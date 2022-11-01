ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Powerball jackpot grows to $1.6 billion, largest in history

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Powerball jackpot has grown again, now sitting at $1.6 billion ahead of Saturday’s drawing. The $100 million jump from the previously-announced $1.5 billion jackpot makes this the largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. If someone matches all six balls Saturday, the winner would...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTW News13

North Carolina man wins $100,000 after buying $1 lottery ticket

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Robert Kornegay, of Fayetteville, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $100,000 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Kornegay bought his Quick Pick ticket for Sunday’s drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize. After required […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

More than a dozen North Carolina Powerball players miss jackpot but still win big in Wednesday’s drawing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing, but more than a dozen North Carolina lottery players are celebrating after big wins on Wednesday. While no one hit the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery said […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

Dick’s Sporting Goods Opens First Outlet In North Carolina

Bargain hunters this one is for you! Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened an outlet store in Concord North Carolina. The store is called Going Going Gone! It’s located in Afton Ridge shopping center, 6080 Bayfield Parkway, in Concord. According to their website, Going Going Gone! features a great assortment of apparel and footwear at discounted prices. Shoppers can find products from the biggest brands, including Nike, adidas, Under Armour and more.
CONCORD, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Woman Calls Police To Restaurant Over Pink BBQ

Attention new North Carolina residents- learn about BBQ. Not BBQ from where you are from, North Carolina BBQ. Had this woman done just that a frivolous 911 call could have been avoided. Yes, a woman called the police over pink bbq. The incident happened at Clyde Cooper’s BBQ in Raleigh. The restaurant took to social media to share the incident. And it all boils down to the woman ordering something that she didn’t entirely know what it was.
RALEIGH, NC
Jamel El Amin

NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.

NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. North Carolina- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you like eating seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Mount Airy News

Local woman logs $100,000 lottery win

RALEIGH — Sometimes one’s first choice doesn’t turn out to be the best one and that was the case for a Surry County woman who recently won a $100,000 prize in the North Carolina lottery. After Dana Pruitt of Pilot Mountain couldn’t buy the scratch-off ticket she...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Shot fired at family home of North Carolina US House candidate

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — A recent shooting at the Hickory, North Carolina, residence of GOP congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s parents and young children caused no injuries but placed “tremendous stress” on the family in the final weeks of his campaign, Harrigan’s mother said Thursday. Harrigan, a firearms manufacturer and U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, is […]
HICKORY, NC
Kennardo G. James

This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina

This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
MORRISVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

The North Carolina Whirligig Festival Returns This Weekend

North Carolina is no stranger to unique festivals. And one of the most uniquely named festivals in the state returns this weekend. It’s the North Carolina Whirligig Festival! This is an all-inclusive, two-day arts festival in Wilson, NC. Wilson is about 40 miles east of Raleigh. The festival showcases the arts of the region, including the NC Folk art known as Whirligigs that are created by local artist, Vollis Simpson. The Whirligigs the festival is named after are 20-50 feet tall. These unique pieces of art incorporate items such as highway and road signs, HVAC fans, bicycles, ceiling fans, various kinds of wood, steel rods, milkshake mixers, and many more.
WILSON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy