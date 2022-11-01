Fall is here and it is that time of year again to grab your cowboy hat and boots and come on out to the Bulls and BBQ event at the Currituck County Rural Center-CCRC located in Powells Point. Bring your friends and family out for a day filled with fun family festivities, the event will be held on November 5, 2022 from noon until 6 p.m.

POWELLS POINT, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO