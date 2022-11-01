Read full article on original website
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Powerball jackpot grows to $1.6 billion, largest in history
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Powerball jackpot has grown again, now sitting at $1.6 billion ahead of Saturday’s drawing. The $100 million jump from the previously-announced $1.5 billion jackpot makes this the largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. If someone matches all six balls Saturday, the winner would...
North Carolina man wins $100,000 after buying $1 lottery ticket
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Robert Kornegay, of Fayetteville, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $100,000 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Kornegay bought his Quick Pick ticket for Sunday’s drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize. After required […]
‘Complete shock’: Woman drives around North Carolina for 2 months with $653,599 lottery ticket in passenger seat
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since September, Tina Edwards drove around Greensboro not knowing that a lottery ticket worth more than $500,000 was sitting beside her, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I didn’t know I won,” Edwards said. “I was riding around with it for two months with no idea I had a […]
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Iredell County
TROUTMAN, N.C. — There might not have been any new billionaires after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, but a lucky person in the Charlotte area won a $1 million prize by matching all five of the white balls. The North Carolina Education Lottery announced Thursday that a lottery ticket...
More than a dozen North Carolina Powerball players miss jackpot but still win big in Wednesday’s drawing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing, but more than a dozen North Carolina lottery players are celebrating after big wins on Wednesday. While no one hit the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery said […]
WBTV
North Carolina voters surpass 2 million ballots cast during early voting period
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Voters in North Carolina surpassed the two million ballot mark on Saturday afternoon, officials posted on social media. According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE), voters had cast about 2,072,000 ballots across the state as of 1:30 p.m. NCSBE expects that number to...
Heading Down South and Worried about Missing Wawa? Cape Fear Not
There are Wawa stores proposed for the Cape Fear area in N.C., reports Brenna Flanagan and the Port City Daily staff. The targeted areas are Brunswick and New Hanover counties.
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously Abandoned
North Carolina is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay.
islandfreepress.org
Insurance companies seek massive rate increase for mobile homes in northeastern North Carolina, Outer Banks
The North Carolina Rate Bureau has filed a request with the N.C. Department of Insurance to increase insurance rates for mobile home policies over the next two years, with the biggest rate hikes in the state again along coastal areas. The NCRB, which represents insurance companies and is not a...
kiss951.com
Dick’s Sporting Goods Opens First Outlet In North Carolina
Bargain hunters this one is for you! Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened an outlet store in Concord North Carolina. The store is called Going Going Gone! It’s located in Afton Ridge shopping center, 6080 Bayfield Parkway, in Concord. According to their website, Going Going Gone! features a great assortment of apparel and footwear at discounted prices. Shoppers can find products from the biggest brands, including Nike, adidas, Under Armour and more.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Woman Calls Police To Restaurant Over Pink BBQ
Attention new North Carolina residents- learn about BBQ. Not BBQ from where you are from, North Carolina BBQ. Had this woman done just that a frivolous 911 call could have been avoided. Yes, a woman called the police over pink bbq. The incident happened at Clyde Cooper’s BBQ in Raleigh. The restaurant took to social media to share the incident. And it all boils down to the woman ordering something that she didn’t entirely know what it was.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
More than 445k pounds of litter picked-up along Cape Fear area roadways this year
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – Litter costs millions to clean up and it can have a negative impact on tourism. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, a mess along highways could push them to pick another place to visit in the future. According to the DOT, the first...
NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.
NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. North Carolina- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you like eating seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Mount Airy News
Local woman logs $100,000 lottery win
RALEIGH — Sometimes one’s first choice doesn’t turn out to be the best one and that was the case for a Surry County woman who recently won a $100,000 prize in the North Carolina lottery. After Dana Pruitt of Pilot Mountain couldn’t buy the scratch-off ticket she...
Shot fired at family home of North Carolina US House candidate
HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — A recent shooting at the Hickory, North Carolina, residence of GOP congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s parents and young children caused no injuries but placed “tremendous stress” on the family in the final weeks of his campaign, Harrigan’s mother said Thursday. Harrigan, a firearms manufacturer and U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, is […]
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina
This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
kiss951.com
The North Carolina Whirligig Festival Returns This Weekend
North Carolina is no stranger to unique festivals. And one of the most uniquely named festivals in the state returns this weekend. It’s the North Carolina Whirligig Festival! This is an all-inclusive, two-day arts festival in Wilson, NC. Wilson is about 40 miles east of Raleigh. The festival showcases the arts of the region, including the NC Folk art known as Whirligigs that are created by local artist, Vollis Simpson. The Whirligigs the festival is named after are 20-50 feet tall. These unique pieces of art incorporate items such as highway and road signs, HVAC fans, bicycles, ceiling fans, various kinds of wood, steel rods, milkshake mixers, and many more.
WITN
THC-infused candy and snacks found on multiple North Carolina store shelves
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of dollars worth of THC gummies and snacks that were hidden by counterfeited brands were taken off North Carolina store shelves around the state. Trademark Enforcement Agents with the Secretary of State’s Office and the NC Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force worked with local authorities and other...
North Carolina AG Josh Stein is trying to get rid of a nearly 100-year-old election law
North Carolina’s Attorney General, Josh Stein, is trying to get rid of a nearly 100-year-old election law, that almost left him with a class two misdemeanor.
Comments / 0