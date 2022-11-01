ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love

Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
AdWeek

Grey NY Hires Adrian J. Hopkins as First SVP of Internal Culture and Communications

Grey New York has hired Adrian J. Hopkins as its first-ever senior vice president, internal culture and communications. The aim of the hire is to bolster a healthy internal employee culture, which the agency sees as essential to producing high quality creative work. “Given our hybrid dynamic, the way we...
AdWeek

Why Glenmorangie Wants to Keep Taking Its Brand to Unexpected Places

British artist and photographer Miles Aldridge is best known for his saturated, film noir-esque mise-en-scène, described as “everyday reality on acid.” For the past three years, he’s also been working with whisky maker Glenmorangie to bring its global “It’s Kind of Delicious and Wonderful” campaign to life.
AdWeek

Boots’ Magic Ingredient This Christmas Is Affordability Amid Cost of Living Crisis

Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. As the cost of living crisis bites, British health and beauty retailer Boots is promising its “most affordable Christmas ever” with a holiday campaign focused on value for money and thoughtful gifting.
AdWeek

Emily Chang to Leave Bloomberg Technology and Focus Time on Other Content, Including Studio 1.0

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Bloomberg TV anchor Emily Chang will be departing the daily program Bloomberg Technology next Thursday, Nov. 10. Ed Ludlow in San Francisco and Caroline Hyde in New York will co-host the show beginning the following day.
NEW YORK STATE
AdWeek

BDG Eliminates Part-Time Model, Converting or Laying Off Affected Staff

Learn new strategies for data privacy, measurement and audience growth from leaders at Disney, NBCU, Publicis Media, The New York Times and more. Get your pass to Adweek NexTech, Dec. 6-7. The lifestyle and culture publisher Bustle Digital Group, which houses titles including Bustle, Gawker and Nylon, told employees Friday...
AdWeek

Musk's Twitter Layoffs Begin in Effort to Make 'a More Successful Business'

Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at Social Media Week Europe, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available. Sign up today. Twitter has begun making layoffs, which are set to impact...
AdWeek

In the Game: 3 Reasons Why Brands Should Leverage Live Sports

Whether it’s MetLife Stadium in metro New York or Lumen Field in Seattle, America’s sports arenas have been filling up the past several months. And with that, there’s the chance for every marketer to follow fans through the turnstiles. Thanks to technology and sweeping changes in how...
AdWeek

Lidl Introduces Teddy Bear Brand Mascot to Lead Its Festive Campaign Celebrations

Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. With Percy Pig and Kevin the Carrot, British supermarket chains have been introducing brand mascots to lead their Christmas campaigns. Now retail rival Lidl is getting in on the act by debuting its own cuddly character.
AdWeek

CNN Digital Names Matt Wells Head of EMEA Region

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. CNN Digital Worldwide has named Matt Wells its new executive editor for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. In this new role,...
AdWeek

Discord: How to Add Custom Emojis to a Server on Desktop

Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at Social Media Week Europe, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available. Sign up today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy