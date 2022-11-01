Read full article on original website
Related
outerbanksvoice.com
Duck delays pursuit of Barrier Island Station vehicular access; defers decision to February
Citing timing and the still-pending CAMA permit, the Town of Duck announced on Nov. 1 that no beach access for anything other than official vehicles will be pursued until after the Town Council’s February retreat. The town had applied for a CAMA permit to construct and maintain a drive-over...
obxtoday.com
Coastal flooding, overwash possible along Outer Banks Nov. 8-9
Multiple days of strong northeast-to-east winds combined with large waves may produce coastal flooding and ocean overwash/erosion next Tuesday, November 8, through Wednesday, November 9, according to a recent update released by the National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City office. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible from Ocracoke to the...
obxtoday.com
Rodney Kenneth Barefoot
Rodney Kenneth Barefoot, 62, of Manteo, NC, passed away unexpectedly on October 24, 2022. Rodney was born on November 4, 1959, to Edward Barefoot and Mary Kathleen Barefoot in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. He was the longtime owner of Roanoke Island Taxi in Manteo, retired from Dare County DSS, and most recently, Rodney worked at the local Piggly Wiggly, where he was a favorite amongst both co-workers and customers.
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Nov. 4-6
Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Full circle: Steve Basnight to be sworn in as superintendent of Dare County Schools
Steve Basnight is the new superintendent of Dare County Schools. After an hour-long closed-door meeting, the Dare County Board of Education unanimously agreed to offer Basnight a contract and authorized David Twiddy, chairman of the Board, and Susan Bothwell, vice chair, to sign the contract. The contract was signed shortly...
outerbanksvoice.com
Steve Basnight named new Dare Schools Supt.
Educator had previously spent 28 years in the district. Steve Basnight, a longtime Dare County educator and former Hyde County Superintendent, will return to Dare County Schools as its new superintendent following the unanimous approval of his contract by the Dare County Board of Education during a special meeting on Nov. 2.
publicradioeast.org
Search for handcuffed man that bolted from a coastal NC detention center enters third day
A strange search along the North Carolina coast for a handcuffed man that ran off from the county jail and into the nearby woods continues. Officials with the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office say Corey Smith was in the booking area after being cuffed when he bolted from the Maple Detention Center.
outerbanksvoice.com
Woda Cooper pitches Nags Head housing complex, faces tough questions from town commissioners
A representative of housing developer Woda Cooper made the case for building a 54-unit affordable housing complex called “Commons of Nags Head” during a presentation at the Nags Head Commissioners’ Nov. 2 meeting. The complex, proposed for the corner of Hollowell Street and U.S. 158 across from Jockey’s Ridge State Park, has run into community opposition and been subject to a building moratorium approved by the town commissioners.
obxtoday.com
Dare County Sheriff’s Office blotter for October 2022
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following property crimes last month:. Breaking and Entering Motor Vehicles. 200 block of Langley Lane, Roanoke Island. A variety of personal items stolen from unlocked vehicles. A juvenile suspect was identified and will be charged accordingly. October 6, 2022. Financial Card Fraud....
obxtoday.com
Floyd Arlis Hoskinson, Sr.
Floyd Arlis Hoskinson Sr. of Grandy, NC, formerly of Anmoore, WV, and Manassas, VA, passed away on November 4, 2022. He was born July 22, 1939, to Guyle Hoskinson and Lillian Hathaway Hoskinson. He was predeceased by his wife, Willa Collins Hoskinson, and his parents, and one brother, Carlton K. Hoskinson.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Portsmouth, Va. man arrested on drug charges after Salvo search
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Portsmouth, Va. man on drug charges. According to a DCSO press release, on October 28, 2022 at approximately 5 p.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force was working an investigation involving a person believed to be coming in from Virginia selling illegal narcotics in and around the Shell Road area of Salvo.
'Cowboy varmint' | Elizabeth City Downtown asks masked rider to 'yee-haw' back to town, pick up horse poop
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City Downtown is on the lookout for a masked, sombreroed "cowboy varmint" that failed to pick up after his trusty steed. A post from the Facebook page said someone needs to "yee-haw him back to town" to clean up some dung on the sidewalk on North Poindexter Street.
WAVY News 10
Dare County Sheriff’s Office: Scammers trying to extort money from residents
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Scammers are trying to extort money from Dare County residents, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and they’re using the names of its deputies in the process. The scammers are claiming to be deputies with the Sheriff’s Office, it said, and telling residents...
Cyclist left dead after collision with vehicle in Kill Devil Hills
Cyclist left dead after collision with vehicle in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina. Police is asking winesses to call the department
thecoastlandtimes.com
Bulls and BBQ to bring full day of family-friendly fun
Fall is here and it is that time of year again to grab your cowboy hat and boots and come on out to the Bulls and BBQ event at the Currituck County Rural Center-CCRC located in Powells Point. Bring your friends and family out for a day filled with fun family festivities, the event will be held on November 5, 2022 from noon until 6 p.m.
Currituck deputies search for suspect who escaped custody
Central Elementary School in Currituck is currently on a soft lockdown as deputies from the sheriff's office search for a suspect who had gotten away from custody.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Manteo man arrested on several drug-related charges
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Manteo man on for several drug-related charges. According to a DCSO press release, on October 21, 2022 at around 3:40 a.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force arrested Holland Lamont Kee, 48, of Manteo, for four counts of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, felony trafficking in cocaine, felony maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and felony possession with the intent to sell or deliver marijuana.
WAVY News 10
Man shot Sunday night in Elizabeth City
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old man was shot Sunday night at the Rivers Landing Apartments near Elizabeth City State University. Police say they were dispatched around 8:15 p.m. to 1699 Weeksville Road and found the victim. He was taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital for treatment. Police didn’t share the extent of his injuries and no suspect information is available at this time.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Stumpy Point woman arrested on drug charge
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Stumpy Point woman on a heroin charge. According to a DCSO press release, on October 20, 2022 at around 3:53 p.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force arrested Sadie Shea Stitt, 27, of Stumpy Point, for felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin.
Comments / 0