Easy no-bake pumpkin spice latte bites recipe
If you love pumpkin spice everything, these simple no-bake pumpkin spice latte bites are the perfect play on your favorite seasonal drink this Thanksgiving.
Epicurious
Chocolate Doberge Cake
Active Time 1 hour 30 minutes Total Time 3 hours 55 minutes. As a self-proclaimed chocolate enthusiast, I must say that the chocolate version of Doberge is one of my favorite cake recipes. The sponge requires 18 eggs—that’s not a typo—coming together in one very tall, stunning cake that’s often a part of any celebration in New Orleans. You’ll need a 7-quart stand mixer or very large mixing bowl.
thecountrycook.net
Pecan Pie Cheesecakes
These mini Pecan Pie Cheesecakes are smooth, creamy and topped with a delicious pecan pie topping. The perfect holiday recipe to grace your dessert table!. I love pecan pie and I love cheesecake so why not mash the two together and make these utterly delicious Pecan Pie Cheesecakes?! Even better is they are individual cheesecakes which makes them so much easier to serve. Perfect for holiday gatherings, these are one dessert that always goes quickly! Plus they are super simple to put together with easily available ingredients. If you want an amazing single serving dessert to share at your holiday gatherings, you have to make my Pecan Pie Cheesecake recipe.
princesspinkygirl.com
Butterscotch Fudge
Easy Butterscotch Fudge recipe takes only 10 minutes to make using only butterscotch chips, sweetened condensed milk, some salt (not necessary), and a microwave. This homemade candy is a creamy sweet confection that’s perfect for those times when you need fudge fast!. 3-Ingredient Microwave Fudge. Our 3 ingredient Butterscotch...
How to Make Pumpkin Pudding Cookies
The season for all things pumpkin starts earlier every year. And while pumpkin desserts such as pumpkin pie and pumpkin bread shine in the spotlight, what about cookies? It’s time to put pumpkin pudding cookies at the top of your fall baking list. Adding a packet of pumpkin spice...
princesspinkygirl.com
Banana Split Fluff
Banana Split Fluff salad is a quick and easy recipe that turns a classic ice cream treat into a deliciously creamy “dump and go” dessert salad or side dish without worrying if it will melt!. This old-fashioned favorite takes just minutes to make simply by mixing fruit, nuts,...
Lottie Bedlow shares tips for using leftover Halloween candy
"Great British Bakeoff" fan favorite Lottie Bedlow shared her recipes for leftover Halloween candy with "GMA3."
recipesgram.com
White Tiramisu with Strawberries
This white tiramisu with strawberries is one of the most delicious desserts that don’t include chocolate! If you like tiramisu – this one will take you to completely another level! And taste is everything – the ingredients are the key for the ideal taste of this dessert – so don’t miss an ingredient or don’t reduce the dossage!
DIY Peanut Butter Cups
After you try these DIY peanut butter cups, you may never buy the store-bought brand again! The staff at America’s Test Kitchen offers a recipe and tips for this all-ages treat. Baking with milk chocolate chips is very convenient (no chopping or little bits of chocolate to clean up...
BHG
Cherry Pie Bites
2 cups fresh or frozen tart red cherries (thawed if frozen) Preheat oven to 325°F. In a medium mixing bowl beat the ½ cup butter and the cream cheese with an electric mixer on medium to high speed until combined. Stir in the 1 cup flour. Shape dough into 24 balls. Press the balls evenly into the bottoms and up the sides of 24 ungreased 1¾-inch muffin cups.
princesspinkygirl.com
Candy Cane Brownies
This easy Candy Cane Brownies recipe is decadent, fudgy, and filled with a double dose of mint flavor, these semi-homemade desserts are a delicious way to dress a basic batch of brownies for Christmas. These chewy brownies are prepared in 10 minutes using only a box of brownie mix combined...
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Irish Cream Tortini
These chocolate Irish cream tortini are so rich, moist, creamy and very chocolatey! So, if you like chocolate then this dessert is must-make! Plus, it is very simple and easy to prepare. Goes perfectly with a cup of coffee, tea, and ice-tea. Here is the recipe:. Servings 9. Ingredients:. For...
Thrillist
Crumbl's Latest Cookie Has Swirled Cream Cheese Honey Frosting & Cornbread Streusel
Halloween is over, but we're not slowing down the sugar high. Crumbl just released its latest flavor lineup, including an all-new iteration that will surely crack your top five. The New Cornbread Honey Cake Cookie features a warm cornbread base with swirls of honey cream cheese frosting, a drizzle of...
princesspinkygirl.com
Chocolate Peppermint Cheesecake
No bake Chocolate Peppermint Cheesecake is so quick and easy to make when you lack the time to cook a crust and need some holiday dessert help stat!. Silky smooth, decadently delicious, with a sweet and tangy taste, this chocolate mint cheesecake has a fluffy filling that sits atop an Oreo cookie base, sprinkled with crushed candy, and served in time for Christmas.
gordonramsayclub.com
Milk Chocolate Mousse Pie
This cute milk chocolate mousse pie is so simple and easy to make, plus amazingly delicious and creamy! Your family and friends will adore this super quick dessert. It will take you around one hour to prepare it. Following, read the instructions:. Servings 10-12 Ingredients:. One 9-in. pie crust, refrigerated...
