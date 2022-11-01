22-Year-Old York County Man Admits To Owning 'Self-Made Guns', Oxy., Selling THC: USDOJ

A 22-year-old York County man is heading to prison after he admitted to selling drugs from his home, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Waylon Hutcheson pleaded guilty on Oct. 26, 2021, to possession with intent to distribute marijuana and receipt or possession of a firearm made in violation of the National Firearms Act, according to the release.

The Red Lion man was sentenced to one year in prison for drug trafficking and firearms offenses on Oct. 24, 2022, as stated in the release.

The charges stem from an investigation that involved, “controlled purchases” of marijuana from Hutcheson, followed by a warranted search of his home, according to the release.

Hutcheson was found in possession of marijuana, oxycodone, THC, U.S. currency, and drug trafficking paraphernalia. Police also found three self-made 9mm handguns with no serial numbers, a .22 caliber long rifle, three silencers, and a 30-round magazine, as detailed in the release.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Pennsylvania State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Johnny Baer prosecuted the case.