painful moment for Metallica, and the entire heavy metal world, as they were still grieving the loss of Marsha just a year earlier.
Loudwire

Corey Taylor Names Scariest Horror Movie of the Last Decade

Halloween may be over, but that doesn't mean you can't still curl up and watch a good horror film. If you're looking for a real fright and in need of a suggestion, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has named the horror movie from that last decade that he thinks is the scariest.
Loudwire

Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale Picks the 3 Metal Albums That Impacted Her the Most

Despite releasing their first album in 2009, Halestorm have actually been around since the late '90s, so they've witnessed a lot of changes in heavy music over the years. During an interview with Sweden's RockSverige, frontwoman Lzzy Hale named the three metal albums that have impacted her the most throughout her career.
Loudwire

Paramore Added to Taylor Swift’s 2023 Arena Tour

Have been announced as one of the supporting acts on Taylor Swift's tour of U.S. stadiums in 2023, "The Eras Tour." The rock band has long had ties to the pop superstar. Would you catch a Taylor Swift concert with Paramore as the opening artist? Last week, Loudwire recounted 10 rockers who've defended Taylor Swift. Last month, Paramore released their first new song in five years, "This Is Why." Paramore's sixth album, also called This Is Why, is due out on Feb. 10, 2023.
Loudwire

‘Hellraiser’ Pinhead Actor Reveals His Metal Fandom, Calls Dani Filth a ‘Trailblazer’

Given his look and aesthetic from the Hellraiser films, it should probably come as no surprise that actor Doug Bradley (aka Pinhead from the horror classic) has found some kindred spirits in the rock and metal world. In fact, in a new interview with Metal Hammer, the actor reveals his metal fandom and how great it has been to see the ties to his iconic role that was first originated in 1987.
Loudwire

Pantera Announce 2023 European Performances

The highly-anticipated Pantera celebration tour will head overseas to Europe in 2023, with a couple of performances scheduled at two festivals in Germany in the spring. So far, only a handful of shows have been announced, with the majority of them taking place this December in Mexico and South America, which are also all festival performances. Now, the band has confirmed that they'll play the German festivals Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park in June. However, the specific date which they'll play each festival hasn't been revealed yet, so stay tuned for further updates.
Loudwire

Flea + Fans React to the Death of Dead Kennedys Drummer D.H. Peligro

Yesterday (Oct. 29), Loudwire reported that Dead Kennedys drummer D.H. Peligro has died at the age of 63. Since then, fans across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter have shared their fondest memories and deepest sympathies regarding the late musician. Peligro joined the influential punk rock group in 1981 (replacing original drummer...
Loudwire

Loudwire

