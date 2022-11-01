Read full article on original website
Connecticut utility companies fined $4.48M for not telling customers about COVID payment plans
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The parent company for United Illuminating, Connecticut Natural Gas and Southern Connecticut Gas will pay $4.48 million for not informing customers about payment plans during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an announcement Tuesday from the Connecticut Office of Consumer Counsel. “UI should have been seeking to assist low-income customers during […]
milfordmirror.com
CT utility companies fined $4.48 million for bill collection practices during COVID
Connecticut's Public Utilities Authority has fined four utilities owned by Orange-based Avangrid $4.48 million for referring inactive accounts to third-party collection agencies without providing adequate notice to residential customers of what they had done. PURA commissioners voted unanimously Monday to impose a fine against Avangrid's United Illuminating, Connecticut Natural Gas,...
Journal Inquirer
Natural gas shortage this winter could lead to rolling blackouts in state, Eversource CEO warns
The chief executive officer of Eversource Energy is asking President Joe Biden to take action so that utilities across New England, including Connecticut, will have enough natural gas to meet the region’s electric power generation needs. Eversource’s Joe Nolan sent a letter to Biden on Oct. 27 as the...
Connecticut receiving extra $21.4M for home heating aid
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut will receive $86.4 million in federal funds to help people make home improvements to lower their heating bills, according to an announcement Wednesday from the state’s congressional delegation. The $86.4 million is $21.4 million more than what the state typically sees from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. It is […]
cbia.com
National, Connecticut Employer Groups File ‘Captive Audience’ Lawsuit
CBIA, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and a coalition of employer groups filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut on Nov. 1 challenging Connecticut’s so-called captive audience law. The National Federation of Independent Business, National Retail Federation, Connecticut Retail Merchants Association, Coalition for...
NBC Connecticut
Here's How You Can Apply for Connecticut Home Heating Assistance
The State of Connecticut is receiving funding for home heating assistance to help families offset costs this winter. Connecticut will receive $86.4 million in funding for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and that money will go directly to helping families that are bracing for rising home heating costs.
daystech.org
Warning Issued About Utility Scams – NBC Connecticut
The father or mother firm of the United Illuminating Company, Southern Connecticut Gas and Connecticut Natural Gas is warning clients a couple of utility rip-off. AVANGRID, Inc. mentioned it has obtained a number of stories of scammers threatening to disconnect fuel or electrical service until the shopper makes an instantaneous fee over the cellphone utilizing a pay as you go debit card. The firm mentioned most clients acknowledge the calls as scams, however a small quantity have been persuaded to make funds.
Fact checking the candidates for Connecticut governor
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — How accurate were the candidates for Connecticut governor during Tuesday night’s debate? It depends on the claim. News 8 looked into the candidates’ statements during the debate, from current Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont’s words about the state budget, to Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski’s numbers about law enforcement. Here are the claims, […]
State officials: Connecticut to help more residents with job training and placement thanks to federal funding
State officials announced Connecticut is receiving nearly $24 million in federal funding as part of the American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge.
Connecticut’s captive audience law gets hit with lawsuit
Business organizations in Connecticut and nationally are challenging a new Connecticut law barring employers from holding mandatory meetings with employees. The post Connecticut’s captive audience law gets hit with lawsuit appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
UC Daily Campus
State News: $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot drawing, Connecticut polling intensifying as Election Day grows closer and Connecticut official admits to storming the capital
$1.2 billion Powerball jackpot drawing set for Wednesday night. A jackpot drawing with an estimated payday of $1.2 billion is set for Wednesday night, after no one matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing. It is set to be one of the largest Powerball jackpot drawings of all-time, with only four other drawings ever surpassing $1 billion according to the Associated Press.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Business Lobby Files Lawsuit Against Connecticut
Connecticut’s largest business lobby joined with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in filing a federal lawsuit against Connecticut for a law that prevents employers from requiring employees to remain at meetings where they impart political or religious views. The law, which was a victory for labor unions, went into...
CT governor candidates spar on economy, crime in heated debate
Gov. Ned Lamont and Rob Hotaling both accused Bob Stefanowski of grandstanding on crime and state finances. Stefanowski shrugged it off.
CT’s ‘Nickel-per-nip’ program enters first full year in effect
(WTNH) — This is the first full year the “Nickel-per-nip” program has been in effect in Connecticut, and it’s generating big bucks. The initiative has garnered over $4.2 million for Connecticut cities and towns! To talk about the program more, the President and Treasurer of “Three Tiers for Connecticut” and Executive Director of Wine and […]
DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities
HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
U.S. State With the Least Amount of Federally-Owned Land? Connecticut
Boy United States of America, even you realized that it's pretty damn expensive to live here huh? We're even worse than Iowa in your level of interest in land ownership?. The biggest private home in Connecticut is in West Hartford/Avon, and I found during my research of that article that it's tough to say who owns the most private land in Connecticut. Something easier to find is the interesting fact that out of all of the states in the US, Connecticut comes in dead last when it comes to land owned by the Federal Government.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Lamont Looks to Revisit Connecticut’s Assault Weapons Ban
Gov. Ned Lamont signaled a willingness Tuesday to revisit the assault weapons ban Connecticut policymakers adopted in response to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in order to make illegal weapons that had been grandfathered under that 2013 law. The governor made the remarks during the final televised debate in...
We cannot understand the plight of the homeless without understanding their experiences
On Nov. 5, in South Windsor's Nevers Park, I will co-host, alongside the anti-homelessness charity Hartford Bags of Love, the fourth-annual Sleep Out to End Homelessness.
UC Daily Campus
Connecticut brews up ranking as fourth “witchiest” state
Connecticut was named the fourth witchiest state in the U.S. on Wednesday by a psychic company’s website. The website, Psychic Source, analyzed the Google search volume of several witch-related terms over the past year to determine which state’s residents had the most interest in witchy topics. “To begin...
DoingItLocal
ATTORNEY GENERAL ANNOUNCES ENFORCEMENT ACTION AGAINST BRIDGEPORT GAS STATION OVER GAS TAX VIOLATION
(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today announced Bridgeport-based Nunes Auto Repair has paid $7,000 for failure to lower its prices by 25 cents per gallon on April 1 as required by the gas tax holiday suspension. An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General found that Nunes Auto did not lower its price on regular grade gas until April 4 and the gas retailer consistently failed to fully lower prices on its mid- and premium-grade gas.
